Assessing Akebia Therapeutics

Two critical Phase 3 readouts are due in mid-2020 that should pave the way for FDA approval of its erythropoiesis asset (vadadustat) with blockbuster potential.

Nephrology therapy concern Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is down ~65% from its 2014 IPO price of $17 even with a recent rally.

Today, we take a deeper look at a small biotech concern that has been very volatile in its history as a public company. However, it has potential catalysts on the horizon and has picked up some insider buying of late as well. A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) is a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development of therapies for kidney diseases. The company has one commercial product marketed for two indications and one late-stage candidate. Akebia was founded in 2007 and went public in 2014, raising net proceeds of $104.4 million at $17 a share. In December 2018, the company merged with Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a transaction valued at $510 million. Thanks to a November 22nd 22% spike in price, Akebia currently trades just north of $6, commanding a market cap of ~$700 million.

The company’s commercial asset is Auryxia (ferric citrate), acquired as part of the Keryx merger. It is a non-calcium, non-chewable tablet approved as a phosphate binder for hyperphosphatemia – elevated serum phosphorus levels due to poor kidney function or kidney failure. It was approved for this indication in both the U.S. and Japan in 2014 and in the EU during 2015.

Before the introduction of Auryxia, over 85% of the ~511,000 adult patients afflicted with dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (DD-CKD) were treated with calcium or metal-based phosphate binders or OTC calcium carbonate products such as TUMS. However, DD-CKD patients sometimes are required to ingest a dozen or more phosphate binders daily leading to tolerability issues and consequent adherence and compliance problems. Additionally, calcium-based binders, which comprise nearly half of all phosphate binders, can lead to side effects such as increased cardiovascular risk, hypercalcemia and GI tract-related adverse events. Due to the risks associated with calcium-based binders, Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes recommended that clinicians limit the use of calcium-based binders in 2017.

Source: Company Presentation

Auryxia was also approved for iron deficiency anemia (IDA) in November 2017. IDA affects ~500,000 Americans with non-dialysis dependent (NDD)-CKD. It is currently treated with injectable recombinant erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (rESAs) such as EPOGEN – which elevate the risk of hypertension and cardiovascular events – oral iron supplements – which are poorly absorbed and have GI tract side-effects – or IV iron, which is logistically difficult to administer in an office setting, where NDD-CKD patients are often treated.

However, in September 2018, CMS rescinded Medicare coverage of Auryxia for the IDA indication while imposing a prior authorization requirement for it in the hyperphosphatemia indication. Akebia responded with a lawsuit against CMS and Department of HHS in October 2019.

Owing to the shortcomings of its competition, Auryxia has made decent inroads since its launch despite the roadblocks erected by the CMS, capturing 6.6% of the ~$1.6 billion hyperphosphatemia market in 2018 (up from 4.2% in 2017) with sales up 72% to $96 million. Overall, the U.S. kidney disease market is significant (~$4 billion) with ~37 million Americans afflicted by CKD, of which 5.7 million suffer from anemia.

Pipeline – Vadadustat:

Auryxia almost appears a placeholder for Akebia’s late-stage asset vadadustat, an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI) therapy designed to mimic the physiologic effect of altitude on oxygen availability. At higher altitudes, the body increases the production of HIF, which orchestrates the body’s natural response to lower levels of oxygen, or hypoxia. In response to hypoxia, a coordinated adaptive response occurs resulting in both an increase in red blood cell production, a normal biological process known as erythropoiesis, and enhancement of the delivery of iron to the bone marrow to support erythropoiesis. Owing to this novel mechanism of action, Akebia believes that vadadustat has the potential to be the standard of care in the treatment of anemia due to CKD.

Source: Company Presentation

Also weighing in the company’s favor is that the current therapy protocol calls for the aforementioned injectable rESAs with their attendant risks and inconvenient dosing. As a result, the current U.S. market opportunity for vadadustat in the non-dialysis patient population is $2-3 billion.

In multiple Phase 2 studies, vadadustat was found to increase and maintain hemoglobin levels and induce favorable changes in iron parameters. It also demonstrated non-inferiority versus ESA darbepoetin alfa, with its effect on hemoglobin sustained until week 52 in two Phase 3 Japanese trials readout on November 9, 2019.

Vadadustat is now being evaluated in two global Phase 3 studies. The ~3,500 patient PRO 2 TECT trial is assessing vadadustat in the treatment of anemia in NDD-CKD patients with the primary endpoint the change in hemoglobin levels from baseline. The study is fully enrolled with a top-line readout anticipated in mid-2020.

