U.S. Manufacturing PMI Failing To Match Reality

We'll do best to ignore - or at least downplay - the PMI for the moment therefore.

The ISM version of the PMI for U.S. manufacturing appears to be increasingly diverging from observable reality. This does not bode well for the statistic.

Economic statistics going rogue

Something we've always got to remember is that our economic statistics are not the actual thing. They're - near always at least - a proxy for what it is that we're really interested in. This applies to large numbers like GDP - famously, it doesn't include wealth destruction nor does it include anything that isn't monetised. It's thus not a great measure of how we're doing, even as it's the one we pay most attention to.

It's also true that near all of our numbers are surveys and samples. Even with GDP no one at all is going out and counting all of the real economy. That's why we can have such substantial differences between first and third estimates. Even that third and final isn't a conclusive counting, it still contains estimates and even guesses.

So, everything's always a little hazy. Some numbers are further away from the underlying reality than others. And then there are some that seem to step further away as time goes on. This looks like what is happening to the ISM estimate of the manufacturing PMI. It's becoming increasingly detached from reality.

We thus need to pay less attention to it. It's getting close to the time that we might think about trading against it even. The way it's currently working buy call options on a manufacturing index or ETF as a short term speculation before the actual production numbers come out a couple of weeks later. That is though very much more in the nature of a bet than an investment, it's mentioned only as an idea for the truly brave with entirely marginal parts of any portfolio.

ISM manufacturing PMI

We've the numbers from the Institute of Supply Management:

"The December PMI® registered 47.2 percent, a decrease of 0.9 percentage point from the November reading of 48.1 percent. This is the PMI®'s lowest reading since June 2009, when it registered 46.3 percent. The New Orders Index registered 46.8 percent, a decrease of 0.4 percentage point from the November reading of 47.2 percent. The Production Index registered 43.2 percent, down 5.9 percentage points compared to the November reading of 49.1 percent.

Those are really pretty dismal numbers:

(US ISM manufacturing PMI from Moody's Analytics)

If that's what was really going on out in US manufacturing we'd be less than happy. Even, significantly concerned. The thing is, well, that's not really what seems to be happening.

IHS Markit PMI

We also have another reading of the same thing, that US manufacturing sector. This one is from IHS Markit:

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) posted 52.4 in December, down slightly from 52.6 in November and in line with the flash figure. The latest data indicated a modest improvement in the health of the U.S. manufacturing sector.

That is significantly different.

(IHS Markit PMI from IHS Markit)

At which point, well, we've got to work out which of these two indicators is c correct?

Recent history

Fortunately much of this work has already been done for us. For both the ISM and IHS PMIs are forecasts of what will happen. And, as always does happen, reality takes place and we can measure what did actually happen. So, we get real numbers for manufacturing output and we can look back at the predictions and see what did happen.

The answer being that the IHS numbers have been, at least have been and not necessarily will be, very much closer to reality:

Some of the confusion over varying US survey signals was lifted after official data showed manufacturing output rebounding 1.1% in November, confirming the picture presented by the IHS Markit's PMI data. December flash PMI data meanwhile point to a further stabilisation of production.

Look up at that ISM chart - that showed contraction in November. The ISM showed modest expansion. So, who was right? IHS.

We've a simple and objective test here and it's one that ISM rather fails. As to why, it's the companies being surveyed. As up at the top these are surveys, no one is actually counting the entire economy. ISM surveys the people who are members of the ISM and that means a leaning toward older and larger companies. IHS surveys a properly weighted sample of the entire manufacturing economy. Thus giving proper representation to smaller and newer companies.

And, in an economy as vibrant as that of the US it is only by including the younger and smaller that you'll get a proper idea.

My view

This has been going on for a couple of months now and I think the outturn is clear. IHS Markit is much, much, closer to measuring the manufacturing economy correctly. Which is something of a pity as it's actually the ISM numbers that the market generally takes note of.

That gives us an opportunity if we're being particularly brave

The investor view

There's one small and risky trading opportunity here. If the market is believing the too depressing - as measured against reality - ISM numbers then there's a gap between the publication of the forecast and the release of the actual GDP numbers later in the month. The market for manufacturing companies will be a little lower than it should be, lower by however much the ISM numbers move the market. In theory it should be possible to trade that. Varied ETFs and indices track the manufacturing portion of the economy, going long them just after the ISM numbers and hold until the actual GDP numbers.

It's going to be quite minor in terms of price movement and also risky. For there are many more things which affect such prices than just the PMI figures. But it would be possible to construct something which would give that exposure.

Rather more importantly we should just recognise that the ISM numbers are wrong at present. Or, perhaps, they represent only the older and larger manufacturers. Rather than marginal trades like the one above that's the important lesson to be taking. That matters simply aren't as bad - nowhere near in fact - as these numbers indicate. So, don't believe these numbers then.

