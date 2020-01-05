Tensions in the Middle East have suddenly escalated. The United States ordered a drone strike on Thursday that killed an Iranian General. Beyond the geopolitical implications, this event has also raised concerns among investors about the potential risks and whether protective action should be taken with their portfolios. What, if anything, should an investor do in the wake of this event?

History provides a useful guide. We have seen similar geopolitical tensions suddenly arise in the past. As a result, it is worthwhile to consider how the market has historically reacted amid similar developments.

Iraq invasion of Kuwait. One relevant historical comparison took place on August 2, 1990, when Iraq invaded Kuwait. This led to the initiation of Operation Desert Shield and ultimately Operation Desert Storm starting on January 17, 1991.

Over the next two months, the stock market dropped by as much as -17% through early October, but quickly found its footing and began to rally. And by the time Operation Desert Storm was getting underway, stocks were already surging to the upside and in the process recovering any previously lost value.

Japan attack on Pearl Harbor. Another historical comparison from long ago came on December 7, 1941 when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. This led to the entry of the United States into World War II.

Initially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by roughly -17% over the next four months through April 1942. But it is important to note that the U.S. was still coping with working its way out of the Great Depression at the time. And as the Pacific War campaign was getting started in the spring of 1942, the stock market set its final bottom of the Great Depression era.

September 11, 2001. Lastly and most significantly, we have the events of 9/11 to reflect upon.

U.S. stocks were already well into a bear market with the tech bubble bursting by the time the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 took place. But after being closed for an entire week and subsequently falling by more than -12% in the first five trading days once the markets reopened, stocks swiftly rallied through the rest of 2001, ending the year measurably higher than where they traded just prior to the attacks.

Bottom line. Stock investors should resist taking any portfolio action related to perceived risk associated with the latest developments with Iran. Historically, the U.S. stock market has proven resilient to geopolitical events beyond any understandable short-term skittishness. And this is true related to past events that have been many orders of magnitude greater than what took place on Thursday. The U.S. stock market was already primed for a correction prior to these events, so a short-term correction in the range of -9% to -12% should not be ruled out, as this is an outcome that may have happened anyway. Moreover, policymakers will almost certainly provide support to financial markets in the wake of these events if deemed necessary. Thus, maintain discipline with your portfolio, resist taking any action beyond normal activities, and continue to monitor events as they unfold.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.