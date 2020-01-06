Peyto Exploration & Development: Back To Growth

The company profits from its low costs and favorable debt structure.

Despite Peyto Exploration & Development's (OTCPK:PEYUF) high leverage, management shifted its focus away from debt reduction. After two years of production decline because of its important debt load combined with depressed Canadian gas prices, the natural gas producer announced a 2020 budget that corresponds to production growth.

In contrast, many Canadian producers stopped growing their production to maximize short-term free cash flow and reduce their leverage because of limited access to extra capital. But Peyto's capital program makes sense considering its competitive advantages.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Peyto's 2020 capital program

Management forecasted a 2020 capital program in the range of C$250 million to C$300 million. The company didn't communicate its forecasted production range, but we can estimate it.

Considering its capital efficiency of C$10,000/boe/d, the midpoint of Peyto's 2020 capital program corresponds to an extra annual production of C$275 million / C$10,000/boe/d = 27,500 boe/d.

The latest Peyto's monthly letter indicates 2019 annual production will average approximately 81,000 boe/d, and the annual decline rate in 2020 would drop to 23%. Thus, the company will need to bring 81,000 boe/d * 23% = 18,630 boe/d into production to hold its 2019 production flat.

Putting these elements together, the midpoint of the 2020 capital program corresponds to an annual production of 81,000 boe/d - 18,630 boe/d + 27,500 boe/d = 89,870 boe/d, up 11% year over year.

Peyto's strategy contrasts with some other producers

This expected production growth contrasts with the strategy of some leveraged Canadian oil and gas producers. Many of them need to reduce their net debt because of the limited access to extra capital in the current challenging Canadian oil and gas environment.

The table below lists similar Canadian producers - in terms of product mix and leverage - that need to pay close attention to their debt.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Peyto's competitors opted for a limited capital program that will allow them to maximize free cash flow over the short term while holding their production flat.

For instance, Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF) announced its 2020 capital program would stay below its expected adjusted funds flow, which would correspond to a slight increase in production. Crew Energy (OTCPK:CWEGF) communicated a similar strategy for the first half of 2020.

But Peyto's costs and debt structure allow the company to choose a different path to take advantage of higher AECO future gas prices (red line in the graph below) compared to last year (blue line).

Source: Peyto's January 2020 letter

Peyto's costs and debt structure advantages

Since Peyto operates its own concentrated assets, it generates profits even when commodity prices remain low. For instance, during the last quarter, Peyto's total netback - profits per barrel after all cash operating costs and sustaining costs - was still positive despite depressed commodity prices.

Source: Crew Energy Q3 MD&A

With AECO spot prices of C$0.91/mcfe during Q3, Peyto's positive total netback before hedges of C$0.36/boe contrasted with the negative total netbacks its competitors generated.

Source: Author, based on company reports

These producers are not exposed to identical oil and gas benchmark prices in identical proportions, which explain their different realized prices. But the point is to highlight that when taking into account all costs, Peyto's production remains profitable at low commodity prices. Thanks to its low costs, Peyto's priority to reduce its net debt is less urgent than for other producers that need higher commodity prices.

Then, despite its high leverage ratio and its net debt of C$1.13 billion, Peyto's debt structure remains safe.

At the end of Q3, Peyto drew C$510 million out of its C$1.3 billion revolving credit facility with a term date of October 13, 2022.

The senior unsecured notes constitute the remaining C$620 million with maturity dates spread over the next eight years.

Source: Peyto Q3 MD&A

In addition, the company indicated it already repaid its 2020 C$120 million notes with its credit facility.

Thus, Peyto is not under the pressure of a debt wall and it can elect to refinance or pay down debt over time depending on market conditions, which gives the company some flexibility.

And increasing production is also a way to reduce leverage ratios since higher production volume will increase adjusted funds flow.

Is Peyto an investment opportunity?

In its latest presentation, Peyto estimated its total netback in 2019 would reach C$1/mcfe, which corresponds to C$6/boe.

Source: Peyto's Presentation November 2019

If you assume similar total netbacks of C$6/boe in 2020, the company will generate a profit of C$6/boe * 89,870 boe/d * 365 days = C$196.8 million. This assumption is conservative since Peyto is increasing its liquids production that generates higher total netbacks.

As shown in the table below, applying a 12x multiple to these profits corresponds to a share price of C$14.32.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Thus, the company may be an attractive investment opportunity for investors looking for exposure to natural gas. With a share price of C$3.66, the market offers a 74.45% discount to my fair value estimate based on prudent assumptions.

Peyto's debt remains the most important risk, but considering the company's conservative debt structure and taking into account its positive total netbacks at low commodity prices, this risk seems limited.

