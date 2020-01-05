PacWest Bancorp: Stay For The 6.3% Yield And Remain Patient In 2020

PACW is continuing to grow rapidly and was able to increase total assets by roughly 8% year over year.

The Fed has reversed its stance on interest rates, which is having a large impact on PACW's loan portfolio because its portfolio is largely comprised of variable interest rates.

PACW continues to demonstrate that it is capable of raking in deposits and lending it back out at attractive spreads.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) continues to see its share price struggle even as other specialty banks (many of which have operations in the same region) have begun to see share prices improve. This is significant because my last article titled PacWest Bancorp: Improving Credit Quality Overshadows Net Interest Margin Deterioration was published on May 15th when all three banks were underperforming relative to the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR).

The chart above represents a YTD-2019 total price % change which shows that PACW's performance is still in line with KBWR's performance YTD-2019, but that it had slipped while KBWR has seen a modest increase over the last 6+ months. The chart below represents the change seen in the same stocks over the last three months.

Going into November 2019, PACW was leading the pack with total gains since the beginning of October just under 10% (not a bad return for a roughly one-month time frame). Unfortunately, PACW has lost steam since this point and is now the worst performer in the pack.

Preferred Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBC) has seen its share price really take off during the month of December as it shot up from a gain of 5% since the beginning of October to nearly 15% using the same starting point in late September/early October.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) has also seen its share price really take off during the month of December where it started with a price change of 0% since the beginning of October and now sits at a total price change of just over 10.5% during the same time frame.

At this point in time, only PACW continues to underperform the KBWR ETF.

Credit Risk

In my last article on PACW, I noted that the company had "exited the healthcare, technology, and general cash flow lending origination businesses" by the end of 2017. This portfolio has continued to run off, dropping from a value of $2.4 billion at the end of 2016 to a current value of $73 million as of September 30, 2019. This is approximately $50 million less than the balance was at the end of March 31, 2019. Exiting the cash flow lending business is a move that I support because these are the type of loans typically provided to small business owners that do not have a significant credit history and/or assets warrant a loan. As a result of this, these loans typically have higher interest rates and origination fees in order to help compensate for the additional risk.

At the same time, PACW has decided that Venture Banking should focus on growth and equity fund loans. This portfolio has increased from 16% of total loans in the Venture Banking portfolio to roughly 56% of total Venture Banking loans on September 30, 2019. This is up significantly from a total Venture Banking portfolio that was only 43% at the end of March 31, 2019.

PACW portfolio continues to perform well as it continues to grow the number of loans in the "Pass" category while keeping tabs on loans classified as "Special Mention" or "Classified". Here's a recap of what it means for a loan to be labeled as Special Mention or Classified.

Special Mention : Loans and leases that have a potential weakness and require management's attention. If the weakness associated with these loans is not addressed by management, it may result in further deterioration of the borrower's ability to repay the loan or lease.

: Loans and leases that have a potential weakness and require management's attention. If the weakness associated with these loans is not addressed by management, it may result in further deterioration of the borrower's ability to repay the loan or lease. Classified: Encompasses loans with a credit risk rating of substandard or doubtful. Loans designated as substandard have a well-defined weakness that jeopardizes the collection of the debt and it is likely that PACW will sustain some degree of loss if left uncorrected. Loans designated as doubtful share all the same characteristics as substandard loans but have additional negative characteristics that make collection or repayment questionable and improbable.

Loans classified as "Pass" have continued to rise practically every quarter in the portfolio and have seen a year-over-year increase of approximately 10%. Another positive is that loans marked as "Classified" have continued to drop and are down slightly quarter over quarter but also a whopping 38.1% year over year.

Loans designated as "Special Mention" increased slightly quarter over quarter, but this isn't alarming because the number of loans in this category has decreased by roughly 34.4% year over year.

Seeing improvement in both Special Mention and Classified categories demonstrates that PACW's management is truly focused on removing unnecessary risk from the portfolio.

