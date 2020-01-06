Energy (XLE) And Materials (XLB): Good Time To Be Overweight Both

The good news, when we look at the long/er term, is that Corporate America is likely to post much better results on both top and bottom lines this year compared to the previous one.

Industrial Metals, sitting somewhat on the border between the Industrials and Materials sectors, are on the verge of a breakup.

According to estimates and projections, the best sectors to be in are Energy, Healthcare, Communication Services, Information Technology, and Materials, in that order.

Our current allocations to the Energy and Materials sectors are actually putting us in a favorable position to benefit/outperform from the recent events.

The overnight news are pushing US futures down considerably, but need to be taken in the right perspective.

Putting Things Into Perspective, News-Wise

With the news regarding the killing of Qasem Soleimani* currently negatively affecting the US stock market (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) futures, we wish to point out at few things that are always important, especially in such a day.

*An Iranian Major General in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and, from 1998 until his death, commander of its Quds Force.

1.) This isn't a "black swan" but a geopolitical event. True, it's a severe development, and it's certainly an escalation of the ongoing tension within the Middle East. Yet, it's a single event that mustn't be taken out of proportion.

2.) Similarly, it's not a game-changer event but a temporary one. Neither president Trump (in an election year) nor Iran (in spite of the threats) wish to engage in a war.

3.) A portfolio, any portfolio, must be constructed in a way that it contains balances, and hedging, when necessary. Both our portfolios are currently overweight both Energy (XLE, AMLP, VDE, EMLP, XOP) and Materials** (XLB, GUNR, VAW) sectors.

**Precious Metals (GLD, PHYS, IAU, SLV, PSLV, PPLT, PALL) generally and Gold Miners (GDX, GDXJ) specifically.

Commodity Prices Immediate Reaction

Following the US strikes on the Iranian senior officers:

Oil prices (USD, OIL) are soaring, reflecting the fear for upcoming oil production disruptions in Iran, Iraq, and perhaps Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Gold prices are closing in fast on their last September highs.

Putting Things Into Perspective, Oil Production-Wise

Iran is now only a rounding error in the oil market. Iranian daily oil production has dropped to about 2 million barrels a day, only around 2% of the global supply. This is a completely different situation/setup than it was during the 1970s when it comes to the Iranian effect on the oil markets.

On the other way, Iraq, with its current producing at about 4.65 million barrels a day, has become a more important player in the oil production global arena.

This capacity is more than doubling than of Iran, but it's still way below half of the capacity that Saudi Arabia is responsible for.

The most interesting question now isn't what Iran is going to do, but rather who is it going to do it to. It's one thing to try attacking the American embassy in Baghdad, but it's another thing to send drones to bomb Saudi Arabian oil producing facilities.

XLE: Top Holdings and Top Issues

Here's a list of all components held by the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) with a weighting greater than 2%:

Although an investment in XLE provides investors with a good exposure to the US's most dominant energy names, we have three issues with the current composition:

1.) Too much concentration on Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) and Chevron Corp. (CVX). Not only that they are the holding the XLE back in absolute terms, but they are one of the main reasons for the XLE significantly underperforming the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF over recent years and months.

The below chart (past 9 months) shows that these stocks are going down way more than the overall market when it goes down and are going up way less than than the overall market when it goes up. In more simple words, by holding XOM and/or CVX, consequently XLE, in recent years/months, you got the worst of both worlds.

2.) Too little concentration of other names that have performed much better.

While there were many losers among the energy sector over recent years and months - e.g. Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), Halliburton Co. (HAL), Williams Companies Inc. (WMB), Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) - there are enough names who delivered decent returns: Phillips 66 (PSX), ONEOK Inc. (OKE), Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI), and Valero Energy Corp. (VLO).

However, since the total allocation to these holdings (ranked 6th, 11th, 7th, and 10th, respectively) is only 14.6%, there's very little positive impact out of these holdings compared to the damage that ~43% allocation to XOM and CVX did/does.

3.) We rather hold an energy ETF that offers some non-US exposure.

Here's are 10 non-US names that are part of the world's largest oil and gas publicly trading companies (by revenue):

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (SHI)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDS.A, RDS.B)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (SNP)

BP Plc (BP)

PJSC Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY, OTCPK:LUKFY)

Total SA (TOT)

Eni SpA (E)

Pioneer Emerging Markets Equity A (PEMEX)

Gazprom PJSC (OTCPK:OGZPY, OTC:OGZRY)

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Looking at the performance of these names over the exact same period (past 9 months), the difference is clear.

XLE: Bright Future Ahead

In spite of these issues, we believe that the energy sector and, particularly, the XLE are poised for a break due to three main reasons:

1. Attractive Valuation

The energy sector is probably the most undervalued sector right now, across all 11 GICS/ S&P 500 sectors.

Overall, there are 10,362 ratings on stocks in the S&P 500. Out of these, 10,362 ratings, or 50.4%, are Buy ratings, 42.5% are Hold ratings, and only 7.0% are Sell ratings.

At the sector level, analysts are most optimistic (i.e., highest percentages of Buy ratings) on the following sectors:

Energy with 66% Buy ratings

Healthcare (XLV) with 59% Buy ratings

Communication Services (XLC) with 59% Buy ratings

On the other hand, analysts are most pessimistic (i.e., lowest percentages of Buy ratings) about the following sectors:

Consumer Staples (XLP) with 39% Buy ratings

Utilities (XLU) with 42% Buy ratings

Financials (XLF) with 42% Buy ratings

Real Estate (XLRE) with 43% Buy ratings

The Real Estate sector also has the highest percentage of Hold ratings (51%), while the Consumer Staples (12%) and Utilities (11%) sectors also have the highest percentages of Sell ratings.

