An Investment Strategy To Add Colgate-Palmolive Company To My Portfolio

It is very difficult for me to find good stocks at a fair price in the current market scenario. The low inflation, low interest rate environment, money chasing growth stocks and yield stocks alike and many such reasons have led the stock prices to reach higher valuations. They will return to their historical fair or mean value when tides change. When will that happen? I do not have a crystal ball. But it will happen. How do we protect against portfolio losses on shares added at relatively higher prices against a possible value erosion when the economy turns? Many advocate an equity-bond mix, distributing portfolio allocation suitably with defensive stocks, building a cash reserve waiting to average down the cost basis when the meltdown happens or reserving cash to pick good stocks at low prices to balance the portfolio, etc. I do not argue against any of these practices or preaches. There is no conclusive superiority in any of these methods to an average investor. Timing the market is also not a good concept with idle cash waiting to get deployed.

I have two buckets in my portfolio. One a trading bucket and the other a long-term investment bucket. For convenience and wash-loss harvesting, I made them into two different trading accounts. Whenever I initiate a long-term buy, I ensure that I do not get into a wash-loss sale in the trading bucket which will need me to attach it to the buys in the long-term bucket. As an accounting professional, I have good control over that. This is one reason I do not advocate this to anyone else. Generally, I even avoid mentioning this. But the investment strategy I mention below needs me to mention this here.

My situation (you could be in a similar one):

I have extra cash kept aside waiting to find fair value stock, but not for too long. The trading bucket keeps churning and earns some return for this extra cash. The trades are extremely short term and could get closed even within a day if profit is gained. The idea is not to get caught on a day-to-day swing of the market.

However, these days market prices keep going up, and my wait to pick "good shares at fair prices" is futile. Reason: The prices reach such a high level, any correction later might not return to the fair prices expected as these companies slowly grow their earnings. Cash reserve becomes idle and wasted chances.

If I buy the shares, the shares could trend down and I might lose, considering very long-term returns depends on attractive entry price valuations.

If I buy the shares at higher prices, the market prices could go up in the short term and I might be happy in the short term. It could be only temporary. When the market reverts to mean prices in a year or two, the future growth on my current buy prices might become a drag and unattractive.

The action plan: I am not going to explain with bullet points here. I will rather give an example at the current scenario. My pick here is Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) for this strategy. Why I choose CL as my choice in the first place relative to similar companies is explained below:

Company Ticker Dividend Growth Years Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD 13 Colgate-Palmolive Company CL 55 Clorox Company CLX 41 Kimberly-Clark Corp. KMB 46 Procter & Gamble Co. PG 62

All the companies belong to the consumer staples industry. These are defensive in nature during an economic downturn, which means a temporary overexposure as a percentage of my portfolio will not hurt me that much during a downturn and will have less impact relative to other portfolio holdings. Probably it could be more protective of my portfolio value in the short run.

A study of their value matrix

CHD CL CLX KMB PG Market Price 03-Jan-2020 (CMP) 70.27 68.02 152.91 135.79 122.58 Price 52-week High 80.99 76.41 166.90 143.50 126.60 Price 52-week Low 59.64 58.86 143.58 107.44 89.08 Earnings per share (EPS) 2.43 2.70 6.3 5.84 1.61 Price-to-Earnings Multiples (PE) 28.88 25.20 24.26 23.26 75.91 Current EPS Yield (EPS/CMP) 3.46% 3.97% 4.12% 4.30% 1.31% Annual Dividend per share at current quarterly dividend rates 0.91 1.72 4.24 4.12 2.98 Current Dividend Yield 1.30% 2.53% 2.77% 3.03% 2.43% Current Dividend Payout on EPS 37.45% 63.70% 67.30% 70.55% 185.09% Previous 5 Years Highest Dividend Yield 2.03% 2.99% 3.54% 4.12% 4.08%

Previous 5 Years Dividend history and growth rates

CHD CL CLX KMB PG Current Dividend Per Quarter (Yr 2019) 0.2275 0.4300 1.0600 1.0300 0.7459 Previous Dividend Yr 2018 0.2175 0.4200 0.9600 1.0000 0.7172 Previous Dividend Yr 2017 0.1900 0.4000 0.8400 0.9700 0.6896 Previous Dividend Yr 2016 0.1775 0.3900 0.8000 0.9200 0.6695 Previous Dividend Yr 2015 0.1675 0.3800 0.7700 0.8800 0.6629 Previous Dividend Yr 2014 0.1550 0.3600 0.7400 0.8400 0.6436 Dividend Growth Rate 1 Yr 4.60% 2.38% 10.42% 3.00% 4.00% Dividend Growth Rate 2 Yrs 9.42% 3.68% 12.33% 3.05% 4.00% Dividend Growth Rate 3 Yrs 8.62% 3.31% 9.83% 3.84% 3.67% Dividend Growth Rate 4 Yrs 7.95% 3.14% 8.32% 4.01% 2.99% Dividend Growth Rate 5 Yrs 7.98% 3.62% 7.45% 4.16% 2.99%

I used quarterly rates since they are the revised dividend rates for those respective years, while the annual dividend will have few quarters at the new rates and the earlier quarters will have the previous rates.

