Energy Transfer: Approaching A Double-Digit Dividend

Energy Transfer has the ability to generate significant shareholder returns going forward, and investors are buying the company up.

The company has a large number of growth projects - both new projects and improvements to the company's existing asset portfolio. At the same time, it's focused on acquisitions.

Energy Transfer has had a difficult time recently, pushing down the company's stock price and pushing its yield towards double digits.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is a company engaged in natural gas and propane exploration. The company is one of the largest midstream companies, with a market cap of almost $35 billion. The company also offers a dividend yield of almost 10%, making it one of the highest-yielding large midstream companies. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's impressive size, investments into its business, and commitment to shareholders should result in strong returns.

Current Results

Energy Transfer has managed to perform relatively well in recent years. This cash flow has continued to support the company's dividend of almost 10%.

Energy Transfer has continued to generate strong operational results. The company has delivered these strong results across the board with all of its assets. Strong operational results have come from the company continuing to report record NGL transportation volumes, midstream gathered volumes, and crude volumes. The company gets paid per barrel - higher volumes mean more money.

Operationally, ET has had a number of infrastructure successes. The Arrowhead III Processing Plan came online in July 2019. The Red Bluff Express Phase II, J.C. Nolan Pipeline, and Permian Express 4 all went into service over the next few months. These are all respectable assets that will allow the company's income to increase.

The current results from an operational point of view have continued into the company's financials. 3Q 2019 financials resulted in an adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 billion, up 8% over the past year. At the same time, the DCF was $1.5 billion, up 10% over the past year. That's $6 billion in annualized DCF, significant for a company with a market cap of less than $35 billion.

The company has continued to invest significantly in long-term growth with $3.1 billion in YTD growth capital, or $4 billion annualized. That's roughly 12% of the market cap. The continued investment and cash flow come along with a distribution coverage ratio of 1.9x.

Going forward, the company has continued to invest in its long-term business. It has spent $5 billion investing in the SEMG acquisition, a transformative acquisition for the stock. The mid-double-digit dividend yield worth of cash now flows to ET. At the same time, the acquisition gives the company access to a deep water port on the Houston Ship Channel, which it can integrate with its existing assets.

This transaction is immediately accretive for the company and friendly for the balance sheet and should help growth going forward.

Business Investments

The key aspect to look into for a company's long-term success are its continued investments into the business. We alluded to the $3.1 billion the company spent in the first 9M 2019 above, but let's look into the investments in more detail.

The company's 2019E growth capital is ~$4 billion, which is a reduction from the previous estimate by ~$700 million. At the same time, the company managed to increase its 2019E adjusted EBITDA to $11 billion-11.1 billion. Lastly, and most importantly, ET used preferred units and excess cash flow to fund year-to-date growth capital without issuing common equity or debt.

For interested shareholders, it's important to note that the preferred units were issued for $700 million. That means the company paid $3.3 billion (~10% of market cap) of exploration capital using its financial abilities and excess cash flow.

Obviously, ideally the company will be able to reach a point where it can fund all of its growth capital internally; however, this is still impressive. It's one of the dangers of the MLP model that long-term growth for the company is tied to its share price. Going forward, ET has a multi-billion-dollar backlog of capital projects that will continue to provide long-term cash flow.

As a part of the company's growth plans, let's discuss the SEMG acquisition in detail. The company made a $5 billion acquisition using 40% cash and 60% equity. Given the current yield of the equity, I would have liked to see a smaller equity component; however, I think that that's less important than the company making a significant acquisition.

The acquisition itself is immediately accretive with no material credit impact. The acquired assets aren't tied to the prices and the company will achieve synergies at a $170+ million annual run rate. At the end of this, all of this ties together for the company to generate an aggregate $500 million of DCF coverage from 2020 to 2022. That should reward shareholders well.

It's important to note that the synergies aren't the only benefit the company faces. The synergies stem from a more important fact to pay attention too and that's the fact that the company's assets are highly complementary to SEMG. The complementary nature of those assets will create new growth opportunities in the future for the companies to take advantage of.

Another aspect of growth plans worth paying attention too are the opportunities for the company to improve its existing asset portfolio. The Mont Belvieu asset was started up in 2011 and has grown into a massive asset that will grow into 2021. By 2021, the company's asset here will be capable of fractionating over 1 million barrels per day. The company earns some money on every barrel here.

This shows the continued investments into the business that should result in growing cash flow. All of these impressive investments will result in strong shareholder rewards for investors.

One last thing I want to talk about in terms of the company's business investments are its history of acquisition. The company has had a larger number of very large acquisitions, and despite the midstream crash of 2016 turning the company from a $80 billion one into a $35 billion one, it has done incredibly well in terms of making these acquisitions work.

At the present time, the midstream sector is very undervalued, especially with other companies like Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) having a difficult time (due to worries about Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) selling out of its stake). At the same time buildups, especially near the Permian Basin, mean that there are significant opportunities for synergies in terms of acquisitions.

For example, Sunoco Logistics acquisition was a significant acquisition at a fairly small 10% premium after the stock price drop. The synergies were several hundred million/year and were achieved. Should Energy Transfer be able to continue to make opportunistic acquisitions, that should help the distributable cash flow to continue to grow going forward.

Shareholder Returns

The recent results here along with the company's investments combine to generate significant and long-term shareholder returns for Energy Transfer.

Insiders believe in Energy Transfer. The company's insider ownership is more than 14% and insiders such as the CFO have bought a significant number of shares recently. The company is focused on generating strong shareholder returns and spreading its capital across organic projects, unit buybacks, distribution increase, and debt retirements.

ET has continued to maintain a strong investment-grade balance sheet and is looking for a leverage target of 4.0-4.5x EBITDA. That's a strong leverage relative to its peers and the company is focusing on maintaining and removing that. Additional capital will be put towards the organic growth capital projects which we already discussed above.

Past that the company is focused on direct shareholder returns through both unit buybacks and distribution increases. The dividend is already approaching 10% so distribution increases are less likely, however, they'll be exciting to see. Distribution coverage definitely supports this and the wealthy insiders would also enjoy these distributions.

Another aspect of returns are unit buybacks. The company currently yields almost 10%, which is an impressive and respectable yield. ET can borrow money for significantly below that price and buy back units. Those buybacks would enable the company to increase dividends. That could be a win-win for shareholders and help to increase unit prices.

All of this will reward those who invest now.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer is approaching a double-digit dividend yield as a result of midstream companies being punished so significantly. However, despite these punishments, ET has continued to perform and insiders have taken advantage of the low share prices to buy shares. At the same time, ET has considered buybacks, showing that those inside think the company is universally undervalued.

At the same time, the company has a large number of potential growth investments. It is spending billions of dollars on both new assets along with improving its existing assets. Additionally ET has a history of success with acquisitions. MLPs are underpriced at the current time, and that means that there are a number of other acquisition opportunities.

Investors who invest now will be well rewarded - let me know what you think in the comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.