2. Production Volume

1 (first chart) plus 1 (second chart) = bright future.

The demand for oil isn't expected to ease anytime soon.

The US is already the largest oil producer worldwide, and its market share keeps increasing.

3. Oil Prices

A chart worth a thousand words.

In case it's not clear - since bottoming in February 2016, oil prices as well as the SPY have soared by so much more than the XLE that the latter has a lot of catching up to do.

Taking into consideration the ongoing tension across the Middle East, there's no reason to assume that oil prices will ease soon, and a spike higher as a result of further geopolitical explosive events seems likely.

XLB: Top Holdings and Top Issues

Here's a list of the top 15 components held by the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF:

On one hand, the allocations here are much healthier than that of the XLE:

Top 10 holdings' total weighting: 64.82% vs. 75.34% for the XLE

Top 10 holdings' total weighting: 78.46% vs. 87.20% for the XLE

On the other hand, there are a couple of issues here too:

1. A too-high exposure to chemicals (circa 70%)

2. A too-low exposure to precious metals (Gold exposure accounts to only 4.33% of the total, with no other precious metal held by this ETF.)

In addition, when most of the top holdings are performing way better than the ETF itself, there are two possibilities: Either you put too much into the few lousy names (DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD), anyone?) or too little into the best names (e.g. Ball Corp. (BLL)).

XLB: Bright Future Ahead

Although we prefer to - and have - a much largest exposure to precious metals than XLB does, we believe that this ETF is going to benefit going forward for three main reasons:

1. Technically Speaking (Industrial Metals)

First of all, we like the prospects, plain and simple.

But more than that, we smell that a breakup is near. Take a look at the below chart to better understand what we're talking about.

More than the recent sharp rise (green line) as a result of a phase I trade deal getting signed soon, it's the longer-term lines that point to a possible breakout.

The multi-month trending lines, both down (read line) and up (yellow line), suggest that the current level, around 116, is a very important technical level. A break of that level, certainly a move above 118, would be very deemed very bullish for both the Industrials (XLI) and Metals sectors.

2. Playing Catch-Up

Materials and Energy were the two sectors contributing the least to the S&P 500's total return in 2019. Compared to Energy, Materials had a much higher return last year (twice as much), albeit with a smaller market cap.

This makes a (technical) shift into materials likely, because unlike other sectors with small market caps, Real Estate and Utilities, materials doesn't have the same sensitivity to rates that these two sectors have (for good or for bad).

Since rates may remain at current levels, if not a bit higher, for a while, investors may be looking for a small, lagging sector with a more aggressive profile than these two.

3. Economically Sensitive Sectors Should Do Better

Economic data over the past year wasn't great, to say the least, resulting in the outperformance of low vol and growth stocks, at the expense of value, thanks to the Fed's very loose policy.

With the Fed now pausing (from cutting rates), and with somewhat improving economic data, a rotation back to value - Industrials, Materials, and Energy - is more likely.

Our Current Positioning

Here are the exposures within our Funds Macro Portfolio ("FMP"):

Energy: 6.73%

Materials: 5.03%

Here are the exposures within our Single Opportunities Portfolio ("SOP"):

Energy: 18.87% - the sector with the largest allocation

Materials: 8.66%

To put this into the right perspective:

1. These allocations are likely a bit higher due to certain positions that aren't Energy or Materials per se but may contains some exposures to these sectors.

2. The S&P 500 / GICS current allocations to these sectors are:

Energy - 4.20%

Materials - 2.70%

It's easy to see that we're overweight these sectors. As a matter of fact, to say that we're (only) overweight would be a bit of an understatement.

We're being reminded, over and over again, how important it is to ensure that your portfolio has appropriate balances in place that can greatly assist you crossing days like today safely, or at least safer than if your money is invested (fully) in ETFs like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, let alone the Invesco QQQ.

Of course, a little bit of luck never hurts, but that's on top of doing some thinking (in advance!) and not a strategy we would suggest to build, or bet, the farm on.

Corporate America Financial Results

Earnings have almost flattened in 2019 (the worst year since 2015), and revenue growth is half the average growth S&P 500 companies had experienced in 2017-2018.

The good news is that 2020 supposes to look better on both the top and bottom lines. On the other hand, a very bright projection is almost a given when a new year starts. As the year moves along, the level of brightness usually goes down, and sometimes fades away completely.

Bottom Line

Moving back to what we started with: This is likely only going to be a bit of background noise and not much more.

Even if Iran is going to retaliate - and it's almost a certainly they will - and even if it's going to hurt the "soft belly", i.e., Saudi Arabia's oil facilities, we have already been there a couple of months back, when drones bombed the state-owned Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) oil processing facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais, and guess what? The sky didn't fall in ever since (September 14, 2019); quite the contrary, as you can see below.

Even the much-anticipated IPO of the state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco finally was priced a month ago at the top of the initial indicative range (though fell short of the long-sought $2 trillion valuation by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman).

The point is, there's no need to get out of proportions, and it's always prudent to put things into the right perspective.

Having said that, always being mindful of risk management and proper allocations certainly help a lot in crossing such days, even if they eventually prove to be only a temporary background noise.

Have a lovely weekend!

