2019 Portfolio Review

Market Performance

Stocks had the second-best year since the inception of my portfolio in 1998, with (SPY) return including dividends of 31.0%. This was exceeded only by the 32.0% return in 2003. Bonds also enjoyed a good return as lower interest rates resulted in capital gains. (AGG) total return was 8.7% for the year, the best of the decade. Information Technology, Communications Services, and Financials were the best performing sectors, and interestingly the only three to outperform the S&P as Tech pulled the whole average up with its 50.3% return. Energy (11.8%), Health Care (20.8%) and Materials (24.6%) were the worst performers. As you can see there was not a lot of variability in sector returns except for the very worst and very best. Value caught up to Growth in the second half of 2019 and surpassed it when accounting for dividends. The iShares S&P 500 Growth Fund (IVW) returned 30.9% for the year and the Value Fund (IVE) returned 31.7%. Small caps continued to underperform the S&P however, with the Russell 2000 index fund (IWM) returning 25.4%.

Source: Novel Investor

Portfolio Performance

My portfolio underperformed the S&P 500 in 2019, returning 22.2%. This is due mostly to the asset allocation of 73.5% equities and 26.5% fixed income and preferreds. Nevertheless, a blended benchmark of 73.5% SPY and 26.5% AGG had a return of 25.1%, so I still have 2.9% of underperformance to account for. I do not see this as coming from a sector or style difference with the index, but more with some specific stock selections which I will touch on below.

I set out with a goal to beat the S&P 500 over the long term with more income and less volatility. While I did not accomplish this in 2019 or the decade of the 2010’s, I am still doing so since the inception of my portfolio thanks to outperformance in 1999 and the first decade of the 2000’s. While short-term underperformance can be frustrating, it pays off in the preservation of capital during a downturn.

Largest Holdings

My top 10 holdings are shown below. These include 7 stocks, 2 closed-end bond funds, and a bond mutual fund. All except two holdings were bought before 2019. Compared to my last update, Target (TGT), Toro (TTC), and Qualcomm (QCOM) have worked their way into the top 10 as the stock prices increased to reflect better than expected company performance. The M&T Bank preferred stock shown in the last update was called, and my position in AbbVie (ABBV) was partially and temporarily trimmed to play the arbitrage on the merger with Allergan (AGN). See below for a further discussion of fixed income and special situations.

All of these top holdings outperformed their benchmark, except for Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) and Cisco Systems (CSCO). Berkshire’s stock portfolio performed more in line with the S&P 500 and its fully owned businesses also performed well. As Warren Buffett would say, intrinsic value gain outpaced market value gain in 2019. In my last write-up of the stock, I valued BRK.B at $245, however, I expect to increase this estimate once FY 2019 results are reported. Berkshire has a chance to outpace the S&P in 2020 as it gains back some of the market underperformance vs. intrinsic value. Cisco had a great first half and was on pace to beat the S&P, but the market soured on the stock leading into and after the August earnings release. At the time, growth projections were revised down and worries emerged about sales into China. With US-China trade relations possibly on the mend, Cisco has a chance to surprise to the upside but if it doesn’t, the shares are now reasonably priced at 14.8 times 2020 earnings and a 2.9% dividend yield. Read more about my views on Cisco here.

On the plus side, Target was easily the best performer, returning 78.8% since my purchase in May, most of that coming after my article, “Target – Room For More Than One Brick And Mortar Retailer”. Target is now fairly valued after that big run-up at a P/E of around 20. While it probably won’t outperform in 2020, management has proven themselves with this recent turnaround and the stock remains worth a hold. Right behind Target at a 60.4% gain for the year in Qualcomm (QCOM). Qualcomm started the year with nothing but bad news priced in: Failed sale to Broadcom (AVGO), failed purchase of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Apple (AAPL) and Huawei withholding license payments, pending FTC case, and a slow year for phone upgrades. As the year progressed, good news emerged with a resolution of the dispute with Apple and clearer prospects for 5G in 2020. While issues with Huawei and the FTC are not fully worked out, prospects for resolution are improving. Qualcomm is now fairly priced at 21.1 P/E and unlikely to be an outperformer in 2020, but if Qualcomm’s licensing business model holds up in court and 5G takes off faster than the market has assumed, there could be catalyst for further upside.

