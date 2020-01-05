I Did Not Find Alpha In 2019

My portfolio which tilts towards more stocks with low beta did not go up as much.

Each year I will publish my scorecard here on SA. As I stated in last year’s article “Did You Find Alpha in 2018?”, the first working week of each new year is always an exciting time for me, as that is the time when I assess whether or not I was able to generate any alpha from my investments in the publicly listed assets I own.

Publicly listed stocks and bonds are now 17.6% of my portfolio. This number does not include my direct interests in real estate and private companies.

Sector Allocation

The same names which appeared on my list last year, as the top five counters, are still on the list for 2019, except their ranking which has changed somewhat due to changes in the capital allocation I made this year. There was some profit-taking in HSBC (HSBC), and with it a reduced exposure, due to the prolonged unrest in Hong Kong. I also increased the stake in Shell (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.A) by 33.6% throughout the year.

Top 5 Holdings are:

Hui Xian REIT, Hong Kong (87001.HK) Capitaland Retail China Trust, Singapore (AU8U.SI) HSBC, Hong Kong Royal Dutch Shell, Netherland Hutchison Port Holding Trust, Singapore (NS8U.SI)

Geographical allocation

To determine the geographical allocation, I try to focus on where the company does the bulk of their business, and not necessarily which country it is listed in.

Hong Kong/China 40.8%

Singapore 30.6%

Europe 14.3%

The U.S.A. 14.3%

As an example of this, take for example HSBC. I consider this to be part of my Hong Kong portfolio, although technically it is domiciled in the United Kingdom. Some portfolio managers might say it’s a European company. I have pointed out numerous times in my articles on HSBC, that when they derive as much as 70% of their profits from Asia, and that predominantly means Hong Kong, for all purpose – it’s a Hong Kong company to me. I also buy and sell the shares through the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The portfolio is heavily tilted towards Asia with 71.4%. It was not always this way. When I look back at the period just after the financial crises, in 2010 the portfolio had just 29.3% in Asian equities, with 38.6% in Europe and 32.1% in the U.S.

Throughout the last decade, I just saw more value, at least perceived value, in Asia than what I as a value investor could find in the U.S. and Europe. That is the reason for the present heavy weighting of Asia. Perhaps this is the year that my Asian equities finally get what I determine to be fair value. As William Shakespeare wrote in Hamlet:

"Let Hercules himself do what he may, the cat will mew and dog will have his day".

This is now more popularly spoken as: “every dog will have his day”.

Let’s see if global fund managers see the same kind of value in Asia as I do, as this "dog" deserves its day.

Dividends keep coming

Throughout last year, I received 37 dividend payments, up from 32 payments in 2018. In my last year’s article, I estimated that the yield would increase from 5.6% on capital allocated, to a yield of 6.4%. It came in at 6.7% net of taxes.

The fact that I have initiated some positions during last year means that the number of dividend payments for 2020 should be slightly higher. Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) stopped paying a dividend last year and is not expected to pay this year.

On the topic of dividend yield, I never refer to yield before taxes, which so many authors here on SA seem to do. Furthermore, if you simply look at any data provider, you are always given a gross dividend before taxes. It is not a meaningful number if you, like me, have to pay a 30% withholding tax on dividends from U.S. companies, what you see – is not what you get.

First, let me remind my readers that I do not start by looking only at dividend yield, and it is only one of several factors I take into account before allocating capital.

In this low interest rate environment we are in, and most probably will see for years to come, many investors seem to be happy with a 3.5% dividend before taxes. For me who is not residing in the U.S, this yield goes down to just 2.45%.

That is not much of an equity risk premium. My USD 3 months' time-deposit is currently at 2.05%.

How much should the ERP be? Professor Aswath Damodaran of Stern School of Business at New York University is doing much work on the topic of ERP. On his website, you will see that he has updated the Implied ERP on December 1, 2019 to be 4.89%

Ugly ducklings

It is human nature to talk about our success stories, and conveniently omit those that are not much to brag about. There are no “rockets” in my portfolio which has doubled in value last year. Some have a low beta. That is particularly the REITs, which can be seen as the largest component of my portfolio.

I would rather like to start by describing my two “ugly ducklings” which are the U.S. listed Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) and the Singapore listed Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (NS8U.SI).

These two have the largest book loss, being the difference between purchase price and present value.

NMM

I have written 14 articles on NMM since 2016. The most recent being Nov. 8th, 2019: “The Future Looks Rosy”. You may want to read more about NMM, where I have been fairly vocal calling for changes in how business is conducted. On paper, the fundamentals do, as I have stated, still look quite rosy. However, realities are what they are. Not everything that counts can be counted.

Source: NMM 3rd Quarter 2019 Presentation

I have learned over the last few years that it is not enough that a stock is screaming “value” at you. There really has to be a catalyst that will change investors' demand for the stock, which is ultimately what drives the stock price up or down.

In my opinion, the two main things that could act as a catalyst in changing investors' views of NMM would be better corporate governance and a meaningful distribution reflecting their ability to distribute funds.

Financially they should be in a position to do so, but will they act on it? If history is any indication of what the future holds, I am not too optimistic as it could be more of the same this year.

However, if the dry bulk market does improve significantly, the share price of NMM should go up, as all boats get lifted when the tide goes up.

