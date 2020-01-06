Colombia's Return To Growth Will Boost The Performance Of Its Banks

After a listless five years since the oil collapse began, Colombian stocks have ended 2019 on fire. The COLCAP market index has gained 25% over the last year and appears poised to rally further with many financial stocks including banking conglomerate Grupo AVAL (AVAL) and Bancolombia (CIB) have gained 50% and 45% respectively. Much of this can be attributed to higher than anticipated economic growth and firmer domestic consumption. A combination of improved growth and a firmer economic outlook will boost their earnings which combined with a stronger Colombia peso will lift the value of their ADRs.

Colombia's return to growth

There were a slew of indicators that despite rising geopolitical risk and increased civil unrest in Colombia, that its economy and stock market will experience significantly improved performances during 2020. After performing weakly for years, Colombia’s economy experienced greater growth than anticipated for the third quarter 2019 where GDP expanded by 3.3% compared to 2.6% for the same period in 2018 and a multiyear low of 1.5% in 2017. That gave not only Colombia's peso a healthy lift but also boosted the value fo the largest country specific ETF, the Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG).

Surprisingly, the marked influx of refugees from Venezuela was responsible for the notable uptick in consumption that boosted higher growth. A combination of firmer oil, rising consumption and improved business confidence will support greater GDP growth during 2020, which will buoy stocks. It is Colombia’s finance sector which will benefit the most from a return to growth triggered by higher consumption and business activity.

Aside from the correlation between GDP growth and improved performance of banks, because of greater economic activity buoying demand for credit, Colombia’s peso should firm, giving Grupo AVAL and Bancolombia NYSE listed ADRs a further boost. Both banks have come along way since early 2018 where fears over declining credit quality, stagnant economic growth, falling business confidence and lower domestic consumption weighed heavily on their outlook.

Improving economic outlook

The IMF has forecast that Colombia’s GDP will expand by 3.6% in 2020 and grow by 3.7% in 2021, which if achieved will spark greater demand for credit and other financial services, buoying Grupo AVAL’s and Bancolombia’s earnings. Higher crude and growing optimism in international energy markets will be a boon for Colombia’s economy because it is the number one export by revenue earned. Coffee has also firmed of late, and if that trend continues it will give considerable relief for beaten coffee farmers which have been sharply impacted by the beans protracted slump, further boosting Colombia’s economy because it is responsible for almost 6% of exports by value.

Aside from the improved outlook for Colombia’s troubled economy indicating that there is further growth ahead for Grupo AVAL and Bancolombia, there are considerable domestic opportunities which will drive higher earnings. Colombia remains heavily underbanked with around a third of the adult population believed to have no access to a bank account or other basic financial services. The Colombian government and major banks, as part of a push to formalize the economy and improve tax compliance, are pushing to increase banking penetration rates. This is part the many important reforms that the deeply embattled and scandal rocked Duque administration is attempting to push through to broaden the tax base and prevent a fiscal crisis from emerging. A central element of the president’s tax reform is to ease the tax burden on corporates which if implemented will boost the profitability of Grupo AVAL and Bancolombia. This increasingly optimistic outlook will also boost Colombia's currency and give Global X MSCI Colombia ETF a solid boost.

Rising risk

While the outlook for Grupo AVAL and Bancolombia has improved considerable over the past 6 months, there are still a wide range of risks that could have a sharp impact on their performance. Growing civil unrest which saw Colombia swept by protests in November 2019, highlight that there is a considerable degree of popular dissatisfaction with the Duque administration and government policy.

Those protests were aimed at a myriad of matters including proposed tax, pension and wage reforms, the operation of Uber in Colombia, corruption, Duque’s failure to implement the historic 2016 peace accord with the FARC and excessive use of violence by the police. While the degree of civil unrest has significantly over Christmas, many of the grievances remain and tensions could easily bubble to the surface once again.

Farmers blockades have become a regular occurrence in many remote parts of Colombia and any disruption to Colombia’s oil industry would have a deleterious effect on the economy, because of the export income and fiscal revenues it generates. While the oil industry was specifically targeted in 2019, blockades in Putumayo forced Gran Tierra Energy to shutter production at two blocks in the Putumayo Basin.