Dividend yield history

CHD CL CLX KMB PG Dividend Yield High Yr 2019 1.53% 2.93% 2.95% 3.83% 3.35% Dividend Yield High Yr 2018 1.94% 2.93% 3.38% 4.12% 4.06% Dividend Yield High Yr 2017 1.76% 2.52% 2.84% 3.54% 3.31% Dividend Yield High Yr 2016 1.85% 2.54% 2.88% 3.31% 3.60% Dividend Yield High Yr 2015 1.73% 2.99% 2.99% 3.42% 4.08% Dividend Yield High Yr 2014 2.03% 2.41% 3.54% 3.41% 3.42%

I do not hold any of these shares in my long-term portfolio, and I have a desire to add almost all of these shares to the portfolio at some point of time. Why I did not add them is due to my desire to add at dividend yields greater than 3.50% when I add. Besides, I am neither bullish nor bearish on these. These are a bit boring, slow and steady companies with defensive nature to a market melt-up. The products they sell are needed for day-to-day consumption irrespective of economy growth or recession. The highest dividend yield of the previous 5 years to the current dividend yield gives me a reasonable measure as to what price they could trend down. It also indirectly indicates how much I will lose in the event of a market slide from current prices.

CHD CL CLX KMB PG Current Dividend per share 0.91 1.72 4.24 4.12 2.98 Previous 5 years highest dividend yield 2.03% 2.99% 3.54% 4.12% 4.08% Price expected to match the highest yield 44.82 57.52 119.78 100 73.05 Likely loss in market prices, if the prices were to correct to give the 5-yr best dividend yields -36.2% -15.4% -21.7% -26.3% -40.4%

The current EPS yield ranks KMB, CLX and CL in that order as the best choices. In terms of current dividend yield, the ranks are again confirmed as KMB, CLX and CL in that order. But what tilts the rank in the exact reverse order is the case if the market prices correct. The prices can tend to react moderately to give a dividend yield similar to the previous 5 years' highest yields achieved.

Now, I am at a choice to pick a stock to suit my strategy explained below. The stock picked is CL. It has a history of 55 impressive years of dividend increases, with EPS yield of around 4%, which is not impressive, a dividend yield of around 2.5%+, which is also not so impressive, and a consistent dividend growth rate higher than the current inflation rate, which is also not that impressive. I could have picked up CLX with its more impressive dividend growth history which is more than double that of CL, but the relative current market price indicates me to choose this at a different time. CL suits my choice at this point of time with its current price range.

The strategy is to buy shares and also sell the nearest expiry CALL options at around the buy price for a slightly lower quantity than bought. The options are generally the ones that expire within the next 5 or 10 days of buys. Example: Buy 105 shares of CL at say $68 and sell a CALL option with a strike price of $67 or $67.50 or $68 for 100 shares expiring the immediate Friday after the stock buy date. That will give a margin of, say, $0.50-0.80 per share on the 100 shares or work out to as a 10%+ less cash outgo on the remaining 5 shares. Assuming the stocks gets assigned, I will repeat the whole process next week as well. If the prices trend lower, the earlier premium stays with me as gains, and I can even short a CALL of $67 strike next week to earn that extra gain. It is basically a 5% of the extra bought quantity which goes into the long-term hold bucket with an advantaged gain on the sold quantity or, more precisely, reduces the net cash outgo on the small quantity retained. Though the gains are immediately accounted for and treated as gains, I will not feel bad during a correction if the prices were to go down on the long-term held quantity. To add a sweetener to it, I will short puts of CL at the strike prices of $66 and $65 of the same expiry dates, which will help to add to the gains or get assigned and help to add to the next week's CALL shorting process. This sliding game has to be played within each one's limits. It could add to extra positions I might have to hold relative to my desired level of long-term portfolio position for a short duration, but I do not mind that in a defensive stock instead of idling cash.

The whole point is that the extra cash in the account is put to gainful use with limited downside, while slowly creating a long-term hold in defensive stocks with a reduced cash outgo relative to current prices.

I would like to caution against the use of leverage to play this strategy. A leverage can hurt for following reasons:

Any adverse market pull down can hurt the investment process, as you will end up holding the shares for considerable time.

You should have the ability to hold the total shares assigned in the process till they gain and go over the cost basis to get rid of the positions and leverage.

You have to take into account the cost of leverage, which might not work great considering the paltry yields relative to leverage costs.

I am choosing this method so that these defensive shares which I had not added to my portfolio for a long time owing to their low dividend yields / low EPS yields can now be added to my portfolio at a net lower cash outflow by using the idle cash. The idle cash brings in some weekly gain as well in this process as PUT premium or as CALL premium.

One more important point to note is that do not trade with this strategy in the same long-term portfolio account as the one in which you already have some earlier positions on the same stock. When the stocks are assigned against shorted CALLs (making a success of the strategy), a FIFO (First in First out) method of stock out on assignment could land you in harvesting the long-term profits. This will land you with a tax payout and land you with net cash flow loss. But you can have distinct trading accounts for a long-term portfolio and short term trading separately. At today's zero commission rates, the small extra quantity can be bought in long-term account, while a distinct trading account can easily handle the rest of the strategy. Make sure that you do not get into any wash-loss situation (just in case one such assignment does not take place and you write another call next week for a slightly lower price). Though you might think of it as a net smaller cash outgo, the cost basis of the share remain the same buy price, while the previous week's premium collected is a total gain. Though the buys are in different accounts, wash-loss rules require you to follow a global FIFO adjustment inclusive of tax-advantaged accounts. Generally, if the total of the call strike price plus the premium collected exceeds the cost basis, wash-loss will not occur. To me, it is even more convenient, since I am not long in CL so far, and so, can trade the plan in my long-term portfolio account till a wash-loss clear accumulation arises (just in case that happens) and slowly accumulate CL to a desired long-term position.

I am not a registered investment professional to recommend any strategy to you. Use your own diligence with any ideas mentioned here, as I am not responsible for your gains and losses. I am also not a tax professional to provide any authentic views on those subjects either. Please do your own diligence in all related matters to suit your situation. Good luck with your investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I expect to have a net long position in CL within 72 hours. There is a long and short component involved in the strategy, as explained. But the net position will be long. I am neither bullish nor bearish on CL.