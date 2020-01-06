AUD/NZD To Rise With Commodity Market Signal

Going forward, we should remain patient and hope for a sustained move in our "gold-to-milk ratio", as there is usually a lag of around two months. Further, we might see the bond market price in further pessimism as we saw recently in late 2019, with the two-year interest rate spread for AUD/NZD still below its 50-day moving average. Ultimately, however, a bullish stance should be taken on AUD/NZD in the longer term.

Most recently, we can see that our ratio is rising above its 50-day moving average, while the bond market is pricing the short-term interest rate differential of AUD/NZD roughly in line with the spread between the rates of the central banks of Australia and New Zealand.

The ratio is simple but useful, as gold is an important export of Australia, and dairy products are important exports of New Zealand. Movements in this ratio are AUD/NZD-predictive.

The pair's fall followed a leading indicator as provided by this author in prior articles: the ratio between the prices of gold futures and skimmed milk powder futures.

In a recent article of mine published on December 16, 2019, entitled "AUD/NZD Vs. Gold, Milk And Interest Rates: Upside Bias Remains Intact", I provided an updated view of an extremely simple model, which we can use to gauge the prospect of future price movements in AUD/NZD.

Both the Australian dollar, the AUD, and the New Zealand dollar, the NZD, are considered commodity currencies. This is mostly owing to their commodity export exposures. Gold is an important export for the Australian economy, whereas milk products are especially important for the New Zealand economy. Data tells us that dairy and related products represent 26% of New Zealand exports, whereas gold is one of Australia's top five exports.

Using this knowledge, we can construct a simple model, which is the ratio between the prices of gold futures and skimmed milk powder futures. As gold rises in value globally, the Australian dollar is likely to strengthen, whereas the same is likely to occur with dairy products and the New Zealand dollar, respectively.

Mechanically, this works as simply as follows: if you are a nation that exports a lot of a particular commodity, the higher the market price becomes of that commodity (say, in U.S. dollar terms), the more dollars your importers (i.e., your customers) will need to sell to convert into your own nation's currency to make those purchases of your particular commodity (all else equal).

If gold is important to Australia and dairy-related products to New Zealand, the shifts in the ratio between the prices of these commodities can therefore provide great guidance as to the future trajectory of exchange rates (i.e., the AUD/NZD currency pair, in this case).

The chart below shows the ratio between the Australian dollar and New Zealand (AUD/NZD) using daily candlesticks, while the green line (set against the far-right y-axis) shows the movements in the ratio of gold futures and skimmed milk futures. The blue line is also important, which is the 50-day moving average of our ratio.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

Most importantly, not only has our "gold-to-milk ratio" been rising in recent days, but it has also broken above its 50-day moving average (notice the green line breaking above the blue line). We can now expect increasing upside potential; however, patience is a virtue with the commodity currencies.

While commodity price ratios have causal value in terms of being able to pressure currencies to move upward or downward, the trends typically need to be sustained until they feed through into exchange rates. Notice from the above chart, for example, that our ratio also broke the 50-day moving average into June 2019, but it was not until early August 2019 that the AUD/NZD pair found a low prior to rallying in line with the ratio's upward direction.

Meanwhile, the recent crash in AUD/NZD (which began in earnest in November 2019) also lagged behind the drop in our gold-to-milk ratio, which began as we headed into September 2019 (i.e., the time lag was approximately two months between these two events).

If history repeats, AUD/NZD is likely to begin to rise significantly in the near term, or otherwise find a low around mid-to-late February 2020 or early March 2020 at the latest, before proceeding to rally. Given the potential volatility and the need for a sustained appreciation in our ratio, it would be wise to watch and wait for this opportunity to strengthen.

In terms of the bond market, we can also see that the spread between the yields offered by the two-year government bonds of Australia and New Zealand remain strongly correlated with AUD/NZD. The lighter blue line in the chart below represents the two-year interest rate spread for AUD/NZD, while the darker blue line illustrates the 50-day moving average of this spread.

As we can see, the two-year spread is lagging underneath the 50-day moving average, and has most recently dipped further below. This provides us with even more justification to wait and see for a better opportunity to present itself (to go long AUD/NZD).

The beauty of trading two commodity currencies together, however, is that not only can they be volatile (providing us with opportunity), but also both tend to be correlated against alternative currencies such as the USD. Therefore, regardless of the general state of the world economy, the commodity markets, or risk-on/risk-off activity, we can focus in on capturing the unique changes in the relative market values of AUD and NZD by trading AUD/NZD directly.

Patience could be rewarded in this instance. For now, we should monitor commodity prices and the bond market. As Australia's short-term central bank rate is +0.75% and New Zealand's comparable rate is +1.00%, the implied delta (difference) is negative -0.25% for AUD/NZD (see Investing.com for a central bank rates table). As shown in our chart above, the bond market is currently almost "priced to perfection" with a negative spread of about -0.27%.

Going forward, we may see the bond market become more pessimistic as it did into the beginning of December 2019. Any pessimism will likely be short-lived though, and could present the market with an additionally strong opportunity to enter into a long position on AUD/NZD. We should take a bullish stance but remain open to further downside in the short-to-medium term (up to two months).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.