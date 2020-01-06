MPLX: Several Catalysts To Multiple Expansion And A 10.27% Yield

MPLX LP (MPLX) is very attractively valued. It is also potentially a C-corp conversion, a popular theme since the changes to the tax code, and potentially an interesting driver of multiple expansion. It is also majority-owned by Marathon Petroleum (MPC). If Marathon Petroleum decreases its 64% stake, the company becomes much easier to own for index funds and ETFs.

Valuation

MPLX is very attractively valued on an absolute basis. It trades at just 7x free cash flow, 11x EV/EBITDA (which is a good number for a growing company with a stable revenue stream) and is throwing off a 10% dividend.

Data by YCharts

I like a lot of companies in this space, as the entire sector has been out of favor for a while. Not surprisingly, on a relative basis, MPLX is not obviously attractive:

There is simply a lot of good value in the midstream sector these days with energy deeply out of favor. Within the S&P 500, it is the lowest-valued segment:

(Data Source: GuruFocus)

But when you look at the growth rate, growth projections and the divergence in growth projections, it is once again a steal, and on an absolute basis, the valuation is outrageous. Projected growth is 30%+. Growth over the past few years has been in that ballpark as well:

I think 11x EV/EBITDA will work out.

C-corp conversion

Focused pipeline companies used to be structured as MLPs. This has been changing, and the universe of pipeline companies is now split about even between corporations and MLPs. A conversion from MLP to a corporation can have annoying tax implications if you are a long-term holder. But a conversion can also have advantages. Primarily, it opens up the MLP to a broader investment audience. A broader investment audience usually means lower cost of capital, or in other words, corporate profits are ultimately awarded a higher multiple. GlobalX explains this in more depth here:

MLP ownership is typically dominated by retail audiences and buyside firms with dedicated MLP strategies due to the attractiveness of high yields and the fact that many institutions are unable to buy MLPs for legal, regulatory, or investment mandate constraints. Foreign investors too, often see limited benefits to MLP investing due to the lack of taxable benefits afforded to US investors. Also restrictive is MLP exclusion from broad market indexes like the S&P 500, which may negatively affect MLPs as the investment landscape continues to shift towards passive investing.



The C-Corp structure avoids many of these structural issues that pertain to MLPs- a key argument for why MLPs should considering converting. This generally means that C-Corps should expect to see greater ownership from institutions, passive fund managers, and foreign firms.

MPLX ownership

MPLX is 64%-owned by MPC. This is creating an overhang. MPC is targeted by activist Elliott Associates, led by Paul Singer. Some parties are uncomfortable with the related party shareholder structure. Singer is pressuring MPC to spin off MPLX or otherwise split up MPC.

Index funds and ETFs are usually prohibited from owning companies where 50%+ of the float is in the hands of insiders. That’s easily observable if you go through the major shareholder list. It is made up of all these small and specialized institutions, while usually stocks that have a $27 billion market capitalization have BlackRock (BLK), Vanguard and State Street (STT) among the top owners.

This is great. It clearly indicates that there are fewer eyes on this stock. It also shows that there enormous buying potential once this stock meets the qualifications necessary to be included in mainstream indexes. It would not surprise me if we are a few years down the line and this is not just a C-corp but included in the S&P 500. I do believe it is a prerequisite for this change to take place that the company goes through a conversion.

In summary, this is an infrastructure-type company that is trading at a 10% dividend type of valuation, its prospects are actually good and it is indirectly targeted by an activist campaign that could help to unlock value here as well as at its parent company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MPC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long MPLX.