Top 3 and bottom 3 performers

I was fortunate that my top two performers, Target and Qualcomm, are among my largest holdings, as discussed above. My third best performer was Synchrony Financial (SYF) which returned 57.4%. Synchrony entered the year amid worries about declining credit quality and loss of the Walmart card portfolio. During the year, credit quality stabilized and Walmart issues were mitigated by retention of the Sam’s Club business as well as acquisition of the PayPal (PYPL) business. See my article for more details. Synchrony is still cheap at 8.5 times forward earnings. The market seems to overreact when interest rates fall by selling off SYF with all financials, even though Synchrony’s exposure to the interest rate spread is not as significant. Deposits make of a big share of Synchrony’s capital and the bank has the ability to quickly reduce rates on deposits when market rates fall. On the asset side, Synchrony remains well compensated for its riskier base of loans with rates that can remain relatively high. I would view any sell-off on interest rate declines as a buying opportunity.

My bottom three performers were the only holdings with a negative return, and all have their own company-specific reasons. The biggest loser was Richardson Electronics (RELL), down -32.5% for the year. Part of this was due to an inexplicable spike from around $7.00 to $8.68 during the final week of 2018, which quickly reversed in the first week of 2019. Nevertheless, the stock still had its problems. Richardson is a micro-cap electronic component manufacturer which you can read more about here and here. The company was hurt in 2019 by a downturn in the semiconductor fab equipment market relative to a strong 2018, as well as by delays in breaking into the market for replacement CT scanner tubes. The CT tube business appeared to be finally gaining some traction as of the last earnings call, the semi-fab market is showing signs of improvement, and 5G networks are being built out helping RELL’s sales of components for beam-steering directional antennas. All of these point to a much better fundamental environment for Richardson in 2020, but the stock receives minimal analyst coverage and the market has not priced any of this in. I believe RELL is a buy based on these opportunities but I will be listening to the next earnings call, coming up quickly on January 9th.

Western Midstream Partners (WES) was second-worst, coming in at -19.9%. In addition to a horrible market sentiment toward midstream MLP’s, the partnership had its own issues with the purchase of parent company Anadarko by Occidental Petroleum (OXY) as well as operating issues in the second quarter. These issues are largely settled with new management in place from OXY, but as I wrote earlier, it could be a challenge for the partnership to cover its 12% distribution yield going forward. I don’t consider WES a buy yet, and I will be watching management closely for signs of improvement.

Finally, Albemarle (ALB) was the third-worst performer, returning -3.4%. The lithium market continues to suffer from oversupply and low prices, but Albemarle had made sensible moves to better match production with expected demand growth. Additionally, Albemarle has large businesses in bromine and catalysts which are not correlated to the lithium market. If you believe in the secular demand growth of electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, Albemarle is worth holding, though it may take more than a year to pay off.

Arbitrage Opportunities

Merger arbitrage was a profitable venture in 2019, with one in-year deal closing: the purchase of Celgene (CELG) on 1/3/2019. This was exchanged for cash, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) stock, and contingent value rights (BMY.RT) in November for a return of 29.6%. Bristol-Myers has continued to appreciate another 12% since then, and while I have not written about it, I view BMY as a buy given the diverse existing product slate and strong pipeline of the merged company.

I have similar views about the AbbVie (ABBV) - Allergan (AGN) merger, which I wrote about in August and updated in October. If the merger closes early this year as planned, I will have made 17% on the excess cash that I put up for the trade and will get back the ABBV shares I sold. The merger spread is still open by about 3%, so most of the money has been made. I will continue to hold my Allergan shares into the deal but I believe AbbVie is the best way to play the merged company going forward.