Source: Company Presentation

It is also being studied in the treatment of DD-CKD associated anemia in a ~3,900 patient Phase 3 (INNO 2 VATE) trial. As with PRO 2 TECT, the primary endpoint is change in hemoglobin levels from baseline. Results are expected in 2Q20. If approved for the DD-CKD indication, a $2 billion U.S. market opportunity would open up to Akebia.

With that said, vadadustat faces competition from FibroGen’s (FGEN) and AstraZeneca’s (AZN) oral roxadustat, which recently achieved both primary endpoints in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of anemia in incident dialysis – patients who have been on dialysis for less than four months and are considered very unstable – that was read out on November 7, 2019. This news paves the way for an NDA filing a full eight plus months ahead of vadadustat. Already approved in China for both DD and NDD-CKD patients, roxadustat would appear to hold a clear first-to-market advantage.

However, there are safety concerns surrounding roxadustat, specifically whether it increases the risk for major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) Although pooled safety data showed that roxadustat was comparable with placebo in NDD-CKD patients, the hazard ratio hit 1.08. How the FDA views this data will determine what type of advantage roxadustat will hold over vadadustat, assuming both are approved.

Vadadustat Marketing Partners:

Although the company has a U.S. based marketing team in place for Auryxia, consisting of ~95 sales reps calling on ~7,300 nephrologists, it has partnered up with multiple concerns for the marketing of vadadustat, both domestically and abroad.

Source: Company Presentation

In exchange for an upfront payment of $125 million, additional development funding of ~$200 million, and potential milestone payments of $765 million, Otsuka (OTCPK:OTSKY) obtained a 50/50 profit share in the U.S. (ex-Fresenius Kidney Care) on vadadustat and exclusive commercial rights to it in the EU. In addition to the payments, Akebia is eligible to receive up to 30% of vadadustat sales in the EU. Vifor Pharma (OTC:GNHAY) and Akebia will share profit on sales into Fresenius Kidney Care – essentially, 60% of the U.S. dialysis market. Akebia granted Mitsubishi Tanabe (OTCPK:MTZPY) the commercial rights to Japan in return for potential milestones of $245 million and 20% royalties. Mitsubishi Tanabe filed a JNDA in July 2019 with a launch in Japan – the first vadadustat market worldwide – expected in 2020. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) filed a JNDA in August 2019 for its potential competitor daprodustat. A global 3,000-patient Phase 3 study for daprodustat is enrolled with results expected sometime in 2020.

3Q19 Results:

On November 12, 2019, Akebia reported Auryxia 3Q19 net product revenue of $30.0 million versus $26.6 million in the prior-year period (when owned by Keryx), representing a 13% increase. The overall revenue figure ($92 million), which includes collaboration revenue, was short of analyst expectations by $7.4 million, which translated to disappointing Auryxia sales. Cost of goods sold associated with Auryxia was $11.2 million. R&D costs were $74.5 million versus $70.6 million in 3Q18 while 3Q19 SG&A expenses totaled $34.2 million as compared to $10.4 million in the prior-year period, reflecting the Auryxia marketing infrastructure now in place.

Source: Company Presentation

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary:

As of September 30, 2019, Akebia held $145.6 million and no debt. That position recently changed with the announcement (concurrent to its 3Q19 earnings release) of debt financing totaling $100 million. This non-dilutive infusion should provide a cash runway in 1Q21 – past the mid-2020 vadadustat readouts.

Analysts are generally positive on Akebia with four buys and two outperforms outweighing one hold rating over the past six months. Price targets have come down over the past couple of months, but their median twelve-month price target is still $15, significant over the current trading levels.

Based on the November 20, 2019, purchases by the company’s CEO, an SVP, and a board member totaling 82,800 shares in the mid-$3s, Akebia’s management seems bullish on the company’s prospects.

Verdict:

After reaching $20 a share in October 2017, Akebia stock had grinded lower to the mid-$3 area, before rallying 22% on Friday, November 22, 2019 – with the insider buying news sparking the move. With no meaningful improvement to treatment options for CKD sufferers over the past 30 years, it appears likely that vadadustat, daprodustat, and roxadustat are poised to take over the CKD market upon FDA approval. Although the competition will have a head start, the CKD market is large and growing, providing blockbuster opportunities for all therapies. A rejection for vadadustat would be catastrophic, but unlikely.

I like Akebia at least for a 'watch item' position. Unfortunately, the stock has approximately doubled in short order. I always hate to chase that sort of rally, as profit-taking on these types of rises is frequent. I have initiated a small stake in the shares to keep an eye on this name. I offer up this analysis to others who might want to do the same.

