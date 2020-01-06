BankUnited's Initiatives Are Promising But Stock Is Expensive

Earnings of BankUnited, Inc (BKU) are expected to slightly decline in 2020 on the back of net interest margin compression. Normalization of provisions charge for loan losses is also expected to contribute to the pressure on earnings. However, some support for the bottom-line is expected from BKU's initiatives, called BankUnited 2.0, that are expected to lift non-interest income in 2020. The stock appears to be somewhat expensive as it is currently trading at a price quite close to the estimated one-year ahead target price. Hence, in my opinion it is better to wait for price dips than to consider investing at this level.

Management Optimistic About BankUnited 2.0

Back in the second quarter of 2019 the management initiated a program, called BankUnited 2.0, that the management believes can reduce costs by $40 million and increase revenues by $20 million. The management expects the full effect of the initiatives under BankUnited 2.0 be felt in 2021. However, some effects of the initiatives are already visible as non-interest expenses were already on the downtrend in 2019. The management mentioned in the third quarter conference call that without BankUnited 2.0 non-interest expenses would've increased by 4-5% year over year in 2019.

I'm expecting these initiatives to lead to flat non-interest expense in 2020 over 2019. In addition, I'm expecting BKU's non-interest income to increase by around $7 million (4.5%) this year compared to 2019. The initiatives and their effect on non-interest income are likely to support the bottom-line in 2020 and beyond.

BKU's non-interest income is expected to have risen in the fourth quarter of 2019 on a sequential basis due to the non-recurrence of certain one-off items that were booked in the third quarter. As discussed in the third quarter conference call, the company booked loss of $3.8 million due to early extinguishment of some high cost FHLB advances. Moreover, BKU recorded a $2.4 million loss on the sale of one commercial REO property in the third quarter.

External Factors to Impact Loan Growth in 2020

The outlook for BKU's loan portfolio is mixed. The multi-family portfolio in New York is expected to continue to decline due to high maturities and low origination in the wake of the new rent regulations. The commercial and industrial portfolio, or C&I, is also expected to see some pressure from election year uncertainty. Businesses are less likely to borrow before the presidential election when they are not sure who will form the government and what policies the new government will adopt next year.

On the other hand, the management sees strong growth potential in the middle market of Atlanta. I'm expecting low interest rates to also support overall demand for credit this year. As a result of these conflicting factors, I'm expecting BKU's loans to continue to grow in 2020 but at a lower rate than previous years. The following table shows that I'm expecting loan growth of 4.1% this year. The table also gives my estimates for other key balance sheet items that I'm expecting to grow in tandem with loans.

Margin to Suffer From High Sensitivity to Interest Rates

The results of an interest rate sensitivity simulation conducted by the management shows that BKU has a significant re-pricing gap between its earning assets and funds. The results of the simulation show that in the first year of gradual rate cuts, net interest income declines by a subdued amount, but in the second year net interest income plunges sharply as the fall in average yields outpaces the dip in funding cost. The following table, extracted from the last 10-Q filing, shows that net interest income can decline by 1.9% in the first twelve months of gradual interest rate dip.

As mentioned in the third quarter conference call, the management is focusing on deposit pricing, and therefore expects cost of funds to decline substantially going forward. According to the management, BKU will continue to prefer deposit quality over deposit quantity, and is focused on improving the mix.

Based on management's deposit mix strategy, interest rate sensitivity implied by the simulation results, and my assumption of stable interest rates in 2020, I'm expecting BKU's average net interest margin to be 8bps lower in 2020 compared to 2019.

I'm expecting the compression in net interest margin to be the chief contributor towards a dip in BKU's net income this year. Further pressure for the bottom-line is expected to come from a normalization of provisions charge for loan losses after these charges remained unusually depressed in 2019. On the other hand, some relief for the bottom-line is expected to stem from a growth in non-interest income, as discussed above. In light of these factors, I'm expecting BKU's earnings per share to decline by 0.9% in 2020 to $2.93, as shown in the table below.

Dividend Trend Unlikely to Change

BKU has maintained its quarterly dividend at a constant level of $0.21 per share since 2012, and it is very unlikely that the company will break this tradition now. The earnings and dividends estimates suggest a payout ratio of 28.7% only, which is easily sustainable. Consequently, I'm expecting BKU to payout a total dividend of $0.84 per share in 2020 ($0.21 per quarter), resulting in a low dividend yield of 2.3%.

The combined effect of income and dividend payout is expected to increase BKU's equity book value in 2020. On the other hand, some erosion in equity is expected from the implementation of the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL. As mentioned in the conference call, the management expects CECL implementation to increase allowances for loan losses in the range of 15-30%. BKU's share buyback program can also reduce equity book value but I have not incorporated it because I believe the stock is currently trading at an unattractive level that will discourage the management from repurchasing shares. Overall I'm expecting BKU's equity book value to increase by 6% year over year in 2020 to $31.7 per share.

Current Market Price Almost at Par With One-Year Ahead Target Price

I'm using BKU's average price to book value multiple, P/B, for the first nine months of 2019 to value the stock. I usually take a five to six year average P/B, but in BKU's case that will not be appropriate because the company's return on equity was much higher in the past than the forecast for 2020. The average return on equity, ROE, for the past six years was 12.7%, whereas my forecast ROE for 2020 is just 9.5%.

The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.15 in the first nine months of 2019. Multiplying 1.15 with the projected book value per share of $31.7 gives a target price of $36.5 for December 2020. This target price implies a small downside of 0.1% from BKU's January 2 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

Due to the negligible downside implied by the target price I'm adopting a neutral rating on BKU. As the current stock price is almost equal to the one-year ahead target price the stock does not appear to be a feasible investment. BKU could become attractive if its price dipped to a level of around $33.2, i.e. 10% below the target price. Consequently, I believe it is good to wait for a dip in BKU's market price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.