Top 10 Investment Themes For 2020

Summary

2020 will be the year of the 3 Big E's - Earnings, Economy and Election.

"Tale of Two Cities" outlook with strong first half and potentially volatile second half of the year.

Dovish Federal Reserve and continued strength of the U.S. consumer should allow for additional upside potential for U.S. stocks.

International equities diversification may prove beneficial over the course of 2020.

May be time to consider adopting some form of a contrarian approach given current overwhelmingly positive sentiment.