How My Retirement Portfolio Performed In 2019

While my 2020 returns will likely be a shadow of their 2019 glory, my journey towards dividend funded financial independence is firmly on track. This shows the power of a sound, evidence-based and time tested strategy to overcome earlier mistakes.

In 2019 I got $16,400 in dividends, and am on track for $25,000 in passive and steadily growing dividends this year, that should deliver 7% total returns all on their own.

"Quality first, valuation second and prudent risk management always" is the mantra that guides every purchase I make, as well as my portfolio's construction.

From a horrible start in which I bought large stakes in low-quality yield traps, I've transformed my nest egg into a dividend minting powerhouse.

In 2019 the stock market had its best year since 2013, rising 31.5%. My retirement portfolio delivered nearly 35% total returns.

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watchlist article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

Annual Retirement Portfolio Performance Review

Overtrading and market timing are the two worst things investors can do, according to decades of academic studies looking at over 100 years of market data in several countries.

In order to minimize the risk of overtrading, I have several rules I use for my retirement portfolio including

rebalance once per year in December (the only time I am allowed to sell holdings where the thesis is intact)

only look at the portfolio's value once per year (at the end of the year for annual review articles)

Portfolio value sobriety and having very strict rules about when I'm allowed to sell quality stocks I bought at reasonable to attractive valuations is how I help to minimize the biggest cause of underperformance, emotions.

Rather than obsess over the short-term performance I strive to make consistently reasonable and prudent weekly buy decisions that increase my dividend income every week.

Unless the investment thesis on my holdings breaks, which I'll catch during my annual Master List quality/safety/valuation update, I don't sell a stock and focus only on what I'm buying next.

So how did I do in 2019? Well like most investors (who didn't market time) I had a great year.

Here's how the S&P 500 and Nasdaq did in 2019, the best year since 2013.

Most investors didn't actually experience that due to investors pulling money out of stocks for the first three quarters. Not until Q4 did Lipper Financial report modest positive equity fund inflows.

My Retirement Portfolio In 2019 (100% Dividend Kings Safe Income Approach)

I achieved about 35% total returns slightly beating the S&P 500 though that's not my benchmark. I benchmark against VYM, the high-yield large-cap ETF.

I actually switched to a 100% blue chip dividend growth stock approach back in March, when I sold off unsafe dividend stocks UNIT, and dedicated myself to an approach that includes

weighted quality score of 9+/11 (blue chip quality) - average dividend aristocrat and king is 9.6 and 9.7, respectively.

weighted dividend safety of 4+/5 (above average): average aristocrat & king is 4.7/5

yield of 3% to 6%

long-term expected dividend growth of 5% to 10% CAGR

What I Bought Since March 2019

The approach I'm using in concert with the Dividend Kings Master List (338 companies and counting) is based on four proven strategies.

Proven Market-Beating Strategies Over Time

In aggregate, my goal is to buy

above average quality dividend growth stocks

run by competent and trustworthy management

that are growing at above-average rates (relative to S&P 500's and most dividend ETFs 5% to 7% CAGR)

at below-average valuations

Low volatility is inherent to dividend growth stocks which have had 12% lower beta (volatility relative to S&P 500) since 1972.

How My 100% Blue Chip Approach Worked In 2019

The reason I monitor my portfolio in Morningstar is that it tracks every trade against a benchmark, in this case, the Morningstar large-cap value index.

Total returns of 11.5% slightly beat large cap value stocks but what really matters is the personal return. Total returns tell you how much you made had you owned your holdings the entire time. Personal returns tell you how your buy and sell decisions affected your returns.

I spent most of the year buying steadily each week, as well as being opportunistic acquiring quality dividend stocks when the market hated them most.

Here are the biggest winners I bought initially in 2019.

SKWS: up 71% since June 2019 (chipmaker bear market)

CVS: up 41% since April 2019 (healthcare correction)

BMY: up 35% since April 2019

UNH: up 33% since April 2019

LOW: up 21% since May 2019 (bought after 13% single-day crash)

BTI: up 19% since May 2019

MO: up 16% since August 2019 (best tobacco valuations in a decade)

PM: up 14% since August 2019

JNJ: up 13% since October 2019 (talcum powder freakout, best PE in 7 years)

CAT: Up 12% since July 2019 (tariff freakout)

AVGO: up 10% since June 2019

In terms of my biggest sources of gains, it's mostly the same companies I've been recommending and buying in 2019.

