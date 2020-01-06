Honeywell: Boeing 737 MAX Problems Arrive At Inopportune Time

Aerospace is HON's largest segment in terms of revenue and profits. Any headwinds could have an outsized impact on HON.

The 737 MAX fiasco comes at an inopportune time. The transportation sector is facing headwinds, which could hurt commercial aviation sales.

Last month Boeing (BA) indicated it was temporarily halting production of the 737 MAX jet:

Boeing will temporarily halt production of the 737 MAX jet in January, adding to industry turmoil caused by the commercial aerospace giant's newest single-aisle plane. The additional delay and production reduction will ripple through the aerospace industry, impacting suppliers as well as airlines.

Uncertainty pursuant to the timing and conditions of return to service and training approvals were determining factors in the production halt. The move will negatively impact Boeing suppliers like General Electric (GE), Honeywell (HON) and United Technologies (UTX). The general consensus is the grounding of the 737 MAX will create cash burn for suppliers:

The impact for suppliers is all about cash. More delays means more cash flow headwinds. Suppliers don't get paid while jets sit parked. GE management said on the company's third quarter earnings conference call that the 2019 impact of the MAX grounding was about $1.4 billion. Of course, GE expects to get paid eventually. GE makes the engines for MAX jets.

Honeywell manufactures avionics and mechanical systems for the 737 MAX. I understand that the 737 MAX's problems are unrelated to those systems. However, the grounding of the plane could create headwinds for Honeywell. The company has over $12 billion of cash on hand and its cash flow is robust; it generated free cash flow ("FCF") through the first nine months of 2019 of about $3.8 billion. It may be in a better position to sustain a cash flow hit than GE which is cash flow-challenged.

Falling 737 MAX orders could hurt Aerospace sales. In Q3, Honeywell reported $9.1 billion in revenue, down 16% Y/Y.

The company has been hiving off underperforming assets and becoming more strategically focused. Honeywell achieved organic revenue growth of 3%. Aerospace is the company's largest segment at 39% of total revenue. It reported revenue of $3.5 billion, down 12% Y/Y. However, its organic revenue growth was 10%, impressive for a unit of its size. According to management, double-digit growth for Aerospace could continue:

I mean, anytime you get double-digit growth and the income margin is terrific, but we don't think that that kind of growth is far from over, maybe certainly we're in a very favorable economic condition, but as we kind of look into 2020, we continue to be bullish on this business ... When I point to figures such as 60% of our orders already backlog through 2020, I think flight hours are going to continue. Our aftermarket business is strong. There's a lot of BGA platforms that our ongoing production rates are strong. Hopefully, we'll see the 737 Max returned to higher production rates and back to service. So, I don't see any kind of a doom and gloom scenario for the aerospace segment for the foreseeable future, and as a matter of fact, I'm quite bullish on it.

However, their data points suggest otherwise. Within Aerospace, commercial aviation aftermarket sales were extremely strong, up 6% Y/Y. A loss of equipment sales for the 737 MAX could create an opportunity for aftermarket sales on other planes. That sounds logical in theory. GE recently struck a deal to build more engines for the Airbus320neo, a rival to the 737 MAX. If the (1) Airbus320neo increases shipments at the expense of the 737 MAX and (2) Honeywell does not sell more of its avionics and mechanical systems into the Airbus320neo then its sales could drop.

Secondly, global trade is down. Thawing trade tensions between the U.S. and China should help, but there is no guarantee global trade will return to previous levels. The World Trade Organization expects world merchandise trade volume to rise 1.2% in 2019. It expects trade volume to grow by 2.6% in 2020, down from its previous forecast of 3.0%. FedEx's (FDX) revenue and earnings have been hampered by the slow-down in global trade. It is looking to reduce capex, including reducing capital for new planes and permanently retiring certain other fleets. That does not bode well for future aircraft orders.

The overall transportation sector is already in decline. Rail traffic faced headwinds for most of 2019. I find it difficult to believe that headwinds affecting the transportation sectors will not eventually impact commercial aircraft. Furthermore, industrial production has not been much to write home about, yet it rose in November. I doubt it will be sustainable until business confidence improves.

Margins Are Dependent Upon Aviation

Honeywell reported segment profit of $1.9 billion, down 8% Y/Y. On a dollar basis, operating profit was hurt by spinoffs. However, the company's margins were healthy at 21%, up 200 basis points versus the year-earlier period. The rationale for the spinoffs was to prune low-margin businesses. The strategy appears to be working. Aerospace represented 47% of total segment profits. It had the highest profit margins at 26%, with Performance Materials next at 22%. Aerospace's margins improved by about 400 basis points versus the year-earlier period, implying there is a tremendous amount of leverage in the business.

I believe headwinds for the Aerospace sector could materialize by the segment half of 2020. The outlook could turn negative before then, depending on when the 737 MAX is realistically expected to return to service. It has implications for Honeywell's revenue growth. It could have wider implications for profit margins as Aerospace is the company's most-profitable segment.

Honeywell's Valuation Is Robust

Honeywell's operations are highly-tethered to the global economy. If the economy has peaked, then it could have negative implications for the company's business prospects. HON has an enterprise value of $134 billion and trades at 16.7x run-rate EBITDA (Q3 EBITDA annualized). Honeywell has an excellent management team, which has explained the company's strategy and executed on it. It has also delivered consistent earnings, which is likely a major reason investors have rewarded it with such a high trading multiple. However, the valuation is too robust for a cyclical name.

Conclusion

The MAX 737 fiasco is coming as the transportation sector is facing headwinds. That's bad news for HON. Sell the stock.

