InterRent REIT: Growth Should Continue, But Expensive Valuation

The REIT is expected to continue its growth thanks to strong market fundamentals in its major markets.

Investment Thesis

InterRent REIT (IIP.UN) delivered a solid Q3 2019 with strong same property net operating income growth and margin expansion. Looking forward, the REIT should be able to continue to perform well thanks to strong demand in its key markets. This should allow InterRent to capture average monthly rent growth opportunities, especially at suite turnovers. However, the REIT is currently trading at a premium valuation. Therefore, we think a pullback will provide a better buying opportunity.

Recent Developments: Q3 2019 Financial Highlights

InterRent delivered a very strong Q3 2019 with broad-based growth in almost all metrics. As can be seen from the table below, its average rent per suite increased by 6.1% to C$1,248 per month. The result was driven by same property average rent per suite growth of 7.2% year over year. Its SPNOI also increased 11% to C$22.3 million. As a result, its SPNOI margin also expanded by 150 basis points to 68.7%. Thanks to InterRent’s acquisition, the company was able to grow its total suites by 8.9% to 10,060 suites. Coupled with rent growth, its operating revenues grew by 17% year over year to C$37.6 million. On the other hand, its NOI increased by 19.6% to C$25.8 million.

(Source: Q3 2019 MD&A)

Growth and Earnings Analysis

In-place rents are 25% below market rent

Canada’s residential market has recently turned in favor of housing rentals over home ownerships. In PwC Canada’s latest released article, “Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2019,” the firm provided a positive outlook for the rental housing market in Canada. It wrote, “for the first time in decades, demand for rental housing is outpacing homeownership... this is now a new reality for many Canadians and no longer just an emerging trend.”

This is especially evident in Ontario, where there is a demand and supply imbalance. This is also the province that nearly 75% of InterRent's residential units are located. Having a high exposure to Ontario is beneficial because Canada is expected to welcome about 340 thousand new immigrants in 2020, and will steadily increase the number of immigrants per year by about 10 thousand. This means by 2022, Canada will likely welcome 360 thousand new immigrants. Ontario, as the largest province in the country, should benefit from this trend, as the province typically receives about 40-50% of Canada’s new immigrants annually.

At the moment, demand and supply imbalance has created a leasing spread over 20%. In fact, management estimates that the average market rent on the total portfolio is more than 25% higher than the average in-place rent right now. This means that InterRent can sign new leases when the previous lease expires with about 25% higher rental rates.

(Source: Q3 2019 MD&A)

Development and acquisition should support further growth

InterRent has an active development pipeline that consists of 4 active projects. Three of these four projects are located in Ottawa and another one in Burlington (all in Ontario). These projects are all in the early stages of the development. Besides its active projects, InterRent is also evaluating other intensification opportunities in its portfolio.

473 Albert Street, Ottawa Conversion of office to residential; currently undergoing entitlement planning and preparation of Site Plan Application 900 Albert Street, Ottawa Re-zoning for height and density completed; now through final design and Site Plan Richmond & Churchill, Ottawa Undergoing entitlement planning and preparation of Site Plan Application Burlington GO Lands Undergoing entitlement planning and preparation of Site Plan Application

(Source: Created by author)

Besides internal development, the company has made 3 key acquisitions (all in Montreal) over the past quarter (see table below). The company has made 10 acquisitions YTD totalling 1,214 suites for about C$323.6 million. We expect InterRent to continue to acquire properties in 2020.

(Source: Q3 2019 MD&A)

Strong balance sheet that will support a robust acquisition pipeline

InterRent has a healthy balance sheet with a low debt-to-gross book value ratio of 35%. This is 3.8 percentage points lower than Q4 2018’s 38.9%. Its debt-to-GBV ratio is also the lowest among Canadian apartment peers. For example, Northview Apartment’s (OTC:NPRUF) debt-to-GBV ratio is much higher at about 51.9%. InterRent also has a good debt service coverage ratio of 1.84x and interest coverage ratio of 3.07x. Its interest coverage ratio is higher than last year’s 2.85x. The company also has a well-staggered debt maturity profile and low weighted average interest rate of 3.03% on its mortgages. InterRent’s strong balance sheet will help support its acquisition and development strategy.

(Source: Q3 2019 MD&A)

Valuation Analysis

Shares of InterRent have risen over 900% in the past 10 years and 113% in the past 3 years. As a result, its valuation has expanded considerably. We estimate InterRent to deliver adjusted funds from operations of about C$0.43 per share in 2019. The company also has the potential to grow its AFFO to C$0.50 per share in 2020. Therefore, InterRent is currently trading at a price-to-2019 AFFO ratio of 36.6x and price-to-2020 AFFO ratio of 31.5x. Its peer Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) is only trading at a price-to-2019 AFFO ratio of 22.7x. Therefore, we think its future growth potential is already embedded in InterRent’s share price. Hence, its shares are already overvalued.

A 1.9%-yielding dividend

InterRent has consistently increased its dividend in the past 10 years. It currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.026 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 1.9%. As can be seen from the chart below, the REIT's current dividend yield is towards the low end of its 10-year yield range.

Risks and Challenges

Regulation risks

Although demand continues to exceed supply in Ontario, excess supply may occur if more residential rental units are developed. This will result in slower rent growth. In addition, new regulations imposed by local and provincial governments can impact the company's ability to grow its rent even when demand continues to exceed supply.

Interest rate risk

Although InterRent has a healthy balance sheet, its business will be negatively impacted if interest rate increases rapidly.

Investor Takeaway

We like InterRent’s high-quality portfolio of properties and the strong market fundamentals in its major markets. However, it is difficult to recommend a Buy because its shares are trading at a premium valuation right now. We believe a pullback will create a better buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.