Biggest Sources Of Gains For My Retirement Portfolio In 2019

A few of my big winners I no longer own, such as OMP and NBLX which are small-cap MLP with nearly 100% of its cash flow from their parent oil companies.

My Entire Retirement Portfolio Unlevered Total Returns In 2019

Due to big mistakes early on, including owning unsafe yield traps like CBL Associates (CBL), dangerous use of margin, and overtrading, my returns since inception are just 5.8% CAGR compared to 10.4% CAGR returns from VYM.

CBL & Associates (CBL) which I sold entirely after the first dividend cut back in November 2017, was at one point 14% of my portfolio. The bath I took on CBL resulted in -2.5% CAGR for my portfolio from that one stock alone. And things would have been a lot worse had I not had the dividend cut = thesis breaking sell event rule at the time.

CBL Returns Since I Sold

(Source: Ycharts)

I used to own plenty of dividend stocks that are not suitable for conservative income investors, and thus don't make the Dividend Kings' Master List of 338 companies worth owning at the right price.

Biggest Return Draggers For My Retirement Portfolio Since Inception

These include tanker MLPs, Hi-Crush (HCR), and unsafe MLPs of 7 or lower quality, none of which make our "safe midstream" list (19 names).

These other speculative/unsafe yield traps cost me dearly.

Cumulative total returns from unsafe/speculative stocks: -22% (-10.5% CAGR)

Had I avoided "reaching for yield" I would have enjoyed about 17% CAGR total returns since September 2017. For context, the S&P 500 delivered 14.3% CAGR total returns since that time, large-cap value 9.1% CAGR and high-yield blue chips 10.4%. CAGR.

That's because the blue chips (weighted quality) I buy at attractive valuations are doing what they are supposed to.

Biggest Sources Of Gains For My Retirement Portfolio Since Inception

Note that not all of my speculative investments resulted in losses. My two largest sources of gains were actually NRZ and UNIT, two speculative names I don't recommend or own anymore.

NRZ Returns Since I Sold On July 26th, 2018

UNIT Returns Since I Sold February 19th

I got lucky with UNIT, selling three days before the thesis was smashed by Windstream's court loss that bankrupted the REIT's largest tenant (and source of 85% of cash flow) and resulted in a dividend cut.

But the reason I don't recommend dangerous stocks anymore or invest in them is that I believe in making my own luck.

(Source: AZ quotes)

For example, take a look at the kinds of medium-term returns you can get from quality companies trading at the lowest PEG ratios on the Master List.

(Source: Google Sheets)

PEG or price/earnings/growth is one of the methods I teach in my "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Now" series.

The S&P 500's PEG is 3.05 meaning investors are paying $1 per unit of growth. Peter Lynch, one of the best investors in history, believed in buying quality stocks at PEG ratios of 1 or less.

In other words, a PEG of about 1 or less represents "growth at a reasonable price" or in the cases of some of these stocks, growth at a great price.

Here's 8/11 above-average quality Ally Financial (ALLY)'s medium-term analyst total return forecast.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Apply consensus EPS (or the appropriate metric for the stock) for the next few years to its historical fair value multiple and this can give you a good idea of what kind of returns can be achieved if a company grows as fast as analysts expect.

Ally is expected to grow 12.2% CAGR between 2018 and 2021 resulting in the potential of 24% CAGR total returns over the next two years.

9/11 blue chip Schlumberger (SLB) is expected to grow just 5.2% CAGR through 2022 yet thanks to being 32% undervalued, it is capable of 22% CAGR total returns over the next three years.

11/11 Super SWAN dividend aristocrat Caterpillar (CAT) can potentially achieve 16% CAGR total returns over the next two years even with the trade conflict slowing growth significantly.

Amazon (AMZN) is the only non-dividend stock I ever plan to own, and I buy one share per quarter as long as it's trading at fair value ($2,422 in 2020) or better.

That's because Amazon is trading at a blended 22.8 P/EBITDA and just 18.9 times 2020's expected EBITDA.

The blended PE means the last fiscal year's results blended proportionally with the consensus forecast for the next fiscal year. For example, in June, halfway through the year, a blended PE or P/cash flow ratio would be the average of 2019's actual result and 2020's consensus result.

If Amazon trades at the 26 times EBITDA multiple that the Peter Lynch/Chuck Carnevale PEG 1 rule of thumb says is appropriate, then it could double over the next three years.