Credit Quality Trends

On a similar note, credit quality trends continue to improve across the board with significant improvements for Q3-2019 in most categories when compared with Q3-2018. The image below provides further support that management continues to emphasize the importance of credit quality.

When PACW acquired CapitalSource (also referred to as National Lending) in 2014, it took on an extremely risky loan portfolio which caused gross charge-offs to skyrocket. By selling the majority of its cash flow lending portfolio and reducing its exposure to healthcare, PACW was able to establish a loan portfolio with a balanced (appropriate) risk weightings. The image below represents the composition of CapitalSource's loan portfolio at the time it was acquired.

The pie charts below represent what happened with CapitalSource's portfolio after PACW acquired it and begin to sell off some of the higher risk components of the portfolio. Additionally, we can see that the improvement in portfolio quality was largely fueled by loan originations that occurred after PACW acquired it in 2014.

Some of the most notable changes in the National Lending portfolio include:

The multi-family lending portfolio increased from $.7 billion on June 30, 2014, to $3.2 billion on September 30, 2019. The cash flow portfolio decreased from $1.6 billion on June 30, 2014, to less than $.1 billion on September 30, 2019. Healthcare real estate saw its portfolio decrease from a total of $.8 billion on June 30, 2014, to approximately $.3 billion on September 30, 2019.

All of these changes have significantly reduced National Lending's gross charge-offs every year since management began its focus on de-risking the portfolio in 2017.

Cost of Deposits and NIM

When I have written on PACW in the past, the cost of deposits was one of the most concerning challenges because the company is dependent on its low cost of deposits to maintain a strong net interest margin. In previous quarters, the rapidly rising cost of deposits was placing above-average pressure on the net interest margin, but the cost of deposits has leveled out amid changes by the Federal Reserve in which interest rates have begun to decrease due to concerns about a slowing economy.

It might look concerning that the cost of deposits is up significantly year over year, but this trend has flattened out over the last two quarters and may possibly begin to fall with the Federal Reserve dropping the benchmark rate. I find it interesting that Q3-2019 was the first quarter in the last year that the cost of average interest-bearing deposits actually decreased. All things considered, we have to give credit to PACW in that it continues to beat the average deposit cost of its peers.

The net interest margin has continued to fall because PACW is significantly exposed to variable-rate loans in its portfolio. Currently, only 20% of its loan portfolio is fixed-rate whereas approximately 60% of the portfolio is variable rate. Nearly 2/3 of PACW's total loans at a rate that is based on either the one-month or six-month LIBOR rate. The images below provide a better understanding of PACW's variable-rate portfolio and also show how dramatically LIBOR rates have fallen over the last few months.

It is helpful that management provides a table that explains what the impact will be if interest rates were to either increase, stay the same, or decrease. Given the Federal Reserve's current stance, I would expect that a scenario where interest rates are decreasing is much more likely versus a scenario where interest rates are rising. Overall, the amount of risk that would come from falling interest rates is limited even if we see a large movement downward.

Conclusion

PACW is currently paying a well-covered 6.3% yield and it continues to generate the type of loan growth needed to sustain this payout even as interest rates continue to fall. My original prediction from the previous article about stabilization in net interest margin was wrong and is largely due to the reversal of the Federal Reserve policy.

I expect that 2020 will be another "lost" year for PACW's share price due to a continued drop in net interest margin accompanied by a flattening of the cost of deposits. With that said, I believe that there are favorable enough conditions that PACW will begin to see the EPS growth resume in 2021. Personally, I like the prospect of buying and holding a solid 6%+ yielding asset during an election year.

FastGraphs also provides insight into the P/E ratio trends of PACW. PACW has historically seen downside resistance when the P/E ratio is approximately 9.0x. The P/E ratio is 9.0x when compared with its 10-year average P/E ratio of 15.7x.

It is also true that PACW stock price has displayed resilience at the same point because this is when the dividend yield is roughly 7%.

For all of these reasons, I have decided that I may add to the position sparingly going forward, but make it work to purchase if shares were to drop below $35/share.

