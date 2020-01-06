Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The December Report

Precious metals royalty and streaming companies represent a very interesting sub-industry of the precious metals mining industry. They provide some leverage to the growing metals prices, similar to the typical mining companies; however, they are less risky in comparison to them. Their incomes are derived from royalty and streaming agreements. Under a metal streaming agreement, the streaming company provides an upfront payment to acquire the right to future deliveries of a predefined percentage of metal production of a mining operation.

The streaming company also pays some ongoing payments that are usually well below the market price of the metal. They can be set as a fixed sum (e.g., $300/toz gold) or as a percentage (e.g., 20% of the prevailing gold price), or a combination of both (e.g., the lower of a) $300/toz gold and b) 20% of the prevailing gold price). The royalties usually apply to a small fraction of the mining project production (usually 1-3%), and they are not connected with ongoing payments. They can have various forms, but the most common is a small percentage of the net smelter return (NYSE:NSR). The NSR is calculated as revenues from the sale of the mined products minus transportation and refining costs.

To better track the overall performance of the whole sub-industry, I created a capitalization-weighted index (Precious Metals Royalty and Streaming Index) consisting of 11 companies. Later, based on the inquiries following the June report, I also introduced an equally-weighted version of the index. Both indices include the same companies and are calculated back to January 2019.

The market capitalization-weighted index is still dominated by the big three (Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Royal Gold (RGLD)) with a combined weight of 91%. However, it is possible to note that their weight declined from more than 92% in November, as the smaller companies did notably better in December.

The performance of the precious metals royalty and streaming sector was really great in December. Shares of all of the companies recorded gains, 7 out of 11 companies recorded double-digit gains and in 4 out of the 7 cases, the gains were higher than 20%. The best performance was achieved by Metalla Royalty and Streaming (OTCQX:MTAFD). The share price of the company increased by almost 38%. The growth was fueled not only by growing gold and silver prices but also by Metalla's uplisting to NYSE American. The gains were recorded despite a 4:1 stock reverse split. Abitibi Royalties (OTC:ATBYF) recorded 28% gains, however, without any specific company-related news. Slightly more than 20% gained also shares of ELY Gold Royalties (OTCQB:ELYGF) and Maverix Metals (MMX). While in the case of ELY, the growth was supported by the acquisition of a 15% Net Profit Royalty, in the case of Maverix Metals, acquisition of a royalty portfolio from Kinross Gold (KGC) was the main driving force. The worst performance (1.47% growth) was booked by Sailfish Royalty Corp. (OTCQX:SROYF).

The gold and silver prices increased in December, pushing higher also share prices of the precious metals mining as well as royalty and streaming companies. The share price of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) increased by 3.66% and the share price of the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) increased by 4.77%. As a result, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) recorded 8.12% gains and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) recorded even 10.7% gains. The Precious Metals R&S Index grew by 7.04%, underperforming GDX as well as GDXJ. However, as the smaller royalty and streaming companies did much better than the big ones, the Precious Metals R&S Equally Weighted Index grew by whopping 14.41%. As can be seen in the chart above, both the royalty and streaming indices did really good in 2019, outperforming GDX, GDXJ, GLD and also SLV. The Precious Metals R&S Index grew by 48% and the Precious Metals R&S Equally Weighted Index grew by 69% in 2019.

The December news

Several interesting events occurred in December. Probably the most important event was Maverix Metals' acquisition of a royalty portfolio from Kinross Gold that provides significant long-term upside potential.

Franco-Nevada released some information regarding the Canada Revenue Agency tax investigation. Based on the information provided by the company, it seems like there is the possibility that Franco-Nevada will have to pay additional taxes of up to $70 million.

Royal Gold announced that the strike at Teck's (TECK) Andacollo mine has ended and the mining operations were restarted. This is good news for Royal Gold that owns a 100% gold stream that delivers approximately 60,000 toz gold per year.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) was quite busy in December. On December 4, it announced that Bryan A.Coates, president of the company, will be replaced by Sandeep Singh, as of December 3, 2019. On December 10, Osisko announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange approved its normal course issuer bid program under that it can repurchase up to 13,681,732 common shares, between December 12, 2019, and December 11, 2020. On December 16, Osisko Gold Royalties announced that Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) drilled 4.6 meters grading 1,475 g/t gold, at its Windfall gold project. Osisko Gold Royalties owns a 1.5% NSR royalty on the project. On December 23, Osisko announced that Lydian Resources (OTC:LYDIF) obtained protection from creditors. Osisko owns a senior secured 4.22% gold and 62.5% silver stream and an unsecured 81.9% gold offtake related to Lydian's Amulsar gold project.

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) was able to expand its $225 million revolving credit facility to $300 million.

Maverix Metals announced the acquisition of a royalty portfolio from Kinross Gold. The portfolio includes several royalties from operating as well as from development stage projects. Among the most interesting belongs the 2% gross revenue royalty on Polymetal's (OTC:POYYF) (OTCPK:AUCOY) Omolon project that produces almost 200,000 toz of gold equivalent per year. The 2.5% NSR royalty on Integra Resources' (OTCQX:IRRZF) DeLamar project, 2% NSR royalty on Agnico Eagle Mines' (AEM) Hammond Reef project (measured and indicated resources around 4.5 million toz gold) and 1.25% on 25% of the Cerro Casale project gross revenues (operated by Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) - reserves of 23 million toz gold) may provide a significant value in the future. But the package includes also royalties on some less known projects. Maverix paid Kinross $25 million and 11.2 million common shares. Given Maverix Metals' share price as of the acquisition announcement date (December 2), the total price tag equals approximately $73 million. It is expected that the newly acquired royalties will generate Maverix Metals' cash flows by $3-4 million in 2020. Moreover, according to terms of the agreement, Maverix received the opportunity to make an offer to acquire certain metal streams or metal royalties, which Kinross might contemplate selling in the future.

Metalla Royalty and Streaming announced its intention to uplist from OTCQB to NYSE American and to consolidate its shares on a 4:1 basis. Although share reverse splits are usually accompanied by share price declines, in this case, the positive effects of the uplisting, as well as the growing precious metals prices, outweighed. The share consolidation became effective on December 17, and Metalla's share count declined from 135,244,590 to 33,811,175. Metalla's shares will begin trading on NYSE American on January 8.

EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) acquired a 19.9% equity interest in the Rawhide gold-silver mining operation for $3.5 million. The operation produced 20,000 toz gold and 237,500 toz silver per year on average, during the 2011-2018 period.

ELY Gold Royalties announced that it optioned the Butte Valley project to Quatterra Resources. But what is more important, on December 18, the company announced the acquisition of a 15% net profit royalty on the Regent Hill mine operated by Rawhide Mining. The mine has been in production since Q2 2019, and ELY is expected to start receiving first royalty payments in late 2020. The net profit royalty includes also some bonus payments based on the volume of gold placed on the leach pads and on the prevailing gold price. ELY Gold acquired the royalty from Pilot Gold (a subsidiary of Liberty Gold (OTCPK:LGDTF)) for $800,000 and 2 million warrants priced at C$0.43.

The January Outlook

After the great December performance, it is reasonable to expect some consolidation in January. Especially if the metals prices cease to grow. In late January, some companies could release their Q4 2019 and FY 2019 financial results. But the main earnings season should take place in February.

