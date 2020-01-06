Foot Locker: Another Bargain Among Retailers

In my opinion, Foot Locker’s intrinsic value is about $60 right now and could be an extremely lucrative investment if the company can stick to its own guidance.

In the late summer of 2017, I planned to write an article about Foot Locker (FL) in the weeks after the stock had dropped from almost $50 to about $33 as a reaction to the disappointing quarterly earnings. And although I started writing, I never finished the article. Back then, Foot Locker traded even below $30 for a very short time and as the stock is once again trading below $40 and faced a steep decline of 40% within the last few months (it traded at almost $64 in April 2019) it makes sense to finally publish an article about the footwear retailer.

In the past few years, I covered many different retail companies several times: I have written about the eighth-largest retailer in the United States – Target Corporation (TGT) – which had an incredible run in 2019 and was my best investment in the previous year with the stock price increasing 100%. But I have also written about the gaming merchandise retailer GameStop (GME), which has been a terrible investment so far (and many question marks remain if the company can manage the turnaround) or Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), which is showing some signs it might manage the turnaround, but still has been a terrible investment for me. In many cases, Foot Locker is showing similar characteristics and therefore we have to take a very careful look to decide if the company is really the bargain which it presents itself as right now.

Business Description

Foot Locker is one of the older companies in the United States and its roots date back to 1879. It is a successor corporation to F. W. Woolworth Company and in 2001, the company focused exclusively on the sporting goods market and changed its name to Foot Locker, Inc. Today, Foot Locker is a leading global retailer of athletically inspired shoes and apparel and as of November 2, 2019, the company operated 3,160 stores in 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand as well as 128 franchised Foot Locker stores in the Middle East and 10 franchised Runners Point stores in Germany. Despite its international presence, 71.1% of sales in 2018 were still generated in the United States.

During the last decade, the company performed quite well and could increase its sales almost every year – aside from 2017 where revenue declined $79 million (but only for non-GAAP numbers, which exclude the 53rd week). The picture for the company’s EPS is similar and could also be increased every year – aside from 2017, where adjusted earnings per share declined from $4.82 in 2016 to $3.99 in 2017.

Another important metric is the sales per square foot and once again, we see an annual increase every single year aside from 2017. In 2009, Foot Locker could report $333 in sales per square foot and improved that number to $504 in sales per square foot last year.

During the last decade, gross margin and operating margin also were more or less stable. Gross margin was 27.7% in 2009 and could improve over the years to 33.9% in 2016. In the last years, gross margin declined a little bit again and was about 32%. Between 2009 and 2016, Foot Locker could also improve the operating margin from 2.5% to 13.0%, but in the following quarters, the margin declined again to about 9.0% right now.

Dividend and Buybacks

During the last decade, share buybacks were very popular among many different companies and share buybacks are not necessarily a bad thing. However, share buybacks should only be used if a company can’t invest the money into the business and in the past few years, several companies focused too much on share buybacks instead of investing in their own business and preparing the company for potential changes and future challenges.

But in case of Foot Locker, share buybacks make sense. During the last decade, Foot Locker decreased the number of outstanding shares 31.68% and in 2019, management announced a new, three-year $1.2 billion share-buyback program and considering its current market capitalization of $3.98 billion, this is quite a lot. If management is confident about the future growth potential of the business, buying back shares right now is a good decision as the stock is really undervalued when assuming the business can continue to grow (we will get back to this).

Foot Locker is also paying a dividend since 2003 and since 2010, the company raised the dividend every single year. While the company held the dividend steady for 12 consecutive quarters between 2008 and 2010, the company never had to decrease its dividend. Right now, Foot Locker has a quarterly dividend of $0.38 – resulting in a payout ratio of 30.87% and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Risk

A major risk for Foot Locker is its dependence on only a handful of major suppliers and the absence of bargaining power over its suppliers. About 90% of Foot Locker’s merchandise stems from only five suppliers. And what is even more problematic is the dependence on Nike (NKE) with the products of the American sportswear company accounting for 66% of all merchandise. Such a dependence on one business partner is always dangerous – especially when being the weaker part. And when considering the annual sales of Foot Locker being only about $8 billion, while Nike generates about five times as much annual sales as Foot Locker (almost $40 billion), it is obvious that Foot Locker doesn’t have much bargaining power.

Not only can Nike or Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) work with other retailers instead of Foot Locker. The companies can also sell their products directly to the end customers and that is exactly what Nike and its German competitor Adidas are doing right now. Both are investing heavily in their own direct-to-customer channels for several reasons: The companies have more control over marketing and discounts, the companies can also collect more customer data, which can be used in the future and – most important – it enables companies to achieve higher margins by cutting out the middleman – in this case being Foot Locker, which is a huge problem. Nike, for example, generated already 31.6% of its revenue in fiscal 2019 through its Nike Direct segment and the number is increasing (it was 28.2% in 2017).

Fighting Back

With more than 3,200 stores all over the world, Foot Locker still has a great distribution network that could be valuable to Nike or Adidas. Up until now, Nike can’t really match that density of brick-and-mortar stores and combined with the long history of selling Nike products, Foot Locker could still be a valuable partner for Nike in the years to come. Management also seems to do a great job at modernizing their stores and make them appealing to the customers, which is important when trying to convince customers to go to a physical store instead of just buying online. And in my opinion, the new power stores look very promising.

