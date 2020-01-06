Weekly Economic Vital Signs - My 2020 Outlook

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Consumer Confidence

Can the present situation get any better? We are in nosebleed territory, based on the chart below, but expectations are far from the present situation. This is largely due to the outlook for income, which has waned in recent months. The annualized rate of growth in average hourly earnings peaked in 2018, and real-wage gains have fallen below 1%. If you don’t have a stock portfolio that is soaring in value along with the market indices, there is an understandable reason for concern.

Construction Spending

The 0.8% decline in spending in October was revised to a 0.1% increase, while November saw a 0.6% increase. The strength was led by single-family home construction on the residential side of construction spending, which was up 1.8% for the month. Non-residential spending was down 0.3%. Non-residential spending has declined in four of the past five months, which is the result of the lack of corporate spending.

PMI and ISM Manufacturing Indices

It continues to be a tale of two manufacturing indices.

A rise in new business and an upturn in production helped IHS Markit’s Manufacturing Index (PMI) post a reading of 52.4 in December, slightly down from 52.6 in November. While this reflects modest expansion, respondents are still cautious about the outlook. The one similarity between the PMI and ISM data is that both input and output prices are rising. This uptick in inflation is largely tariff-related. Otherwise, the disparity between these two surveys continues to grow, which is clearly a function of survey methodology. Markit surveys 800 companies, while ISM surveys 300, and they vary in terms of industry representation.

The Institute for Supply Management’s Manufacturing Index declined to 47.2 in December from 48.3 in November, which is the lowest level since 2009. The ISM Manufacturing Index has now been in contraction for five consecutive months, indicating recession for this segment of the economy. All of the sub-indices declined with the exception of the prices index, which is the only one over 50.0 at 51.7.

Conclusion

A year ago I stated in my weekly economic report that “I don’t see excesses in the real economy that have led to two quarters of contraction in economic activity in the past,” as well as “the only excesses appear to be in financial markets.” Instead, I forecast a gradually slowing rate of economic growth. I didn’t see a recession in the cards last year, and I don’t see one this year either. My reasoning is the same. The only difference is that the excesses in financial markets are even more pronounced.

So long as interest rates remain at current levels and the government, corporations and consumers continue to borrow and spend at the same rate, the expansion can continue. Yet the ever-growing mountain of debt will continue to hinder our ability to grow in the future, resulting in a continued slow-down in the rate of growth. It is also important to remember that the more debt burdening our economy, the smaller the increase in interest rates required to collapse the house of cards.

There could always be some sort of external shock to our economy that causes a recession. For example, a surge in oil prices that results from a geopolitical event. The problem is that no one can forecast such an event. Another shock would be a significant stock market decline that reverses the Fed’s wealth effect. If consumer and business sentiment were to turn down to the extent that the rate of consumer and capital spending growth declined dramatically, it could result in a recession.

Despite my forecast for a slowing rate of economic growth last year, I also surmised that “the core rate of inflation will continue to increase,” which it has done. The core CPI was 2.3% last month, which is near its expansion high. I’m looking for a continued increase in the core rate of inflation in 2020. The Fed has indicated that it intends to allow inflation to climb above its target rate of 2%, which it believes will make up for previous years when the rate was well below its target. I think this is a huge mistake, but the Fed doesn’t want to pull the punch bowl away from investors anytime soon, if ever at all.

