Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/2/20

Includes: ADES, CTSH, EPD, PPR
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/2/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February, and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR), and;
  • Cognizant Technology (CTSH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV);
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and;
  • Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • U.S. Well Services (USWS);
  • Texas Mineral Resources (OTCQB:TMRC);
  • Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL);
  • Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST);
  • Darden Restaurants (DRI);
  • Hostess Brands (TWNK);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Laureate Education (LAUR);
  • Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX);
  • Crocs (CROX);
  • Colgate Palmolive (CL), and;
  • Chewy (CHWY).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Innodata (INOD), and;
  • International Flavors (IFF).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Pivotal Software (PVTL).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

International Flavors

IFF

B

$8,272,210

2

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR,BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$2,874,967

3

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$1,751,522

4

Alta Fundamental Advisers

DIR

Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADES

B

$1,311,151

5

Matlin David J

DIR

U.S. Well Services

USWS

JB*

$1,250,000

6

Rtw Inv

BO

Milestone Pharma

MIST

B

$352,978

7

Anderson William Carl Iii

DIR

On Track Innovations

OTIVF

JB*

$208,000

8

Sonsteby Charles M

DIR

Darden Restaurants

DRI

B

$163,110

9

Opaleye Mgt

BO

Ocular Therapeutix

OCUL

B

$79,410

10

Mathers Chris

CFO

Texas Mineral Resources

TMRC

JB*

$77,972

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Ford Motor

BO

Pivotal Software

PVTL

JS*

$262,750,640

2

Hoehn Saric Ruldolf Christopher

DIR,BO

Laureate Education

LAUR

AS

$11,694,839

3

Dsouza Francisco

DIR

Cognizant Tech

CTSH

AS

$3,833,784

4

Singh Sumit

CEO,DIR

Chewy

CHWY

S

$3,558,125

5

Hostess Cdm Co Invest

O

Hostess Brands

TWNK

AS

$3,423,959

6

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset High Income Fund II

HIX

S

$1,986,570

7

Mansueto Joseph D

CB,DIR,BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$1,471,353

8

Cook Ian M

CB,DIR

Colgate Palmolive

CL

AS

$1,221,092

9

Luzich Partners

BO

Innodata

INOD

JS*

$1,200,000

10

Hart Daniel P

VP

Crocs

CROX

AS

$1,050,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.