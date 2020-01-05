Platinum: Long-Term Chart Continues To Improve

It was a somber start to 2019 for traders in platinum (PPLT), as nearly every asset exploded off its December lows, but platinum struggled to put up a positive performance for the first half. Fortunately, the second half of the year was a complete 180, with platinum coming from behind to finish ahead of both gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) in terms of 2019 performance. While bullish sentiment has improved significantly since its summer weakness, it is still not at exuberant levels where I would worry that the trade is getting crowded. Besides, the metal is finally changing its character on its long-term charts, a sign that the bottom is likely in finally. Based on this, I would view any 7-10% pullbacks in platinum as buying opportunities.

(Source: TC2000.com)

It's been a long few years for platinum investors, as the metal has been one of the slowest to wake up from its multi-year bear market. While gold bottomed out in 2015 with silver, platinum was the only precious metal to drop to new lows, and finally started to gain some traction last year. Fortunately, for investors, the monthly chart suggests that the lows are finally in, with the first signs of a rounded bottom showing up from 2016 through to 2019. It's important to note that we do not have confirmation of a breakout yet, but the structure is encouraging for the time being.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The other good news is that sentiment is improving, but has remained relatively subdued until late. Despite the 20% return for platinum in 2019, the metal entered the new year with bullish sentiment near the 70% level, with sentiment finally breaching the 80% level after yesterday's rally. While this reading could lead to some short-term weakness to shake out a few of the bulls, this isn't an area where I would consider the trade getting crowded from an intermediate-term standpoint. Therefore, sharp corrections are likely just noise in the bigger picture.

As we can see in the chart below of bullish sentiment, we are not yet in the extreme optimism zone near 90% bulls where bullish sentiment did head briefly in September. This top promptly led to a 13% correction, and this exuberance proved to be a terrible time to be a buyer, but the metal has since recouped its losses and seems intent on re-testing its September highs. Based on the fact that the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF is within pennies of its previous highs, but at 1,300 basis points below its prior peak sentiment level, one could argue that some of the earlier bulls have been culled, after the waterfall drop following the September 4th peak. This is a minor silver lining but does not preclude a pullback if sentiment melts higher in the next couple of weeks. Given the proximity to the extreme optimism zone, however, adding long exposure here is generally not a great idea.

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index Data, Author's Chart)

If we take a look at the technical picture, we can see that the platinum ETF has seen a dramatic change in character, with the ETF finally reclaiming its 20-month moving average (teal line). This level has been a ceiling for the stock on all previous rallies, with any pushes above this moving average being false starts, and leading to immediate selling pressure. The current thrust above this moving average, however, seems to be finally sticking. Not only has the platinum ETF held above this moving average for five months now, but it's also making slightly higher lows in price, a positive sign.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Given that the 20-month moving average is one of the more reliable long-term barometers, this change of character is a positive sign for the platinum ETF. The key to emboldening this thesis, however, is that the bulls defend this critical moving average on any pullbacks. The 20-month moving average should be sitting near the $81.00 level as of the end of January, and this is the new pivotal level for the bulls to play defense. A monthly close below $81.00 would begin to severely erode this bullish turn on the long-term chart.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see in the example above, this monthly moving average did an exceptional job of speculating a turn in the Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL). In both 2016 and 2019, the silver miners ETF's reclamation of the 20-month moving average marked the end of the high volatility period, and the beginning of a 100% advance in 2016, and a 25% advance thus far based on the current bullish turn.

If we move over to a weekly chart, however, there is still more work to be done here. While this push higher has left a strong support level at $81.80, there is also a significant zone of overhead resistance sitting at the $98.60-$99.00 level for the platinum ETF. Until the bulls can break through this level on a weekly close, I see no reason to proclaim the start of a new bull market. Therefore, while we can rejoice the end of the 6-year bear market for platinum, it's too early to get overly excited until the $99.00 level is broken on a monthly closing basis. This area is where the multi-year downtrend line sits and could be a tricky spot for the bulls to get through.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So what's the best way to play the platinum ETF?

While there are several stocks to play the platinum ETF with like Sibanye Gold (SBGL) and Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY), these two names have rallied significantly already, with Sibanye Gold being closer to a sell at current levels. Therefore, I do not believe that these are ideal ways to play a potential new bull market in platinum, and feel that the pure-play platinum is the best way to do this. Given the significant move in Sibanye Gold that's placed it more than 150% above its 20-month moving average, I would view this as an opportune spot to book some partial profits. The stock continues to see earnings estimates revised higher and is not expensive at a forward P/E ratio of 9, but the trade is looking crowded short term at its recent highs near $10.40.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Given that the platinum ETF is a little short-term overbought with sentiment now pushing above the 80% level, I believe the best trade is embracing sharp pullbacks of 8% or more in the commodity. I would view any corrections that hold above the $81.00 level as noise, and I would not be surprised to see platinum add to its 2019 gains, with another high single-digit return or better for 2020. However, this return would be maximized by adding exposure into a plunge, rather than chasing the metal here after a 9% rally in 10 days.

To summarize, the platinum ETF continues to make progress on its long-term chart but is now only 6% away from a significant resistance zone. Given that the platinum stocks have already run so far, I do not see them as ideal ways to play the metal here. If the platinum ETF were to rally towards this level, I believe this would be a wise spot to book some profits. The metal should put up a strong 2020 performance and add to its 2019 gains, but chasing a commodity up double digits in less than a month rarely pays off, so I am patiently waiting for a decent correction to get long. For now, I see the platinum ETF as a hold, but a sell above $96.00 if it gets there in Q1.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.