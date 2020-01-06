DTD Is A Quality Dividend Fund, But Better Options Exist

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) as an investment option at its current market price. DTD was a fund I had owned and recommended in 2018, but ended up divesting the holding in 2019 as I consolidated my dividend ETFs. However, the long-term trend has been positive for DTD, so I wanted to do an updated review to determine if buying back in makes sense. While the market sits near all-time highs, I continue to favor dividend stocks and funds, as I believe they will offer some downside protection when the market inevitably sees more volatility. DTD is well diversified, holding over 700 companies and 11 different sectors. Further, its dividend rate is competitive, and its monthly payout is preferable, in comparison to quarterly.

That said, there are some downsides as well. The fund has a relatively high expense ratio, which cuts in to total return. Further, while the fund has seen some dividend growth in 2019, this metric lags some of my other holdings, which is a critical attribute for me. Finally, its total return in 2019 lagged two of my core dividend holdings, including an alternative option from WisdomTree, so I am reluctant to give it a ringing endorsement at this time.

Background

First, a little about the fund. DTD is an exchange-traded fund managed by WisdomTree whose investment objective is "to track the investment results of broad dividend-paying companies in the U.S. equity market". Currently, the fund trades at $105.85/share and pays a monthly distribution, which fluctuates each month. The current yield is 2.49% based on the fund's last twelve distributions. I covered DTD a little over a year ago, when I recommended it as a solid dividend play during a time of market volatility. In hindsight, this was a fairly good call, as DTD has risen handsomely, along with the broader market, in the interim:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we have entered 2020, I am reviewing all my holdings and funds I cover to see if I should alter my outlook going forward. While I do see plenty of merit to buying DTD, when I consider where the market currently sits, I have to be careful on recommending new positions. Further, its performance lags my dividend growth ETFs, which is an investment objective I think will perform well this year. Therefore, I believe a "neutral" rating on DTD is most appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

Well Diversified, Reasonable Dividend Growth in 2019

To start, I want to take a look at what I like about DTD overall. There are a couple of specific attributes that keeps DTD on my radar screen. The first relates to the underlying holdings of the fund. Specifically, I find it attractive that DTD is not heavily allocated to any one particular area. Many dividend ETFs, due to either their underlying objective or lack of re-balancing, are often found to be heavily long a particular sector or lacking multiple areas. DTD does not have this problem, and is one of the few funds I follow (aside from broad market funds) that actually has exposure to all eleven equity sectors:

Source: WisdomTree

As you can see, the fund is very diversified, which has clear benefits. It should help smooth out any volatility in one, or multiple, sectors over time. This includes not just the price per share, but the dividend payout. When a sector such as Energy, which saw weak relative performance and little dividend growth in 2019, has a rough year, its impact on DTD will be minimized due to the underlying strength in the other ten sectors that make-up the fund. For the long-term, this type of make-up should offer some downside protection and help keep investors from getting too concentrated in a particular sector.

And the result has been a fairly stable, growing dividend over time. While the yield offered by DTD is nowhere near "high", the 2.5% level is still fairly attractive when we consider that treasury rates have declined. Furthermore, with equity prices having soared last year, equity yields have declined in turn, so we have to consider this when managing expectations about current yields.

In addition, DTD's income stream was aided by reasonable underlying dividend growth last year, as shown in the chart below:

2018 Distributions 2019 Distributions YOY Gain $2.48/share $2.64/share 6.4%

Source: WisdomTree

As you can see, this is reasonable growth, and provides me with some optimism on what we can expect in 2020. Furthermore, an additional attribute I like that is specific to DTD's dividend is the payout structure. WisdomTree has many dividend funds that pay out distributions monthly, not quarterly, and DTD fits in to that bucket. All other things being equal, I prefer this method.

My overall takeaway here is positive. DTD seems to have a balanced portfolio, a growing dividend stream, and a monthly payout. With these attributes, I can see merit to making it a core, long-term holding.

Financials Have Bullish Momentum

My next positive point on DTD has to do with its Financials exposure, as this sector is the fund's largest by weighting, coming in at over 16% of the fund. While I noted that DTD is pretty well diversified, it is still overweight this sector, so considering the outlook for banks and lenders is of particular importance for the fund. Fortunately, this is an area I am bullish on for 2020, so I believe its inclusion as DTD's top sector is a positive.