The point is that if you're trying to achieve great returns, on par with the best investors in history, you don't have to invest in low-quality/high-risk stocks.

Buying quality companies at reasonable to attractive prices is actually the low-risk/high probability way of achieving impressive double-digit total returns over time.

Total returns over time are a factor of just three things: starting yield, long-term growth and valuation changes (mean reversion for most companies if fundamentals don't break).

Above-average yield + above-average growth + below-average valuation + strong risk management (in case the thesis breaks) + discipline + patience + time is the ultimate formula for long-term investing success.

In 2019 changing my strategy to model the Dividend King's motto of "quality first, valuation second, and prudent risk management always" is what allowed me to achieve 6% CAGR higher personal returns than my total returns.

This shows the power of adopting a time tested and reasonable approach to investing your savings, which has allowed me to nearly catch up to my benchmark.

In fact, measuring my entire retirement portfolio's personal returns since I made the shift to a 100% blue chip strategy I managed to slightly beat large-cap value stocks last year.

These are the risk management rules I now use, both for my retirement portfolio and the Dividend Kings portfolios. My portfolio is now firmly within my risk management guidelines with plenty of room for opportunistic buying in any sector in 2020.

Where I began with mostly small-cap dangerous companies I'm now 74% large caps and using every market pullback and correction to diversify by strategy towards faster-growing blue chips.

What does my retirement portfolio look like now? Here's everything I own sorted by position size.

Company Ticker Yield Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Weighting Weighted Quality Score Weighted Dividend Safety Weighted Dividend Yield Weighted Margin Of Safety Discount To Fair Value AbbVie -dividend aristocrat ABBV 5.3% 9 4 10.5% 0.9418577743 0.4186034553 0.56% 3.42% 33% Altria - dividend king MO 6.8% 9 4 8.3% 0.7499611997 0.3333160888 0.56% 0.94% 11% Brookfield Property Partners (uses K-1 tax form) - BPR is non-K1 equivalent REIT BPY 7.3% 9 4 6.9% 0.6234164285 0.2770739682 0.50% 1.47% 21% MPLX (uses K-1 tax form) MPLX 10.5% 8 4 6.1% 0.4844248896 0.2422124448 0.63% 2.92% 48% Energy Transfer (uses K-1 tax form) ET 9.2% 8 4 5.6% 0.4445773069 0.2222886534 0.51% 3.10% 56% Texas Instruments TXN 2.8% 11 5 4.6% 0.5078761789 0.2308528086 0.13% -1.46% -32% Walgreens -dividend aristocrat WBA 3.1% 8 4 4.6% 0.367009111 0.1835045555 0.14% 1.53% 33% British American Tobacco BTI 6.1% 8 4 4.4% 0.3498002571 0.1749001286 0.27% 0.61% 14% Enbridge -dividend champion ENB 7.0% 10 5 4.1% 0.4083971409 0.2041985704 0.28% 1.04% 25% Iron Mountain IRM 8.1% 8 4 4.0% 0.3197752711 0.1598876355 0.32% 0.52% 13% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (uses K-1 tax form) BIP 4.0% 10 4 3.2% 0.3161102294 0.1264440918 0.13% 0.06% 2% Broadcom AVGO 4.1% 9 4 3.0% 0.2663392674 0.1183730077 0.12% 0.26% 9% NextEra Energy Partners NEP 4.0% 9 4 2.8% 0.2495289751 0.1109017667 0.11% -0.69% -25% 3M - dividend aristocrat & king MMM 3.3% 11 5 2.6% 0.2857018612 0.1298644824 0.08% 0.16% 6% UnitedHealth Group UNH 1.5% 11 5 2.6% 0.28128588 0.1278572182 0.04% -0.92% -36% A.O Smith -dividend aristocrat AOS 2.1% 11 5 2.5% 0.2712254733 0.1232843061 0.05% -0.22% -9% CVS Health CVS 2.7% 8 4 2.2% 0.1753464225 0.08767321124 0.06% 0.68% 31% Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 2.9% 9 4 2.1% 0.1848391003 0.08215071125 0.06% 0.17% 8% Innovative Industrial Properties - speculative IIPR 5.4% 7 3 2.0% 0.1406545052 0.06028050223 0.11% 0.60% 30% Illinois Tool Works - dividend aristocrat ITW 2.4% 11 5 1.9% 0.2073560328 0.09425274217 0.05% -0.27% -14% Simon Property Group SPG 5.8% 11 5 1.8% 0.2018703453 0.09175924787 0.11% 0.34% 18% BlackRock BLK 2.6% 11 5 1.8% 0.2003954172 0.09108882602 0.05% -0.06% -3% Lazard LAZ 4.7% 8 4 1.8% 0.1432593148 0.07162965742 0.08% 0.77% 43% Imperial Brands - speculative IMBBY 9.7% 7 3 1.8% 0.1226113027 0.05254770115 0.17% 0.46% 26% Antero Midstream - speculative AM 17.4% 7 3 1.7% 0.1174492351 0.05033538647 0.29% 0.60% 36% Apple AAPL 1.0% 9 5 1.2% 0.1039801838 0.05776676878 0.01% -0.91% -79% Amazon AMZN NA 11 NA 1.0% 0.1066735913 NA NA 0.22% 22% Caterpillar - dividend aristocrat CAT 2.8% 11 5 1.0% 0.1052455179 0.04783887179 0.03% 0.00% 0% Albemarle - dividend champion ALB 2.0% 10 5 0.9% 0.09270253684 0.04635126842 0.02% 0.25% 27% Skyworks Solutions SWKS 1.5% 8 4 0.9% 0.07169595096 0.03584797548 0.01% -0.12% -13% EPR Properties EPR 6.5% 7 4 0.8% 0.0566867881 0.03239245034 0.05% 0.03% 3% Lowe's - dividend aristocrat & king LOW 1.8% 11 5 0.6% 0.0709933375 0.03226969886 0.01% -0.08% -12% Texas Roadhouse TXRH 2.1% 9 5 0.5% 0.04945901061 0.02747722812 0.01% 0.02% 3% Johnson & Johnson - dividend aristocrat & king, AAA rated credit rating JNJ 2.6% 11 5 0.3% 0.03294933676 0.01497697125 0.01% -0.02% -8% Philip Morris International PM 5.5% 10 4 0.3% 0.02646785212 0.01058714085 0.01% 0.01% 3% Average 4.8% 9.3 4.3 100.0% 9.1 4.2 5.6% 15% 8%