Additionally, Foot Locker started its Asia expansion in 2018. The company has three stores in Singapore, one store in Hong Kong and one store in Malaysia. Foot Locker also entered a digital partnership with Tmall in Mainland China. With its vibrant sneaker culture, management sees great future potential for Foot Locker to grow in Asia and is expecting about 150+ stores in 15+ metro areas/cities over the next few years.

Since 2010, revenue increased 5.62% annually on average every single year and those are solid numbers. Between 2010 and 2019, earnings per share increased 35.63% annually on average – being the result of share buybacks and improved margins. The management team has a good track record of running the business and growing it organically so far. Without any major acquisition, the retailer increased revenue in the mid-single digits every single year during the last decade, reflecting a better performance than most other retailers. In the past few years, at a time when many other retailers faced huge problems, management took the right steps and performed solid.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When trying to determine a fair, intrinsic value for Foot Locker, we can start by looking at the price-to-earnings ratio. When using TTM GAAP numbers, the sector median is 20.85 and the 5-year average for Foot Locker is 15.32, but Foot Locker is currently trading with a P/E ratio of only 8.24. The valuation is clearly reflecting the pessimism of market participants about the future growth potential for Foot Locker.

A simple valuation metric like the P/E ratio can only be a starting point, but our discounted cash flow analysis is presenting a similar picture. As basis for our calculation we use the free cash flow of the last four quarters, and then assume that Foot Locker will generate no free cash flow in the following two years (due to a potential recession and Foot Locker saw steep declines in net income and profitability during the last recession). For 2022, I will assume that Foot Locker can generate the same amount of free cash flow again as it is generating right now. For 2023, I will assume 6% growth with the growth rate constantly slowing down over time until we have only 2% growth for perpetuity (from 2029 going forward). Considering that Foot Locker will continue to buy back shares and could increase revenue about 5.6% on average annually during the last 10 years, these numbers seem realistic and lead to an intrinsic value for Foot Locker of $60.63.

Avoiding Past Mistakes

When calculating with the numbers from above, Foot Locker seems to be a real bargain. But the past few years made me very cautious when a company is trading at such low multiples (especially in a market environment where many stocks are overvalued). As Foot Locker is a retailer, companies like Bed Bath & Beyond and GameStop come to mind, which also seemed very cheap in the last few years, but lost between 80% and 90% of the value during the last five years.

In the past few years, these retailers traded at multiples in the single digits and seemed extremely cheap. Even under the premise of 0% growth till perpetuity, the stocks were trading way below the calculated intrinsic value. If we assume that Foot Locker won’t be able to grow ever again, the intrinsic value would still be $53.69.

So far, Foot Locker is performing very stable with growing revenue and growing earnings per share in most years. The gross margin also seems to be pretty stable (declined from 33.9% in 2017 to 32.0% right now) and net income margin is 6.39% right now instead of 8.55% in 2017. When we compare Foot Locker to Bed Bath & Beyond, the sportswear retailer is performing quite well, while Bed Bath & Beyond had its margins decline for several years.

The experience I made with GameStop or Bed Bath & Beyond made me very cautious not to repeat the same mistakes again. The stock market is not always right and we have seen times of extreme confidence in certain companies and times of extreme pessimism. But the market is also not always wrong and it worries me a little bit that market participants have so little faith in Foot Locker and assign it such a low multiple. The situation is very similar to the situation a few years ago when the market assigned GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond also an extremely low multiple – and back then the market was right as both stocks continued to decline.

In case of Foot Locker, we can be pretty sure that the share buyback program will decrease the number of outstanding shares and contribute to a growing EPS and growing free cash flow per share. Hopefully, Foot Locker won’t make the same mistake with its massive share buyback program right now. Bed Bath & Beyond, for example, decreased the number of outstanding shares about 30% between 2014 and 2017, but obviously did not invest in its business the way it should have and this created huge problems. But in case of Foot Locker a share buyback program right now definitely makes sense, with Foot Locker trading at a multiple of 8. Bed Bath & Beyond bought back shares at a time when the P/E ratio was almost twice as high (about 15) and the stock traded close to its all-time highs.

Conclusion

Foot Locker certainly seems to be undervalued, when assuming that Foot Locker can continue to grow (even if growth is only in the very low single digits). Foot Locker is still undervalued, if the company won’t be able to grow ever again. And at least for the next five years, management seems to be confident that it can increase revenue in the mid-single digits and that net income margin will be in the high-single digits. Management’s own assumptions are definitely more progressive than the assumptions I made in my intrinsic value calculation and would make Foot Locker even more undervalued right now.

And although we can expect that the risks surrounding the business of Foot Locker are already priced in, the risks and uncertainties remain. And especially the fact that market participants are assigning Foot Locker only an earnings multiple in the single digits is making me a little “nervous” as it reminds me of companies like GameStop or Bed Bath & Beyond.

Although the current market is offering only very few good buying opportunities and Foot Locker is certainly tempting with its 4% dividend yield, I will pass on Foot Locker right now. However, if the market is wrong on Foot Locker and it can grow in the mid-single digits, an investment in Foot Locker can become extremely lucrative.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT, BBBY, GME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.