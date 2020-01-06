Abraxas Petroleum's Preliminary 2020 Outlook

Capital efficiency may suffer in the future though, with its Delaware Basin type curves indicating that production per dollar may be only 70% of its Bakken type curves.

Going forward beyond 2020, Abraxas's hedges should have less negative effect, but its Bakken inventory is running out.

Abraxas can operate around neutral cash flow at near $60 WTI oil with its higher capex budget in 2020.

This may result in oil production declining slightly compared to 2019 with the lower capex budget, and a double-digit increase with its higher capex budget.

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) has provided some preliminary guidance for 2020, with capex ranging from $48 million to $79 million. The lower-end capex budget may result in slight oil production declines, while the higher-end capex budget may result in double-digit oil production growth.

It appears that Abraxas can support the $79 million capex budget without cash burn at near-$60 WTI oil. Thus, Abraxas should be able to deleverage a bit via production growth as it gets closer to its 2022 credit facility and second-lien term loan maturities.

Abraxas remains a speculative bet on oil prices continuing to rise though. After 2020, it will benefit from having less negative impact from hedges, but will also start to run out of Bakken inventory, which provides around 40% more production per dollar compared to its Delaware Basin inventory (based on type curve). Abraxas may then be only able to maintain (or deliver low-single digits oil production growth) with a $79 million capex budget once its Bakken inventory runs out.

2020 Guidance

Abraxas Petroleum has provided some preliminary 2020 guidance in its December 2019 presentation. It expects to deliver around 6,700 to 7,700 barrels per day of oil production, depending on what its capex budget ends up being. A low-end capex budget of $48 million would presumably result in around 6,700 barrels of oil production per day, while the $79 million capex budget would result in 7,700 barrels of oil production per day.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum

The $48 million capex budget would appear to result in a -3% decline in oil production compared to the midpoint of its current 2019 guidance. The $79 million capex budget would appear to result in a 12% increase in oil production compared to the midpoint of its 2019 guidance.

Abraxas's capital efficiency in 2020 is helped by the 5.4 net DUCs it has in the Bakken/Three Forks.

2020 Outlook With A Low-End Capex Budget

With a $48 million capex budget, Abraxas may expect around 6,700 barrels per day in oil production. At current strip prices (close to $60 WTI oil), Abraxas would end up with around $138 million in oil and gas revenue before hedges. This assumes that its realized price for NGLs and natural gas remain low (at similar to the first three quarters of 2019).

Abraxas's hedges have around negative $11 million in value due to oil being hedged at around $55, and it having Midland-Cushing basis swaps at negative $3 (2020 strip is close to positive $1 now).

Source: Abraxas Petroleum

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 2,445,500 $55.25 $135 Natural Gas and NGLs $3 Hedge Value -$11 Total $127

This low capex scenario would result in Abraxas having around $114 million in cash expenditures in 2020, leaving around $13 million in positive cash flow to help pay down its credit facility a bit.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $27 Production Tax $12 Cash SG&A $11 Interest Expense $16 Capital Expenditures $48 Total $114

2020 Outlook With A Higher Capex Budget

With a $79 million capex budget, Abraxas may expect around 7,700 barrels per day in oil production. This would result in it generating around $158 million in oil and gas revenue before hedges at current strip prices, and $147 million in revenue after hedges.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 2,810,500 $55.25 $155 Natural Gas and NGLs $3 Hedge Value -$11 Total $147

With a $79 million capex budget, Abraxas would end up with $147 million in cash expenditures as well. This means that its $79 million capex budget should be roughly cash-flow neutral at near $60 WTI oil.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $28 Production Tax $13 Cash SG&A $11 Interest Expense $16 Capital Expenditures $79 Total $147

A $5 change in oil prices would change Abraxas's cash flow by around $4 million in the low capex scenario and $6 million in the high capex scenario.

Valuation

Abraxas is trading at only around 2.4x its projected unhedged 2020 EBITDAX (based on a $79 million capex budget). That makes it fairly cheap from a valuation standpoint and gives it some speculative potential for a bet on higher oil prices.

Abraxas's higher interest costs (post second-lien term loan) will contribute to its WTI break-even point reaching the high-$50s once its Bakken inventory runs out. Thus, although Abraxas is cheap as a multiple of EBITDAX, it will probably take sustained $60+ oil for it to be able to deleverage effectively.

Conclusion

At current 2020 strip prices (of near $60 WTI oil), it appears that Abraxas could support double-digit oil production growth in 2020 without cash burn. Abraxas's capital efficiency is helped in 2020 by its DUCs, but beyond 2020 its Bakken inventory may start to run out if it goes with its higher $79 million capex budget. Based on type curve, Abraxas's Delaware Basin inventory provides EURs that are around 70% of its Bakken inventory, with a similar D&C cost.

After 2020, Abraxas's break-even point may reach the high-$50s due to it running out of Bakken inventory. Abraxas is priced at a cheap multiple to EBITDAX right now, and may be worth a speculative look. It will likely need sustained $60+ oil to fulfill that potential though. Oil prices are around $60 for 2020, but 2021 strip is still in the mid-$50s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.