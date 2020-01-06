CEF Buying Opportunities: Some 'Snap-Back' Funds That Are Looking Interesting

We looked at funds that could produce alpha - where the NAV is moving higher faster than price with a large degree of probability that the price follows.

With the NAVs of several areas of the bond market jumping in the last few weeks, we wanted to find funds that haven't followed on price.

(This report was issued to members of Yield Hunting on December 20th. All data herein is from that date or earlier.)

We have been mostly in a holding pattern for the better part of the last six months as valuations (discounts) have gotten away from us. But we are starting to see some "action" with some alligator mouths forming. That is where the NAV is moving up and the price is moving down creating an ever widening chasm between the two.

The good kind of discount widening!

We are watching the market for opportunities given the lack of any good buying for so long. New members have been frustrated that they have been unable to purchase many of the Core Income Portfolio or even Optional Substitute funds. There simply has not been the same number of 'hiccups' (bouts of volatility) in the CEF market that we typically have.

For most of the last five years, you could count on regular (every few months) there being at least a 2-3% discount widening event where funds would sell off over a 3-5 day period fairly sharply. In many cases, we would see a fund like PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) lose over 1% per day (in some cases far more) consistently for several days in a row.

We just haven't had that kind of volatility in the CEF space. Perhaps we won't either as more investors 'discover' the security type as a means of generating income. There is also the notion that there are more institutional players increasing liquidity and making the market more efficient preventing that kind of dislocation.

Watch List/Compelling Opportunities

What we wanted to find are funds where the NAV is rising and the price is languishing or just not rising nearly as much. These may be funds where there was significant tax loss harvesting preventing the price from following the NAV higher. Or it may be funds in out-of-favor asset classes (think senior loans or MLPs) that just might be starting to turn around but investors clearly want more evidence of it before jumping in.

We started with hundreds of CEFs, looking for the funds that lost the most 'valuation' in the last two weeks and the trailing one month. In other words, funds where share price has not kept up with NAV. We further screened that list by several other criteria. First, the NAV trend had to be up, not flat or declining. Second, the funds had to be selling at a discount. Third, that discount had to be lower than (or within just 1 point tighter) than the 52-week average discount. And finally, we wanted only funds that were at least 2.5 points below their 52-week discount/premium high.

That screening exercise resulted in the 20 or so funds shown in this table. Further due diligence is needed on each candidate. In particular, some of the muni funds are known rejects. They are cheap for a reason (e.g., poor coverage, little or no UNII, high call exposure, etc.)

(Should be enlargeable)

Funds To Do Further Due Diligence On

1- Pioneer High Income (PHT): This is a decent fund in the high yield bond space with top category performance. The distribution yield is juicy at 8.74% with coverage of 98.7%. The last distribution change was an increase earlier this year. The chart shows the alligator mouth opening on the far-right which to us illustrates the opportunity. The shares are right at their 1-year average discount but well outside of their 5-year average of -3.5%. We think there's at least two points of discount tightening potential given what the equity markets and high yield spreads have done in the last month.

2- Barings Global Short Duration (BGH): This is a fund that has been clobbered due to their positions in energy related credit. Over 80% of the fund is invested in corporate bonds - not an area of the market we particularly like today. Credit quality is fairly low. The fund is similar to Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies (ACP) and other CCC-focused funds. The distribution rate is high (even after being recently cut) as the price has taken a hit. Despite the weak price pressure, the fund is still up 16% YTD. With oil rebounding and interest once again in these securities, the NAV is up sharply. While price is up too, its not nearly as much as the NAV. We would note that the NAV performance of this fund longer-term leaves something to be desired. In the last year, it ranks at 29 of 31 funds. Over the last 3 years, it ranks at 26 of 29 funds.

3- Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit (NYSE:BGB): This is a solid floating rate loan fund that is also mostly lower quality non-investment grade stuff. About 88% of the portfolio are loans with a floating rate component with another 12% in fixed rate bonds. But compared to BGH above, BGB has only nominal exposure to the oil and gas industry. Most of their exposure is to electronics and health care industries.

The other Blackstone/GSO funds are also in the same boat and could be used for snapback trades as well.

4- Invesco High Income II (VLT): This fund recently underwent a tender offer for up to 1.6M shares or about 30% of the shares outstanding. It was done at 98.5% of the fund's net asset value. This fund is mostly single and double B. While not something that I would call "high quality low quality" it not one of the really junky funds with CCC debt. In fact, it has almost none. Long-term performance is "okay" ranking right in the middle of the 5-year rankings. This is mostly for a trade given the hangover from the recent tender offer. What often happens is that investors buy the fund to take advantage of the tender (and get a "free" 5-8 points on their tendered shares) and then sell the rest of the shares that don't get lifted. But with so many others doing the same, the discount tends to widen out sharply following the expiration of the tender. Today, the yield is a juicy 8.26% and the discount a wide -10.5% compared to a one-year average of -7.8%.

5- BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies (DHF): We selected this one over sister fund DFY simply because of the wider discount even though the yields are fairly close. In reality, both are strong contenders to be number 5. Check out the image below. The NAV line is up strongly while the price has barely corresponded to the move. The yield is 8.40% and the discount wider than the 52-week average. They did cut the distribution back in May but that is likely creating the opportunity.

Concluding Thoughts

This is a great exercise to run during times of gyration in the CEF marketplace, kind of like we have now. NAVs in certain sectors, namely floating rate MLPs and high yield, have rebounded strongly in the last few weeks. Sometimes the price follows and sometimes it doesn't. We want to find funds where the market hasn't fully recognized the NAV movement and could see stronger price movements in the coming days/weeks.

We outlined a few of the funds that looked more compelling for the amount of risk. Some are more high flyers that could be worth a trade to those that are more tactical.

But we like these five we've selected very much and wouldn't mind owning for the medium term (6-9 months) unless the valuations change quicker. I will likely be adding some PHT and DHF fairly soon and perhaps some of the Blackrock AZ Muni (MZA) - number 2 on the list - as it has a total return potential similar to our high conviction selections on the muni tab.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHT, VLT, BGB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We bought these shares shortly after publishing this article to members. Today, they may not be as compelling.