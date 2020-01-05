Dividend Growth Investment For 2020

Thesis

Cisco(CSCO) is a high-quality technology conglomerate, with its products used in the technological infrastructure around the world in markets such as IoT, domain security and energy management. The company is currently in the process of transforming their business to a more subscription-based model, which would make the earnings more stable and therefore the stock an even better dividend investment. The company's goal is to earn around 50% of its revenue from subscriptions. On a recent earnings call, CEO Chuck Robbins stated that around 70% of software revenue came from subscriptions. As the company expects software to make up 30% of total revenues by the end of 2020, that is a significant amount of revenues coming from subscriptions. The company is not growing at the pace it did in the 00's as it is a much more mature company now, but it is still expected it to grow in the mid-to-high single digits and return at least 50% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends.

Source: Cisco Investor Relations

Dividend&Buybacks

Cisco's current dividend yields 2.9% and is covered safely by earnings with a payout ratio of 55%. When the company initiated dividend payments in 2011, it was more than doubled 2 years in a row to lift the dividend from $0.12 to $0.62. Since then the dividend has been steadily rising at a double digit rate with the exception of the latest raise which came in at around 6%.

The investors are also benefiting from the aggressive buyback strategy. Since 2010 the company has reduced the shares outstanding by 25%. Under the current share repurchase program, the amount left for the company to use for repurchases is a massive $12.7 billion with no termination date. Source: Morningstar

Balance Sheet

This company has a rock-solid balance sheet.

Debt-to-EBITDA 1.1

Debt-to-Equity 0.42

Interest Coverage 18x

Cisco also has more than $8.5 billion in net cash on their books and its credit is rated AA- by S&P. I have no concerns about CSCO being able to service its debt and that further reassures me on the safety of the dividend.

Valuation

Cisco's shares are currently trading at just below 15 times of forward earnings. Over the last 15 years Cisco has traded at an average of just over 15 times earnings, suggesting that the company is currently fairly valued. Looking at the F.A.S.T Graph below it shows that since August of last year, it has been the best time to buy shares in Cisco in 2 years. It also shows a long period of undervaluation from 2010-2017 followed by 2 years of overvaluation.

CSCO is currently fairly valued, but for investors looking for a larger margin of safety, it is not quite a bargain.

Personally, as my investing criteria requires a larger margin of safety, I am looking to initiate a position at around $42-43 per share if the opportunity presents itself. That's not saying that CSCO is currently overvalued, it is just my personal investment criteria.

Source: F.A.S.T Graphs

Risks

As Cisco's revenues are dependant on the IT spending worldwide, it is dependant on the health of the global economy. Around 40% of Cisco's revenues come from outside the Americas, so the company is also subject to political risks abroad. Additionally, other companies will compete with Cisco to try and take market share from them and innovative new technology might compete with Cisco's offerings.

Summary

Cisco is a great company, producing a lot of cash and sharing it with shareholders. The dividend is yielding just under 3% and is safely covered. I am very confident about the safety of Cisco's dividend as the payout ratio is safe and the balance sheet is extremely strong. Dividend growth investors should look further into this stock to see if it fits their investment portfolio as it is currently trading at a fair valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.