My portfolio now achieves all my long-term goals including

weighted yield of 5.6%

expected dividend growth 7% to 8% (per Morningstar's estimate)

weighted quality score: 9.1/11 (blue chip)

weighted dividend safety: 4.2/5 (above-average)

weighted discount to fair value: 15% (for 2019, about 20% for 2020)

total return potential (ignoring valuation): 12.6% to 13.6% CAGR

Of course we can't forget my #1 goal with this portfolio, which is a river of safe and steadily growing dividends.

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

In 2019 I collected almost $16,400 in dividends.

$71,763 total returns

$16,374 dividends

22.8% of 2019 returns from dividends

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

Since I started I've collected $33,450 in dividends.

Total returns since inception: $43,630

Dividends: $33,450

Dividends = 77% of total return

Even with my early mistakes costing me dearly, a rapidly growing flood of safe and exponentially rising dividends has helped me to recoup my foolish losses and then some.

In 2020 I'll be getting a record amount of dividends (about $25,000), averaging over $1,800 per month.

Total Annual Portfolio Income Average Monthly Income Average Daily Income Net Yield On Invested Capital $21,648 $1,804 $59.31 6.7%

Factoring organic dividend growth I should get about 7% total returns, assuming zero capital gains. Add in 7% to 8% cash flow/dividend growth and about 20% undervalued portfolio (based on 2020's consensus FactSet expectations) and I expect 2020 will be another good year for me, though not anywhere near as profitable as 2019.

Bottom Line: Learning From Your Mistakes Is How You Improve And Achieve Your Long-Term Financial Goals

After a terrible start to my retirement portfolio that was characterized by risky yield chasing, overtrading and poor risk management, I've managed to transform my nest egg into a safe dividend minting machine.

In 2019 my shift to a 100% blue chip approach resulted in far better returns, which slightly exceeded my benchmark and even beat the S&P 500.

Most importantly I'm now on track to get $25,000 in dividends in 2020, which should deliver about 7% total returns all on their own.

Combined with above-average quality, superior valuation, and above-average long-term growth rates, my retirement portfolio is now perfectly suited to achieve my long-term goal of being able to retire on 50% of my post-tax dividend income.

