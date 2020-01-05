Pakistan To Fare Better In The 2020s

In the short term, Pakistan's economic growth is expected to decelerate to 2.2% during FY2020 according to the World Bank, down from the 3.4% growth experienced during FY2019.

2019 Rebound

Pakistan's stock market ended 2019 on a much better note, as the KSE Index has delivered a 12.4% return in the past 12 months. Pakistan severely disappointed investors following its emerging market upgrade in 2017, as its smaller weighting of slightly over 10 basis points at this time led many passive investors to ignore the market. Furthermore, the country faced a large number of economic woes following 2017, including a steep devaluation of its currency, soaring twin deficits (over 6% of GDP), slowed economic growth and the depletion of its foreign exchange reserves (around 2 months of import cover). MSCI Pakistan consequently fell by 28% and 38% during 2017 and 2018, respectively. The worst of the economic shocks appears to be over, as the currency has begun to stabilize and the index has slowly begun to rebound. The initial recovery signals displayed, coupled with its entrance in a new IMF program, make now an excellent time to continue accumulating shares of the Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSE: PAK).

Pakistan’s stock market and bond market are both very attractive, and have the potential to attract foreign investors in the long run. One supporting factor includes the fact that Moody’s upgraded Pakistan’s outlook to stable following the IMF program, which has increased investor confidence in the country. Furthermore, the country’s low stock market valuation coupled with recent macro improvements have resulted in a short-term rebound in the KSE Index. Furthermore, investors have also been drawn to the country’s bond market, as returns are on par with higher yielding markets such as Sri Lanka, Egypt and Uzbekistan.

However, foreign investors have had very limited interest in the equity markets historically, given its low weighting in the MSCI Emerging markets Index, coupled with the macro/political risks in recent years. MSCI EM only has three constituents from Pakistan, and these three companies collectively only account for 0.03% of the index (a 10 basis point reduction from its original weighting).

Macro health check

Pakistan’s long-term export potential offsets current growth slump: The massive devaluation of Pakistan’s currency during 2019 can allow the country’s exports to be more competitive. Furthermore, Pakistan also has the chance to increase the sophistication of its export structure and to diversify away from textiles, which currently contributes to around 60% of its total exports. Pakistan’s exports rose by 27.3% YoY in November, compared to the previous monthly increase of 27.7%. The government also recently introduced tax incentives for export oriented companies, which were designed to increase Pakistan’s exports of items such as footwear, engineering, chemicals and technology companies. In the short term, Pakistan's economic growth is expected to decelerate to 2.2% during FY2020 according to the World Bank, down from the 3.4% growth experienced during FY2019.

Pakistan recently rose 28 places in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business Rankings, which made Pakistan one of the top 10 improvers during 2019. Some of the major improvements that Pakistan implemented included decreasing the amount of time required to register a business, abolishing labor registration fees, and making it easier to acquire a construction permit. Furthermore, the government also decreased the corporate income tax rate, which is supportive of business growth moving forward. The corporate tax rate was 29% for the 2019 tax year, and it will be reduced by 1% every year until it reaches 25% in 2023. However, this corporate tax rate is still well above other levels seen in other frontier markets, such as Vietnam.

Debt is a Major Thorn

Pakistan's public debt remains one of the major thorns, as public debt levels are well above the averages of most frontier and emerging markets I have covered on Seeking Alpha, with the exception of Egypt. Pakistan's government debt has continued to surge in the past five years, with the country's government debt as a % of GDP reaching 72.5% during 2018. The World Bank recently projected that public debt would reach 82.5% of GDP this fiscal year, well above the target set by the Ministry of Finance. The country's external debt is also expected to peak to $130 billion in the next four years, which represents an approximate $34.6 billion increase.

Outlook for future rate cuts

The high inflationary environment has also been a burden for consumers and will make it difficult for Pakistan to lower interest rates to spur much needed economic growth. Inflation peaked at over 12% during the last two months of 2019, well above the annual low of 7.2%.

Low Foreign Exchanges Reserves

The depletion of foreign exchange reserves over the past five years has been a major thorn for the country's currency, which devalued substantially during 2019. The country's foreign exchange reserves covered 2.7 months of imports during November 2019, compared to the low of 1.9 months of import cover during May 2019.

Significant Discount to MSCI Emerging Markets

P/E Forward P/E P/B Dividend Yield MSCI All Pakistan Index 8.29 6.04 1.14 6.04% MSCI Vietnam IMI 18.5 N/A 2.65 1.81% MSCI Sri Lanka IMI 9.57 N/A 0.80 2.91% MSCI Thailand 19.00 15.46 2.03 2.96% MSCI Philippines 18.60 15.73 2.12 1.61% MSCI Emerging Markets 14.32 12.17 1.58 2.77%

Source: MSCI

Overall, Pakistan's economy is poised to see minor improvements during the 2020, which will include an eventual uptick in economic growth. The market is still priced attractively compared to that of other frontier and emerging markets, which makes now an interesting time to continue accumulating. Pakistan currently trades at a 50% PER discount to MSCI Emerging Markets (based on forward earnings).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.