HPHT

As this is a stock with no ADR in the U.S., I don’t cover it here on SA. However, it is a subsidiary of the huge conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings (OTCPK:CKHUY) which I recently wrote about. You can find more information about Li-Ka Shing, also known as "Superman" in Hong Kong, by reading about this company.

Source: HPHT 2018 Annual Report

For those who have no knowledge of Hutchison Holding, they are a large owner/operator of container ports. HPHT is a business trust, spun off from the main group, with ownership of ports in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, just across from Hong Kong.

These shares trade in US Dollars, on the Singapore stock exchange.

Hong Kong is now the seventh-largest container port in the world, with Shenzhen coming in as the third-largest. I would like to point out that 7 out of the top 10 container ports in the world are in China. The other 3 are in Asia/Middle East, meaning that no European or American ports made it to that list.

In 2018, HPHT handled 24 million TEUs. Interestingly, their volumes of containers are stable, with Hong Kong gradually decreasing but with Shenzhen in China compensating for this reduction. Management of HPHT claims that one of their main problems is the pricing and not the volume, as liner companies, which are their customers, have been consolidating and are now using more and more mega-ships carrying over 10,000 TEU per ships. This has eroded some of their profit margins.

My average price is USD 0.51 per unit.

Presently, the price is just USD 0.175 per unit.

Based on this knocked-down price, its price to net tangible book value is 0.46.

The present dividend yield is 8.8%.

Some manufacturers in Guangdong province have shut their doors for good, causing anxiety amongst the people living there. One of them is Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), which closed down their last smartphone factory in China, located in Huizhou, just one and a half hours away from HPHT port at Yantian Harbour.

Source: Google Map

At its peak, this factory employed 10,000 people. Despite all the gloom and doom surrounding Hong Kong, I do believe trade (import and export business) is not going away anytime soon.

Will things turn around for this beleaguered stock? I think the answer to this lies in whether HPHT will be able to regain some of its margin from liner companies. Costs are being cut, and there is some development using robotics to reduce the workforce. Time will tell. I have no intention to sell out now.

So how did my portfolio fare in 2019?

I benchmark my portfolio against the MSCI World Index. I chose this benchmark as I believe it is the most appropriate index which reflects the geographical diversification of my equity investments.

Source: CNBC

As can be seen, the index went up from 1,886 to 2,370, an increase of 25.7%.

My equity portfolio was up 12.1% in 2019, including dividends earned. When I take into account the cash position, the return was only up 9.1%. I have my reason for holding large amounts in cash, as it is also used in private equity and businesses that I run. It obviously comes at a cost, which I have to take into account.

One could argue that I perhaps should switch to use the MSCI Asia ex-Japan, as 71% of the equities are in Asia. This index was up 18.1% so my performance would still fall far below the index. All comments are welcome.

Plan for this year

Last year's article pointed out what I called “the megatrend”, which will play out over many years, and not just the next few quarters.

For those that do not have access to last year’s article. I would recap some here:

"Asia, where I am based, will continue to see big economic growth. According to McKinsey, as reported in HSBC’s Asia Seminar for Analysts on 9th April 2018, urbanization in Asia is continuing. By 2025, as many as 2.5 billion people will live in cities. That is more than half the world living in an urban environment. By 2030, 44% of the population in Asia will be urban, contributing over 85% of GDP. The middle class is expected to more than double from 552 million households to 1.2 billion households between 2013 and 2030. This means it will account for 66% of the world’s total middle-class population, up from 28% in 2009. Even if we put China aside for a moment, and just look at South East Asia. If I draw a circle with my place of residence, Singapore, as it’s center, covering an area that is within a 3 hours flight from where I live, there are 600 million people living there. Some of these economies are still at early development stages”.

I still aim to diversify my portfolio further, and still would like to add technology to the mix. But as a value investor, it is hard to find traditional value there. Another sector that is on my watchlist is healthcare.

My geographical diversification will largely depend on where I find the best values.

Dividends should continue to grow, both in the number of payments and in total size. I do not foresee much improvement to the yield, which is already quite high.

I will deploy more cash should we get significant drawdowns, and if I find companies with a moat and a better margin of safety. I have between 5 and 10 companies on my watchlist.

Conclusion

I cannot claim to have found alpha last year, so you will still see me “seeking alpha” here.

Obviously, one should not look at one year's return in isolation. There have been years where I have found alpha.

This year's performance will depend largely on whether the large fund managers will allocate more of their capital to Hong Kong and Singapore.

As a reminder from last year, I do not manage external investors’ funds. Nevertheless, I still think it is important to check your own performance as fairly and accurately as possible, since that is the only proper way to assess if you as an investor are, in fact, delivering alpha.

Bear in mind I have no reservation against changing my way of investing and stopping actively managing my own investment and just putting it all in a low-cost index fund.

It is easy to become myopic and focus a lot of energy on stock picking alone. But I hope more contributors here on SA will share their thoughts on the topic of portfolio selection and performance, as I believe this is probably the most important thing an investor does.

Should you not already be following me, and if you think what is going on in Asia is of interest to you, I hope you will follow me. I intend to share my experience and lessons learned from this part of the world.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSBC, DLNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.