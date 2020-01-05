Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/2/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/2/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February, and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR), and;

Cognizant Technology (CTSH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV);

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and;

Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

U.S. Well Services (USWS);

Texas Mineral Resources (OTCQB:TMRC);

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL);

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST);

Darden Restaurants (DRI);

Hostess Brands (TWNK);

Morningstar (MORN);

Laureate Education (LAUR);

Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX);

Crocs (CROX);

Colgate Palmolive (CL), and;

Chewy (CHWY).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Innodata (INOD), and;

International Flavors (IFF).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Pivotal Software (PVTL).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Winder Investment Pte BO International Flavors IFF B $8,272,210 2 Williams Randa Duncan DIR,BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $2,874,967 3 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $1,751,522 4 Alta Fundamental Advisers DIR Advanced Emissions Solutions ADES B $1,311,151 5 Matlin David J DIR U.S. Well Services USWS JB* $1,250,000 6 Rtw Inv BO Milestone Pharma MIST B $352,978 7 Anderson William Carl Iii DIR On Track Innovations OTIVF JB* $208,000 8 Sonsteby Charles M DIR Darden Restaurants DRI B $163,110 9 Opaleye Mgt BO Ocular Therapeutix OCUL B $79,410 10 Mathers Chris CFO Texas Mineral Resources TMRC JB* $77,972

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Ford Motor BO Pivotal Software PVTL JS* $262,750,640 2 Hoehn Saric Ruldolf Christopher DIR,BO Laureate Education LAUR AS $11,694,839 3 Dsouza Francisco DIR Cognizant Tech CTSH AS $3,833,784 4 Singh Sumit CEO,DIR Chewy CHWY S $3,558,125 5 Hostess Cdm Co Invest O Hostess Brands TWNK AS $3,423,959 6 Saba Capital Mgt BO Western Asset High Income Fund II HIX S $1,986,570 7 Mansueto Joseph D CB,DIR,BO Morningstar MORN AS $1,471,353 8 Cook Ian M CB,DIR Colgate Palmolive CL AS $1,221,092 9 Luzich Partners BO Innodata INOD JS* $1,200,000 10 Hart Daniel P VP Crocs CROX AS $1,050,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