There are a couple reasons why I feel this way. One, the sector has begun rallying recently, after a longer term stretch under pressure. While this is absolutely no guarantee for continued strength, it does indicate that momentum is currently on the side of the major financial companies. To illustrate, consider the graph below, which shows that while the banking sector has under-performed over the past two calendar years, it has made up quite a bit of ground over the last quarter:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, there has been a lot of positive price action for the major banks in the short-term. Further, I see this continuing, as recent earnings reports for the top banks have been strong. To illustrate, consider some relevant metrics from three of the largest U.S. banks, all of which are in the top 15 holdings of DTD, collectively representing about 5% of total assets:

Company YOY Change in Earnings Per Share (Through September 30) YOY Change in Revenue (Through September 30) Recent Dividend Increase JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 16.1% 5.3% 12.5% Wells Fargo (WFC) 11.7% Flat 13.3% Bank of America (BAC) 4.7% Flat 20%

Source: Seeking Alpha

My takeaway here is these figures represent a solid reading of health from the top companies in both the Financials sector and DTD's portfolio. Furthermore, it illustrates that these companies are helping drive the dividend growth metric for DTD, which is clearly a positive in my view.

Of course, this is past performance, but looking ahead I also see reasons for optimism. In the short-term, consumer spending has been increasing at a steady clip, which is good news for the economy as a whole, as well as cyclical sectors like Financials. As the chart below illustrates, consumer spending is rising at an above-average level compared to the last five years:

Source: Bloomberg

Importantly, according to the data, this growth in consumer spending figures is partly being driven by upward revisions to spending on financial services, particularly portfolio management and investment advice. This bodes well for the demand of the products and services companies like JPM, WFC, and BAC provide, which is good news for DTD investors.

Relative Performance - Strong, But Not The Best

Now that I have discussed what I like about DTD, it is time for me to discuss some of my concerns. As I mentioned before, I am currently giving DTD a "neutral" rating. This is due to two reasons. One, I am generally neutral on most equity positions right now, considering the markets are sitting at all-time highs. Essentially, I see limited value out there right now, and am carefully buying/increasing only a few select positions, so this rating is partly due to the general state of the market. The second reason behind this rating is DTD's relative performance and expense to own. For comparison, I did a quick analysis of DTD against my current dividend ETF holdings. As I mentioned, I had divested DTD last year, so I would want to see a compelling argument in order for me to add to it now, at the expense of my other funds. For review, I looked at DTD's return over 2019 against the dividend ETFs I do own, which are iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW), Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), and SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD):

Source: CNBC

As you can see, DTD held up fairly well, although it lags both my dividend growth strategy funds, including DGRW from WisdomTree. While this performance could differ in 2020, I am likely to add on to my biggest winners in 2020, because I expect a similar macro-economic environment to 2019.

Further, the relative value of DTD does not appeal to me, when I consider the cost to own the fund and the current yield. While I mentioned I like that DTD grew its dividend this year, the truth is the relevant dividend metrics for DTD fall short when compared against these other funds, as shown below:

Fund Expense Ratio 2019 Dividend Growth Current Yield DTD .28% 6.4% 2.49% DGRW .28% 18.1% 2.07% DGRO .08% 14.9% 2.20% SCHD .06% 19.8% 2.97% SPYD .07% 7.9% 4.46%

Source: WisdomTree; iShares; Schwab; State Street

As you can see, DTD had the smallest dividend growth last year, and has the second lowest yield. Even though the distribution is paid monthly, I would still prefer a higher, faster growing yield on a quarterly basis. Furthermore, the expense ratio concerns me. While .28 basis points may not seem "high", its much higher in relative terms to the bulk of other funds I own. In order for WisdomTree to be competitive in attracting new investor cash to its funds, it is going to have to reexamine the expense ratio for its funds going forward.

Bottom Line

After review, I believe DTD will hold up fairly well this year. I believe 2020 will bring modest economic growth, continued strength in the U.S. consumer, and a bit more volatility than we saw in 2019. While volatility is not exactly good for equities, it should attract investors to the dividend equity space, as dividend-payers are often less volatile and more defensive than the market as a whole. Further, I like DTD's broad diversification, as well at its top sector, Financials. This sector is benefiting from the strong consumer story and posting healthy dividend growth.

However, I am also reluctant to give DTD a ringing endorsement. The expense ratio is comparably too high, and its dividend growth metric is lacking as well. I would sacrifice some dividend growth for a higher absolute yield, such as with SPYD, but DTD's absolute yield is also on the low end of the spectrum (in comparison with other dividend funds, not the broader market). While its 2019 performance was strong, its total return ultimately lagged some of my other holdings, so I would look to add to those instead in 2020. Therefore, I believe a "neutral" rating on DTD is most appropriate at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHD, SPYD, DGRO, DGRW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.