The domestic security environment is also disintegrating. There has been a sharp rise in the number of rearmed FARC fighters since the guerilla group demobilized and some senior leaders in August 2019 called for the group to rearm because of the government’s failure to adhere to the peace deal. That has seen a marked increase in the volume of dissident FARC groups which have recommenced their struggle against the government. The last remaining guerilla group the ELN has also stepped up the tempo of operations to take control of former FARC territory, including narco-trafficking routes, to force the government back to the negotiating table.

Those factors have seen a sharp uptick in the number of attacks on oil and other energy infrastructure and the murder of journalists, environmentalists, lawyers as well as social leaders, which could further disrupt economic growth.

Grupo AVAL

The last result for the third quarter 2019 indicates that the performance of Grupo AVAL’s banks is deteriorating. While the conglomerate reported that gross loans and deposits had risen by 11% year over year and 14% respectively, credit quality continued to decline with its past due loans’ ratio rising by 0.07% to 3.3%. Impairment losses net of recoveries as a ratio of total loans under management also rose, increasing by 0.2% year over year, further indicating that Grupo AVAL is having issues with credit quality. This indicates that credit quality remains an issue for Grupo AVAL which has faced a range of problems over the last two years, including allegations of the company’s subsidiaries and senior management in the Odebrecht scandal.

Profitability for the quarter was also poor. Grupo AVAL’s net interest margin (NIM) declined by 0.12% to 5.6%, efficiency ratio ballooned out by over 6% to 48%, return on assets (ROA) fell by 0.5% to 2% and return on equity softened by over 3% to just under 16%. As a result, Grupo AVAL’s net income for third quarter declined by almost 9% compared to a year earlier to around $402 million.

The conglomerate owns Colombia’s largest pension provider and fund manager Porvenir which has assets under management of $39 billion at the end of June 2019 and for the first half 2019 generated net income of $103 million which was almost double the $57 million reported a year earlier. One of Grupo AVAL’s most promising but also controversial business’s is Corficolombiana. It is an investment bank that invests across multiple Colombian industries with $8.8 billion of assets at the end of June 2019 with 41.5% allocated to oil and another 38% for infrastructure. For the first half of 2019 the business reported net income of $245.5 million which is 80% greater than for the same period in 2018. That can be attributed to the significant improvement in Colombia’s economy.

Corficolombiana is the part of the conglomerate which is heavily mired in the South America wide Odebrecht scandal with former CEO Jose Elias Melo recently jailed by a Colombian court for 12 years for bribery.

The strong performance of Porvenir and Corficolombiana triggered the recent rally in Grupo AVAL’s stock and it appears that both businesses will deliver further strong earnings growth if Colombia’s economy continues to expand. That will also bolster earnings growth for Grupo AVAL’s banking operations which have been disappointing for some time.

For these reasons, Colombia’s improving outlook, which is contingent on higher oil prices because crude is responsible for 33% of export income and 3.3% of GDP, is responsible for the solid bump in Grupo AVAL’s stock.

Bancolombia

Bancolombia on the other hand reported some solid results for its core banking operations. While the bank’s NIM declined by 0.04% Bancolombia’s ROA and ROE both grew by almost 0.5% and just over 4% to be 1.5% and 14% respectively. Colombia’s largest bank also reported a stunning 37% increase in net income to $3.17 per ADR because of its improved profitability and solid loan as well as deposit growth. Loans for the period shot-up by 12% year over while deposits gained a healthy 15%.

There is every sign that such strong growth will continue over the long-term. Bancolombia is focused on reducing costs and driving efficiencies across its operations which includes a digitization strategy aimed at increasing customer touch points while reducing the labor-intensive operations such as multiple branches.

Importantly, credit quality is improving as highlighted by PDLs for the third quarter falling by 0.85% year over year to 4.24%, although that ratio is still quite high indicating that there is some way to go before credit quality reaches acceptable levels. Allowances for loan losses as a ratio of total loans fell by 0.22% to 5.49%, further indicating that the overall quality of Bancolombia’s credit portfolio is improving.

Bottom line

Colombia’s economy since 2015 has been weighed down by oil’s prolonged slump which saw export and fiscal income plunge as well as GDP growth fall to its lowest level in decades. The considerable improvement in GDP growth for the last quarter took many analysts by surprise. While there are still considerable risks, Colombia’s economy has returned to growth which will be a boon for Grupo AVAL and Bancolombia. This should see both banks perform strongly during 2020 if fundamental remain firm, making now the time to buy. Investors will also enjoy their sustainable dividends yielding 4% for Grupo AVAL and 2% for Bancolombia while they wait for their value to rise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.