Medifast: Massive Deceleration In Growth

Last year proved to be a rocky year for Medifast (MED), as the company excitedly raised guidance in Q2, only to slash it considerably in Q3, with a massive cut on both the top line and bottom line. This guidance cut and flip-flop were prompted by a few different short-term challenges, ranging from fraudulent activity leading to false orders in its system to technology issues that affected client-coach experiences. While the company has stated that these issues should be entirely behind it as it heads into FY-2020, analysts are less optimistic, with revenue growth rates expected to fall off a cliff. Based on this massive deceleration, I see the stock as an Avoid, and I believe investors would be wise to lighten up positions into this recent strength.

Medifast put up incredible performances in 2017 and 2018, outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) by 48%, and 85%, respectively, in terms of 2017 and 2018 returns. Unfortunately, this outperformance came to a screeching halt last year, after some alarming issues related to fraudulent activity in Q2 and Q3, which was identified to be bots leveraging stolen identities and credit cards to place orders for Medifast products. This issue has had residual effects, as it's likely eroded the confidence of some coaches, after its projected earnings were slashed, and its time wasted given that it was chasing down non-existent leads. This also led to additional costs related to bad debt expense and credit card transactions, and even to a slight decrease in average revenue per active coach for the quarter, as this figure dropped from $5,863 in Q2 2019 to $5,715 in Q3.

(Source: Medifast September Presentation)

While the company has put steps in place to fix these issues, the second issue is the technology migration that took place earlier this year, which was not nearly as smooth as expected. This led to erosion in the client-coach experience and has dinged coaches twice in the quarter, with not only frustration arising from this but also lower projected earnings than expected. Medifast believes these technical issues will be completed and fully addressed by year-end, but this doesn't solve the lower productivity the company anticipates is possible from coaches and also the likely deceleration in the growth of active coaches given these issues.

We’re going into the fourth quarter with a lower number of clients. So, that’s why as Tim mentioned, we anticipate some downward pressure on client – or a coach productivity into the fourth quarter."

- Dan Chard, CEO, Medifast

Medifast has grown active earning coaches at break-neck speeds in the past, but it's hard to assume a similar growth rate in a quarter where some of its existing coaches are feeling deceived when it comes to earnings. Worse, this is due to issues related to fraudulent activity and technology issues after a rocky software migration, and unrelated to its productivity entirely. There is no question that active earnings coaches would ramp up when coaches are elated with their earnings and seeing increasing revenues. However, this is less likely when some coaches probably spent the quarter venting due to issues outside their control. So how does all of this affect the company's growth metrics? Let's take a look below:

As we can see in the below chart of annual earnings per share (EPS), Medifast has seen outstanding growth in its earnings trend, with annual EPS growing from $1.73 in FY-2016 to projections of $5.81 in FY-2019. This translates to over 300% over those three years, and FY-2020 estimates are currently sitting at $6.85, forecasting another mid-double-digit increase. This earnings growth has been fueled by massive revenue growth as well as share repurchases, with quarterly revenue growth rates averaging 65.5% for FY-2018. While this earnings trend is incredible, the company will not have the same tailwind at its back going into FY-2020 due to revenue growth rates plunging.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from a quarterly revenue growth rate standpoint, Medifast's exceptional share price performance in 2017 and 2018 was tied to accelerating revenue growth rates. Not only was revenue growth rate accelerating in this period, but it was soaring at a robust rate of 1000 basis points or more sequentially in four consecutive quarters (Q4 2017 to Q3 2018). This type of growth is unheard of, and it's not surprising at all the company enjoyed the parabolic climb in the share price of nearly 300% in two years. Unfortunately, revenue growth rates have been decelerating since the peak in Q4 2018 of 87%, and the company has now gone from a hyper-growth company (80% + growth rate) to an average growth (20-40% growth rate) company in the span of one calendar year. Worse, the average growth title is likely to be revoked as well, with revenue estimates for FY-2020 plunging to low single-digit levels.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Medifast's Q3 revenues came in at $190.1 million, a new record, and this translated to 36% growth year over year. While this may look exceptional on the surface, the market was more focused on the 2300-basis point sequential deceleration in the quarterly growth rate, from 59% in Q2 to 36% in Q3. For investors that may have thought it couldn't get much worse, this is sadly not the case. Q4 revenue estimates are currently sitting at $164.6 million, and this will translate to a dismal 13% growth year over year, from the Q4 2018 figures of $145.8 million. This would mark yet another 2000+ basis point sequential deceleration, and would be a new 2-year low for revenue growth rates. If that's not bad enough, Q1 2020 is expected to slip to barely double-digit levels, based on the $182.9 million revenue estimate.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While Medifast may have sandbagged its Q4 guidance given the uncertainty, it is clear that analysts are less optimistic that this is a short-term issue. Quarterly revenue estimates have been dragged down considerably since the quarter, and Medifast will somehow need to report $192.5 million in Q4 revenues to prevent another quarter of material sequential deceleration. This figure is more than $27 million above the current estimates of $164.6 million. A beat on this figure is made even more difficult in a quarter where active coaches are likely deflated following a frustrating fall season. Based on this, I would be shocked if the company managed to beat these current estimates in a meaningful way. This is a massive headwind for the company, as it's much more challenging to beat earnings estimates when top-line growth is sinking like a stone.

To summarize, while earnings growth is exceptional, it is overshadowed by plunging revenue growth rates. The best quality earnings come with acceleration in revenue growth, and the worst quality earnings come with a massive deceleration. Earnings growth will be helped by the 2.5% share buyback of 296,230 shares for $33.1 million at an average cost of $111.73, but it's clear that the growth story here is in trouble. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise to overlook the earnings growth and focus more on revenue growth rates, which are the real lifeblood of any growth company.

(Source: Bloomberg.com)

The good news for investors is that the stock is trading higher than the plunge following the Q3 report, after an oversold bounce and a rumor of a go-private bid by Engaged Capital. It's important to note, however, that this news was announced on December 19th with Medifast at $96.00 per share, and the stock is up another 20% since. Therefore, there is a massive risk if this does end up being a rumor or doesn't go through, and there's likely only mediocre upside unless the suitor is prepared to pay up big for the stock. Based on this, I believe the majority of the juice from the go-private bid has been squeezed out here at $111.00 per share.

When it comes to the technical picture, there's not a ton to like here, as the stock is trading below its 20-month moving average, increasing the probability that this is merely an oversold bounce. As we can see from the chart below, Medifast performed its best when it was trending above its 20-month moving average (red line), but it's now stuck beneath it even after this 70% rally. As long as the stock is rallying below this long-term trend barometer, I would consider the rally to be noise and more likely to be an oversold bounce vs. a new uptrend.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we zoom in to a daily chart, we can see that Medifast has several resistance levels stacked above, with the first one sitting right overhead at $114.00. Given that the stock is within 3% of this resistance level, and is more than 30% above its crucial support level at $70.00, the reward-risk here is pretty poor at current levels. This is especially true given that the stock has uncertainty surrounding it after a bombed quarter, and a high likelihood for massive deceleration in sales growth.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In summary, investors are getting a chance to get out at a better price than the troublesome Q3 report, after the stock has rallied 70% in less than two months. I see this as an opportune time for investors to reduce their positions, given that the stock is resting against its first key resistance level, and revenue growth rates are only expected to worsen going forward. It's possible that this growth story recovers and a go-private bid may emerge, but a good chunk of this is now priced in at $111.00 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.