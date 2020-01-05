Alphabet: Net Cash King Gets Target Hike

My price target would be hiked to $1,800 based on a ramped up share buyback plan utilizing the $117B net cash balance.

One of the biggest disappointments with Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), if one can even count this one, is that the Internet search giant doesn't fully utilize large cash balances to return capital to shareholders. My investment thesis has the stock running to $1,700 this year, suggesting the tech giant should repurchase as many shares as possible here.

Image: Google website

Cash Is Misleading

As with most financial metrics, investors can focus too much on one metric and miss the full picture. CNBC ran this article on companies with the most cash following the Q3 reporting season. The financial media leader lists Microsoft (MSFT) with the largest cash position with $136.6 billion, but the amount doesn't include the long-term marketable securities counted as similar to cash. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) lists a cash balance of $206.0 billion giving the tech giant the actual lead in total cash.

Even worse, the number doesn't factor in the debt levels of the related companies. The most useful financial metric is the net cash position of the company that includes all items considered similar to cash and debt.

The companies with the largest net cash position outside of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) on September 30:

Even better, the net cash position as a percentage of the market cap - December 31:

Alphabet - $930B = 12.6%

Apple - $1.3T = 7.5%

Microsoft - $1.23T = 5.4%

Facebook - $598 = 8.7%

Not only does Alphabet have the largest net cash position but also the tech giant has by far the largest cash position relative to their market valuation. The issue is that Alphabet hasn't utilized the cash balance and strong cash flows to reward shareholders.

Considering my long held view that Alphabet is a cheap stock, the company hasn't taken advantage of the attractive valuation to reduce the share count or even pay a dividend. The net payout yield that measures the dividend yield plus the net stock buyback yield is only 1.5%. Both Apple and Microsoft have much higher net payout yields as those companies have aggressively returned capital to shareholders.

Data by YCharts

Beyond The $1,700 Price Target

My previous research has the stock worth at least $1,700. The global digital advertising market has years of strong growth left.

The company will likely see revenue growth slow from the recent level above 20%. Analysts have revenues growing by at least 10% through 2028. The stock trades an EV of 16x my 2021 adjusted EPS estimates of $76 with $167.50 per share in cash.

With such a cheap valuation, Alphabet should repurchase as many shares as possible. The search giant spent $5.7 billion on share buybacks in Q3 and $12.3 billion for the year.

Over the last year, the share count is down ~5.7 million shares or the equivalent stock value of $7.6 billion (at current prices). The company has taken an $8.2 billion hit from stock-based compensation.

Investors can clearly see how stock dilution from restricted stock awards impacts the benefit of share buybacks. Regardless, Alphabet still grew the cash balance by over $12 billion since the start of the year suggesting significantly larger share buybacks are possible.

The company already aggressively invests in Other Bets and Capex for Google Cloud. In Q3, Other Bets lost $941 million investing in enterprises such as autonomous vehicles like Waymo and the company spent another $6.7 billion on capital spending for property and equipment.

Alphabet doesn't lack for aggressive spending. The departure of the founders has the market thinking the company will cut back on wild spending, but the key here is that the company doesn't need to spend more to invest for the future.

Alphabet is free to utilize available cash and excess free cash flows to repurchase shares. At a $930 billion market cap, another $15 billion in annual buybacks would reduce the share count by another 1.6%. Another $30 billion spent on share buybacks would reduce the share count by nearly 3.0% in addition to the 2019 rate of ~1.0%.

An internet giant with a stock buyback plan that reduces the share count by 3% to 4% annually for a few years would provide immense value to shareholders. My current $76 EPS target for 2021 jumps to $81.61 after two years of 3.5% share reductions.

2021 net income: $76 x 698M shares = $53.0B

2019 share count: 698M

2020 share count: 674M

2021 share count: 650M

2021 EPS: $81.61

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Alphabet has the ability to substantially boost EPS estimates by the end of 2021 via a major boost to stock repurchases. The tech giant has the largest net cash balance and the ability to further ramp up share buybacks.

If the company can reduce share counts at a 3.5% annual clip, my 2021 EPS estimate jumps to $81.61. At an EV/E multiple of 20x, my target jumps from $1,700 to $1,800. No sign exists that Alphabet will ramp up buybacks beyond the existing 2019 levels, but the stock has potential upside in such a scenario.





Looking for even more? Join DIY Value Investing.







Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GOOG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.