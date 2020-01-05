Pinterest: I Called The Drop, Now It's Time To Buy

Early, But Not Wrong

My subscribers will know that I have been calling for a correction in the valuation of Pinterest (PINS) even prior to its IPO. Excess in listing valuations is not something new to Wall Street, but it's, unfortunately, a trick that fools Main Street more often than not. Even in my most recent article on the stock, in which I came to a somewhat bullish conclusion, I warned that the stock was still overvalued by 21% on a comparables basis using enterprise value to revenue.

If a profitability multiple is high or even negative, or if a discounted cash flow output is below market, I am not necessarily put off. For me, the deal-breaker is when multiples on gross sales get out of control. This is one of the loosest ways to value a firm given it does not consider expenses and really should strictly be used as a sanity check for growth investing in my view. In the case of Pinterest, despite 60% annualized revenue growth, the sales multiple required to reach the enterprise value was just completely out of hand. Although this went on for months, all it takes is the right tap to this Achilles' Heel to break a valuation not supported by a margin of safety. Although I was incorrect in predicting lockup would be the catalyst for a correction in the trading level, when the tap came, prices almost immediately dropped to what I estimate as a fair enterprise value based on current sales.

Despite Missing 3Q Sales, Growth Remains Robust

Aside from the high valuation, there has been a lot to like about Pinterest. 3Q19 saw 47% growth in global revenues which included a more than 200% gain in international territories, and a 38% rate of growth in the United States. Additionally, the company grew monthly active users (MAUs) by 28%, which includes an 8% y/y rate of growth in the United States.

Given the company reported in their S1 that more than 80% of American women already use the application, these numbers provide some much-needed relief. 8% domestically is not a robust figure at first glance, but it is very high compared to, say, Facebook (FB) which stagnates at roughly 1% growth y/y in the US territory. This signals domestic sales still have a long stretch of runway to grow with the userbase before domestic sales growth becomes almost entirely dependent on per-user monetization.

Although the company is not EBITDA or net income positive on a GAAP basis, the adjusted figures they report, which add back items such as share-based compensation, turned positive in 3Q19. This signifies the company is taking steps to improve margins and that profitability is something achievable on the horizon sooner than later. The company is still operating on a TTM net loss and negative adjusted EBITDA, but if the trend remains, this could change even within a year's time.

Current & Forward-Looking Valuation

The table above shows a simple fair value estimate for Pinterest based on the information disclosed in their most recent 10-Q filing. To briefly explain, the price target derived from this table is reached by taking a target trading multiple (in this case, EV/Sales), and using it to compute a target enterprise value. From enterprise value, we back into equity value by subtracting net debt.

Fundamental valuation is not a precise art, so I like to give all estimates a +/- 5% margin of error. In this case, I feel this appraisal is fair given the most recent trading values at the time of writing are directly within said 10% window. To me, this indicates that shares are in a range I would associate with an approximately fair valuation. It's worth noting that I previously estimated this level to be near $20; however, this downward revision is largely a result of a higher than expected change in shares outstanding over the period. That being said, I am comfortable calling this ~$18-~19 range as the valuation bottom given what is known about the company today.

Pinterest becomes attractive looking forward because, without the premium, the sales growth alone should justify an increase in intrinsic value that outpaces market return expectations. The Street expects 2020 revenues to come in at around $1.51 billion per Yahoo! Finance's aggregation of analyst forecasts. Applying this figure to my previous valuation table, and assuming the company maintains roughly the same levels of debt and cash, then you come to an implied equity value of $13.65 billion or about $25 per share. This represents an upside potential of approximately 33%.

I feel my target revenue multiple of 8x is fair given the levels at which similar companies are trading now despite lower growth. Facebook currently sits at an EV/REV of around 8x with y/y sales growth rates under 30%, while Snap (SNAP) is trading at 14x sales despite growing revenue at roughly the same rate as Pinterest. It is worth noting Twitter (TWTR) is trading lower at under 7x EV/Rev; however, I think a lot of this discount is attributable to uncertainty regarding their decision not to accept political ads and Jack Dorsey's upcoming extended sabbatical to Africa. Given this information, I feel very comfortable Pinterest can justify this valuation multiple, if not one a bit higher.

Conclusion

I have never doubted the company's performance, I've only doubted the durability of the premium it enjoyed as a result of hype surrounding the valuation. The stock had a rough journey through the conclusion of 2019, but like most things in life, it was all for the better. Pinterest is one of my early top picks for the year and I am giving this company an outperform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, PINS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.