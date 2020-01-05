Defense ETFs ITA, XAR: Beware Before You Buy

For better or for worse, 2020 is already shaping up to be a year of military conflict. The surprise assassination of Iranian General Qassem Suleimani, head of the Iranian Quds special forces, may end up being seen as a watershed moment and greatly increases the chances of a major conflagration in the Middle East, perhaps even imminently.

Aerospace and defense ETFs are already looking to be a major focus for 2020, but those interested in picking up shares in the sector may want to keep in mind that not all ETFs with similar sounding names are equal. In fact, the two largest defense ETFs by assets are very different. These are the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA), and the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR). It is crucial to understand the basic differences between these funds before diving in to either ETF in a kneejerk response to military developments.

While both ETFs are likely to gain on short term reactions to recent news, which is indeed what happened on Friday, if an open war does break out between the US and Iran longer term, the relative performances between the two will most likely diverge, possibly significantly so. Taking a look at the SPDR Defense ETF (XAR), the first thing we can see is that it is not heavily weighted towards any single company or group of companies. Its largest holding, Textron (TXT), accounts for only 4% of total fund weighting. Of its 33 total holdings, the top 22 have 3% allocations or higher, so we’re talking about a very evenly-spread fund here.

This ETF’s top five holdings can give investors a good feel for its investment strategy. They account for just under 20% of total ETF assets and include companies of very different sizes and focus points. Textron for example is a relatively small defense firm at $10 billion in market cap, but as of last quarter, only 23.5% of its revenues are sourced from military sales to the US government. So while it is involved in the defense industry, it is not a pure play. The next two largest holdings, Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD), and Axon Enterprise (AAXN) are also midcaps but are very different from Textron. They both get substantially all of their revenues from sales to the US government.

The next two largest holdings in XAR are giants of the military industrial complex, Raytheon (RTN) and Lockheed Martin (LMT), two megacaps that together earn about 90% of combined 2019 revenues of $87B from government contracts. So we see here a cross-section of the aerospace and defense industry comprising companies of very different sizes and revenue mixes. Taking into account all top 5 holdings, the vast majority of revenue earned by all of them is military-based.

What sticks out with XAR is actually what’s missing, and that is Boeing (BA), one of the most recognizable names in the military-industrial complex. Boeing does appear down the holding list at a 3.73% allocation, more or less equally weighted with its industry peers. This is not the case with the iShares ETF (ITA). With ITA, Boeing is far and away the largest component at 21.36%, more than the top five holdings in XAR combined. Add to that the fact that Boeing only earns about 35% of its top line revenues from military sales and the rest is mostly 737 MAX sales which are still suspended, and the divergences between these funds become clear.

The differences get even more pronounced with the second largest holding in ITA, United Technologies (UTX). This firm is also a megacap of $132B but only 14% of its revenues were from military sales last quarter. It is only loosely involved in the military industry, and while it is merging with Raytheon this year, this won’t change the ETFs make-up in any significant way. United Tech has an allocation of 17.14% in ITA, nearly equal to the top 5 holdings of XAR combined as well. So what he have here is about 38.5% of ITA only tangentially related to military sales, and its largest holding in Boeing still in turmoil.

Data by YCharts

If we look at a long term chart of both ETFs, we can see the divergence between the two becoming more pronounced since March, for the obvious reason that this is when the 737 MAX, Boeing’s bestseller, was grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration. iShares kept too many eggs in the single defense basket of Boeing, and ever since then, ITA has underperformed XAR by 10 percentage points. XAR is up 24.4% versus ITA’s 14.8%. Even in the single trading day since Suleimani’s assassination at time of writing, XAR outperformed ITA by a full percentage point. Expect this divergence to continue for as long as Boeing struggles with its 737 issues.

If you are interested in buying defense ETFs as a pure play off of instability in the Middle East, XAR is a much better choice. Even without the Boeing consideration, based on military/geopolitical considerations alone, XAR is likely to outperform because its top components are much more heavily dependent on military sales.

ITA does have one unique advantage though, and that is that if and when Boeing gets the 737 back in the air, the ETF will jump strongly, possibly gaining back some of its underperformance against XAR. For this reason, if you’re playing the military industrial complex, a lighter position in ITA is still prudent in the event that Boeing recovers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.