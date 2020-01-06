5G ICs: Qualcomm And Skyworks Top Companies In 2020

5G is the next generation of ultra-fast wireless technology, offering faster data rates, reduced latency, energy savings, cost reductions, higher system capacity and massive device connectivity. It is expected to power new technologies such as smart city infrastructure and the industrial internet.

The smartphone market will likely continue to be the biggest market for connectivity solutions, as the RF content per phone increases with advanced technology. According to Skyworks (SWKS), typical 2G cellphone had ~$3 of RF content, which rose to $8 for a 3G smartphone, and to $18 for a 4G smartphone. A 5G smartphone is expected to have $25 of RF content, as shown in Table 1.

Table 1- Smartphone Power Amplifiers By Generation 2G 3G 4G 5G $3 each $8 each $18 each $25 each Power Amplifiers Power Amplifiers Filters: 40 Filters: 70 Filters Bands: 15 Bands: 30 Switches Tx/Rx Filters: 30 Tx/Rx Filters: 75 Switch Throws: 10 Switch Throws: 30 CA Combos: 10 CA Combos: 200 Peak Rate 150Mbps Peak Rate >1Gbps 2x2 MIMO DL 4x4 MIMO DL and UL Source: Skyworks

Chart 1 is my estimate of the number of 5G smartphones, growing from just 13 million smartphones in 2019 to 904 million in 2024. Based on 5G component cost of $25 per 5G phone in 2019 dropping to $20 in 2024, RF revenues generated in 2024 equate to $18 billion.

RF modems are another component of a smartphone. In 2024, I estimate the component price will be $33 each, down from $45 in 2019. Based on 904 million 5G smartphones sold in 2024, revenues of $30 billion will be generated. That makes the total RF and modem revenues of $48 billion in 2024.

Chart 1

Chart 2 shows the crossover on 5G phones with 2G/3G/4G from 2019 to 2024. In 2024, I estimate 831 million 2G/3G/4G will be shipped in 2024, less than the number of 5G.

Chart 2

Chart 3 shows that in 2024, China will be the largest region for 5G smartphone sales at 39% of the 904 million sold. The U.S. will also be a large market with 12% of sales in 2024. These statistics are important as the basis of my top picks for 5G smartphone IC companies in 2020, as I will discuss below.

Chart 3

Hot 5G IC Companies

Modems

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced in April 2019 that it was exiting the 5G modem market. Apple (AAPL) acquired Intel’s modem assets in July 2019 for $1 billion. This implies that Qualcomm (QCOM) will likely have 100% share of Apple’s 5G modem needs in 2020. Assuming Apple makes all its 2020 models 5G, that represents 200 million iPhone sales.

Qualcomm now has over 230 5G design wins launched or in development, up from 150 in the prior quarter, virtually, all of which are using its RF front-end solutions for 5G sub-6 and/or millimeter wave. The company introduced its second-generation Snapdragon X55 modem in early 2019 and launched it later in the year.

Qualcomm is the technology leader in the 5G modem market, and at least one year ahead of modem competitors Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Huawei, and MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF). QCOM’s Snapdragon modems have millimeter wave capabilities for U.S. 5G smartphones.

Samsung’s Exynos 5100 modem does have millimeter wave support. It has Galaxy Note 5G smartphones with Snapdragon modems in the US and Europe, while the company is shipping its Note 5G with internal modems in Asia. Another modem is the Huawei Balong 5000 launched in June 2019, but is only installed in the Mate X Huawei smartphones.

These factors make QCOM my top pick for 5G modems in 2020.

RF ICs

Skyworks and Qorvo (QRVO) earn 51% and 32% of their revenues from Apple. Skyworks offers RF (radio frequency) solutions like power amplifiers, filters, switches, and RFFE (radio frequency front-end) modules that support wireless transmissions. The company mainly caters to smartphone manufacturers. Qorvo offers similar RF products to handset makers.

A TAM of $48 billion in RF and modem components for smartphones in 2024 is an opportunity for these three companies. SWKS and QRVO offer value at 17/18x 2020 and 14x-15x 2021 forward P/E based on tremendous growth of 5G smartphones using RF chips provided by these companies. QCOM has a 21x 2020 forward P/E, given its leadership in 5G.

I estimate that 50% of 5G smartphones will be sold in China in 2019 and 2020 (these include iPhones in 2020) dropping to 39% in 2024 (Chart 3). Skyworks has a great opportunity to ride China's 5G investments with its 12% revenue exposure to Huawei. While the fate of Huawei remains to be seen, Skyworks said on its latest earnings conference call that it is working with Vivo, OPPO, and Xiaomi on their 5G handsets.

Apple's strong 5G smartphone market next year and the 51% IC exposure to Apple give Skyworks an edge over Qorvo as it gets a greater proportion of its top line from the iPhone maker. Skyworks has exposure to China through Huawei and its momentum with what the company calls "the OVX side" (Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi) within China. These factors contribute to my choice that SWKS is my top choice for RF chips sales for 5G smartphones.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.