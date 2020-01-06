Visa: Growing Influence Of 'Buy Now Pay Later' Raises Intriguing Long-Term Questions

I've been watching with some interest the growing surge in the adoption of "Buy Now Pay Later" as an alternate form of payment that is being increasingly accepted by a large number of retailers. With Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) being the largest positions in the Project $1M portfolio representing a combined 30% weighting, any potential source of disruption represents a development that I am keen to better understand!

Buy Now Pay later is a modality of payment that is increasingly being pushed by a new wave of start-ups and listed companies. The most prominent of these players are Australian-listed company Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPF), which has seen a dramatic doubling of its stock price over the last year as an increasing number of US retailers and subscribers are adopting the platform. Afterpay is joined in the space by other emerging start-ups such as Affirm and Klarna, as well as more dominant players such as payments giant PayPal (PYPL). A number of fairly prominent US retailers have started to accept Buy Now Pay Later as a means of payments, with retailers such as Urban Outfitters (URBN), Levi Strauss (LEVI), Peloton (PTON), Warby Parker, Zara (OTCPK:IDEXY), and H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) all using one of the forms of "Buy Now Pay Later".

Players in the Buy Now Pay Later Marketplace

Source: Medium.com

In essence, shoppers using Buy Now Pay Later have the flexibility to spread payments over 4 or more fixed payment terms to pay off their item, without paying any interest or late payments. If payments cannot be made within this time frame, then they are charged a penalty fee. The Buy Now Pay Later merchants who accept Afterpay, Affirm or Klarna are paying these vendors an impressive 4-6% on transactions processed through these networks.

What is interesting is that Buy Now Pay Later seems to be increasing in popularity with millennial shoppers as a way of paying for goods and services, with millennials in particular valuing the fact that Buy Now Pay Later avoids the high potential interest rates of credit cards of the type issued by banks running on the Mastercard or Visa network. 60% of millennials have expressed interest in point of sale financing for large online purchases, while 70% of Visa card holders also believe that this would help them in transacting large purchases. Visa itself believes that this is a $1.2 trillion market growing at roughly 15% annually.

The Buy Now Pay Later platforms claim that merchants adopting their services typically see an increase in net new users who would have otherwise not shopped there, as well as users who are more loyal and who return with increasing frequency with purchases that have a higher basket size.

The long-term implications of Buy Now and Pay Later are intriguing for the payment networks Mastercard and Visa. As this mode of payment increases, Visa potentially risks losing some payment volume that would have otherwise flowed over its payment rails being shifted to Buy Now Pay Later platforms instead. As the spending power of the millennial segment increases, this risks becoming more of a structural trend that the credit card businesses may have to spend more time trying to defend against.

To put this in some context, Buy Now Pay Later is a very small portion of overall payment spend today. Afterpay only does some $5 billion in gross dollar spend, compared to Visa’s GMV of almost $2 trillion. However, Afterpay has been growing this volume at 140% year over year, so should these rates of growth continue, the potential long-term volume in this segment could grow to be meaningful across the existing players. In fact, in the Australian market, which has really pioneered the trend of Buy Now and Pay Later, it has been reported that up to 10% of Australian’s now use Buy Now and Pay Later instruments. Extrapolating such trends globally could take a meaningful dent out on credit payment volume.

Ultimately, while this is an emerging trend that I will be watching more closely as far as its implications on Visa go, I don't believe that it is something that will make much of a dent in the company’s business long term.

Buy Now Pay Later is generally being used to only address mid- and large-ticket items in mid-range retail stores. I don't believe it has the potential to capture smaller-ticket transaction items where item value is <$50, an area where Visa’s credit product has significant advantage. Further, current adoption appears particularly impressive with the millennial segment, and has largely failed to have the same impact on other user demographics.

However, ultimately where I see Buy Now Pay Later failing to really compete against Mastercard as a credible long-term payment model is due to the structural disadvantage that these types of products have against the payment networks.

While the credit toll to merchants from Visa credit products is generally in the 2% range, the Buy Now, Pay Later vendors are typically charging merchants anywhere between 4% and 6%! That represents almost a 2x-3x increase in costs associated with all Buy Now Pay Later transactions that are shifted from credit card networks to Buy Now Pay Later. If more volume is shifted over Buy Now Pay Later over time, this will represent a long-term structural increase in operating costs for merchants. With retailers generally already having very tight margins, this higher cost base becomes very difficult for merchants to profitably sustain unless there are really net new users that these Buy Now Pay Later platforms can consistently deliver, or if repeat customer usage of increasing basket size from these platforms can be generated long term.

Now, ultimately, a longer time period is needed to really observe what Buy Now Pay Later user behavior is like and what repeat behavior truly is. However, my thesis is that this is not likely to represent a new user paradigm in user spending. Unless users see a meaningful step change in available income, purchase transactions and user spending are likely to revert to long-term trends after the initial excitement from trying Buy Now Pay Later at a new merchant fades. I also believe a similar trend will also be observed in new user growth.

What merchants who adopt Buy Now Pay Later will then see is that any shift away from purchase transactions done with credit cards to Buy Now Pay Later transactions simply end up being an additional burden on their operating costs without generating corresponding increases in overall revenue and spend, likely leading merchants to stop using Buy Now Pay Later and revert to credit processed transactions as the dominant method of payment.

It is possible that Afterpay and others may look to bring down the merchant transaction charge over time. However, again, this is where Visa's scale of processing provides a significant edge as the incumbent. The sheer payment scale that Visa and the banks that issue Visa credit products process through its network provides significant economies of scale with respect to payment process, credit review and underwriting.

The disruptors are at a significant cost disadvantage with a relatively low level of payments and the need to provide consumer financing over 4 payment intervals, which requires a higher merchant payment to manage funding costs, unless they are willing to accept less-favorable unit cost economics. This will likely require them to charge merchants accepting Buy Now Pay Later a higher fee over the longer term than Mastercard interchange, until they build up some scale.

In any case, it appears that Visa has taken notice of this growing trend and has decided to take action. Visa will be trialing its own installment financing program this month with a select group of merchants in the US. It remains to be seen what the take-up of this product will be by Visa’s banking partners and what sort of reception it meets with among millennials. Nevertheless, being able to appropriately address and respond to such a threat will be very important for Visa to cater to the millennial segment of the population that appears keen for alternatives to traditional credit cards and wants to explore other financing options to transact.

Buy Now Pay Later represents an innovative form of financing for a specific segment of the market that seems to have grown weary of credit-based payments and is looking for other alternatives. While volumes are growing impressively today, I don't believe the product poses much of a long-term threat as far as a shift in payment volumes away from Mastercard or Visa goes, as the prohibitive-long term economics will act as a barrier to merchant adoption and retention.

