Zuora: Good Progress With Q3, But More To Come

Valuation is now ~4.6x FY21 revenue, and investors are likely to keep this name in the penalty box until revenue growth returns to 20%+.

Zuora (ZUO) reported a good Q3 earnings, with revenue growing 17% and coming in ahead of expectations. Management raised full-year revenue guidance by the same amount as the Q3 beat, implying that Q4 revenue guidance remained unchanged. Shares traded down over 5% in the days following earnings, though they have recovered a bit since.

Subscription revenue remained strong at 25%, and with operating margins improving, the company is starting to show signs of some improvement. Investors are still questioning whether or not revenue can return to consistent 20-25% growth, which could be why the stock remains under pressure.

The stock took a big hit after Q1 earnings, as billings growth was well below expectations and management lowered full-year guidance by 6%, which is uncommon to lower guidance that much after the first quarter. The stock has remained in the penalty box over the past several months, as investors have lost their confidence in the company returning to 20%+ revenue growth. Management had previously talked about the biggest challenges being the company's sales force and slower-than-anticipated implementation of its RevPro solution.

With the stock trading below $15, valuation has contracted to ~4.6x FY21 revenue, well below the 2019 high of ~9x forward revenue. For now, I remain on the sidelines waiting for the company to accelerate revenue growth trends and demonstrate its ability to maintain consistent 20%+ revenue growth.

Zuora focuses on billings management for subscription companies, and with software companies increasingly developing this type of business model, there is a lot of room for growth in this industry.

As Zuora continues to focus on subscription-based models, their revenue visibility and predictability will continue to increase, and investors have historically placed a higher valuation multiple on these types of companies. One of the bigger tailwinds for the company over the next several years is the transition of "legacy" companies moving to subscription-based models. Think of 10 years ago, a majority of companies in the world were not operating under any type of subscription model, thus Zuora's services were not needed. As more and more companies adapt their business models to offer some sort of subscription service, Zuora's addressable market will inevitably expand.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

Zuora reported a good Q3, with revenue growing 17% to $71.8 million and coming in above consensus estimates for ~$70 million. However, revenue growth continues to remain well below the ~25% level seen just a few quarters ago. Subscription revenue continues to drive the overall company growth, growing 25% during the quarter and representing over 75% of total revenue. Given that subscription revenue is more recurring and visible in nature, I believe investors will start to place a higher multiple on this revenue compared to professional services.

Professional services revenue represents the remaining ~25% of Zuora's revenue and declined by ~3% during the quarter. The decline in revenue from this segment is the main reason why the company continues to post revenue growth below 20%.

Net retention rate for the quarter came in at 106%, lower than the 107% in the last quarter. The decrease in net retention rate is somewhat worrisome, as it implies the company is having more difficulty up-selling to its current customer base. However, with this metric remaining above 100%, investors should not be overly concerned.

Customers with over $100k in annual contract value increased 16% compared to the year-ago period, decelerating from 19% last quarter. These 586 customers account for nearly 90% of the company's total revenue, demonstrating its ability to garner large contracts from all types of customers.

Subscription billings growth improved from 14% last quarter to 20%+ this quarter, growing to $62.1 million. Billings is a great indicator of future revenue growth, and with billings growth slowing down in the quarter, investors seemed to be a little more concerned with where new revenue will come from.

Gross margins of 58% during the quarter improved significantly from the 52% in the year-ago period. The company's overall gross margin still remains well below that of leading software players. However, subscription gross margin of 78% during the quarter is more in line with leading software companies. As Zuora continues to experience faster growth in its subscription revenue, the company's overall gross margin will continue to improve over time.

Operating margin during the quarter came in near -10%, which improved from -16% in the year-ago period and came in ahead of expectations for -14%. As the company continues to expand, I believe it will be able to expand margins via both gross margin expansion and operating expense leverage. The better-than-expected revenue and margins led to an EPS loss for the quarter of $0.06, which was better than expectations for a loss of $0.10.

Free cash flow continues to be a bit of a concern for the company, though this has improved over the past few quarters. During Q3, Zuora reported FCF of -$5.1 million compared to -$10.3 million during the year-ago period. As the company continues to move towards a more subscription-based revenue model, this naturally results in improved cash flow. With subscription revenue growing well above total company revenue growth, I believe cash flow will continue to improve over the next several quarters.

For Q4, management expects revenue of $71-72.5 million, with subscription revenue comprising $54-55 million. Operating margins are expected to remain negative, with guidance of -$10-11 million, resulting in an EPS loss of $0.09-0.11.

For the full year, management raised revenue guidance to $276.7-278.2 million, up from $273.5-278.0 million. Despite the nearly $2 million revenue beat during Q3, management's raised guidance was only the same as the quarterly beat. Management's new revenue guidance now implies ~17% growth for the year.

Non-GAAP operating margins are expected to be -14.5% for the full year at the midpoint, which is slightly better than expectations for ~15%. I believe the better-than-expected operating margins will continue in the future as the company continues to grow subscription revenue, which comes in at higher margins, as well as the company leverages its operating expenses as it gains increased scale.

Valuation

Shortly after reporting Q3 earnings, Zuora stock went down over 5% in the following days. However, despite recovering a little bit over the past several weeks, I believe investors still have diminished confidence in the company returning to 20%+ revenue growth in the near term.

Even though management raised guidance during this most recent quarter, the raise was only by the same amount as the quarterly beat, essentially implying the revenue guidance for Q4 was unchanged. Investors have been used to beating and raising on a quarterly basis by more than the quarterly beat, and given this was not the case in Q3, investors seemed to have put the stock in the penalty box for a little bit.

Below is a group of other software companies that have revenue growth in the 20-30% range and are starting to become profitable. Although Zuora does not directly compete with any of these companies, they have similar operating attributes.

Zuora's valuation has contracted over the past several months from a 2019 high of ~9x forward revenue in the early part of the year. During this time, the company has seen its revenue growth decelerate to below 20%, though operating margins have improved. Even though operating margins are improving, they are remaining negative.

With a current market cap of $1.65 billion, cash/investments of ~$170 million, and debt of ~$15 million, this results in a current enterprise value of ~$1.50 billion. Using management's current full-year revenue guidance of $276.7-278.2 million, we can start to build out next year's potential revenue.

Assuming revenue growth remains near 17%, this could result in revenue of ~$325 million, implying a FY21 revenue multiple of ~4.6x. At this level, the company seems to be appropriately priced considering its revenue growth remaining below 20% and operating margins improving, though still in the red.

With the stock below $15, I am starting to become more bullish than bearish, though still don't believe now is the best time to put new capital to work. With revenue growth remaining below 20% and no clear line of sight to revenue accelerating, I remain on the sidelines for now. Zuora has done a good job improving margins and cash flow, though these metrics are still in the negative territory, and until the company becomes more profitable, it is challenging to become overly bullish now.

One of the bigger risks for Zuora is the competition from larger enterprise management companies, such as SAP and Oracle (ORCL). Both have a long history of being leaders in the ERP market, with larger customers potentially choosing these legacy providers over Zuora.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.