Retirement Advisor: Decade Of The 'Young-Old' (Podcast)
The Economist recently published a lead story on the so-called “young-old,” the Japanese term for workers aged 65 to 75.
The publication notes that the peak of the boomer wave will be turning 65 over the next five years and will redefine retirement by accelerating their participation in the workforce.
Research suggests that continued work slows down cognitive decline, among other benefits.