I was also fortunate to have a failed arbitrage deal from a prior year turn out with a small gain in 2019. I originally bought NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to hold into the merger with Qualcomm and was down considerably when that deal fell apart. Nevertheless, the fundamentals of NXPI were strong enough that I continued to hold it, earning dividends and selling covered calls until the stock was finally called away in November 2019 near my original purchase price. The net result was a small single-digit positive return, which was nice though not much more than I could have gotten in a 20-month CD with much less volatility.

Equity Buys and Sells

I got out of the Consumer Staples sector in 2019, selling multi-year holdings Kimberly-Clark (KMB) and Pepsico (PEP) for nice gains. While these are both well-run companies, I saw a disconnect between mid-20’s P/E’s and single digit growth rates. I also believe there is a secular decline underway in the value of name brands as younger shoppers move to either cheaper store brands or niche brands that deliver customization, environmental friendliness, or other attributes not available in legacy name brands. This would shift value from the brands to the retail stores that are able to more quickly change product offerings with changing tastes. These stocks have continued to increase since I sold them, as staples are often favored late in the economic cycle, but fortunately my eventual replacement Target has performed even better.

Aside from Target and the arb plays mentioned above, I made no other common stock purchases that I still held at year-end. The only other common stock sale was a trimming of half my position in Gilead (GILD) to add to AbbVie after the big decline following the Allergan merger announcement.

Fixed Income

The fixed income portion of my portfolio earned 12.9% in 2019, beating the 8.7% return of the (AGG). This was due in large part to high-teens returns by a Wells Fargo preferred (WFC.PY), and my two closed-end bond funds, PIMCO Income Strategy (PFL) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal (NUO). These were heavily beat up in the year-end 2018 correction and rebounded nicely in 2019. NUO continues to sell at a discount to NAV while PFL is at a premium. The laggards on the fixed income side, as expected, were my 1-5 year maturity ladder of individual bonds which returned in the low positive single digits.

Significant trades in the fixed income space were the calling of the M&T Bank preferred (MTB.PC) which I wrote about in August. I replaced this with Enbridge Preferred Series 5 (OTCPK:EBGEF) and a new issue from Synchrony, (SYF.PA). I have to thank Landlord Investor for bringing EBGEF to my attention in this article. I reviewed the Synchrony preferred in November.

I had a slight net addition to my fixed income holdings in 2019, mainly using proceeds from the closed arbitrage deals. This allowed me to end with around the same 26% fixed income allocation that I started with, despite the large increase in the stock portion of the portfolio.

Lessons Learned

The top lesson is to accept that having a fixed income component for steady retirement income will cause the overall portfolio to lag the S&P in strong up years (and decades). Having gone back and looked at my 10 and 20-year returns, I can see that conserving capital in the early 2000’s allowed me to stay ahead of the market over the long term despite some lagging years in the 2010’s. The next lesson came from Qualcomm and Synchrony, and that is not to panic sell a good company due to short-term issues. Both stocks had great returns despite nothing but bad news going into the year. In that spirit, I am continuing to hold Berkshire, Richardson, and Albemarle confident in the longer-term thesis despite negative sentiment from some market participants. Finally, I am becoming more confident about merger arbitrage as a way to capture return independent of general market fluctuations. While the occasional deal gets derailed, the damage can be minimized if the acquisition target company has decent fundamentals.

Conclusion

I remain satisfied that my current portfolio can provide healthy current income while beating the market over the full cycle at lower volatility. While this strategy will lag the market in strong upward periods like 2019, and even the decade of the 2010’s, it is better at preserving capital in down markets. It has been only seven months since I started writing for Seeking Alpha but I have already gained simply by forcing myself to state my investing rationale in writing on a regular basis. I also appreciate the civil and intelligent comments section and insightful articles from other contributors. I look forward to investing and writing about it in the 2020’s. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT, TTC, QCOM, ABBV, AGN, CSCO, BRK.B, SYF, RELL, WES, ALB, BMY, BMY.RT, WFC.PY, EBGEF, SYF.PA, PFL, NUO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.