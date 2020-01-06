MTUM: Momentum Outperformed Over 80% Of MSCI Benchmarks Last Decade

We then offer some thoughts on some drivers and risks in the "momentum premium" and how to use it going forward.

Momentum was far and away the best-performing factor across all these markets, with quality and low volatility being distant runners up, while value and small-caps underperformed.

"Buy low, sell high" and "don't chase performance" are two of the first maxims many investors hear when starting to learn about markets and investing. The "common sense" ideas that it is better to buy at a lower price than a higher price and that last year's winners are unlikely to repeat their lead are central to the resistance many of us have to embracing "momentum" as a factor in selecting investments. In this article, I try and take a fresh and critical look at the significant of the momentum factor across several MSCI benchmarks over the past decade and what we should think of momentum going forward.

The Momentum Factor Defined

"Momentum investing" generally refers to buying stocks that are going up more than others, while selling or avoiding stocks that are going down, regardless of valuation or other fundamentals of the underlying company.

The largest US-listed momentum ETF is the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) with $9.4 billion in assets and expense ratio of 0.15% implementing the momentum strategy on US stocks. Blackrock's momentum strategy for MTUM is described on page S-2 of the prospectus on MTUM's web page. Each stock is scored with a normalized Sharpe ratio of recent 6-12 month excess returns, divided by the stock's weekly price volatility over the past 3 years. Each stock's weight in MTUM is then calculated as a product of the momentum score times the stock's market capitalization, subject to a 5% cap. Dividing by volatility tilts MTUM towards stocks that have been rising steadily and away from those swinging more wildly, while multiplying by market cap keeps MTUM top-heavy and less likely to deviate too far from the benchmark.

Below is a chart of the performance of MTUM against one of the most commonly used US stock benchmark ETFs, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), since the former launched in April 2013. As implied by this article's title, $10,000 invested in MTUM less than 7 years ago would have grown to over $3,700 more than the same amount invested in SPY at the same time.

Data by YCharts

I compared MTUM against the other iShares US factor ETFs in an article last month looking back at the decade in smart beta.

Momentum Internationally

What motivated me to take a deeper look at momentum and write this article is that the outperformance of this performance seemed to be not just a US anomaly, but a consistent enough pattern globally.

As a complement to MTUM, Blackrock also implements the strategy in developed ex-US markets with the iShares Edge MSCI International Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM). With $217 million in assets, IMTM is clearly far less popular than MTUM, but with an expense ratio of 0.3%, it still seems like well-priced vehicle for international developed momentum exposure. Below is a snapshot of how IMTM performed versus the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) benchmark of developed non-US equity markets. The underperformance of IMTM in this case seems to be related to the fact that Japan and Switzerland were two of the three markets in the table below where the momentum factor underperformed, and these were significant in IMTM.

Data by YCharts

For emerging markets, there is the Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE). PIE, fortunately, has a track record spanning the whole past decade, allowing us to compare it to the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) in the chart below.

Data by YCharts

The Momentum Premium Across 31 MSCI Benchmarks

Beyond the three pairs of ETFs above, showing a momentum premium in the US and emerging markets but not developed international markets, I wanted to take a deeper look at the momentum premium at a country level. Here, I looked at 10-year net USD total returns of several MSCI benchmarks and compared the IMI indices of 27 countries (plus four regional markets) against same country benchmarks with momentum and other factors. I especially wanted to see how momentum compared with four other commonly used factor styles - value, small-cap value, quality, and low volatility - at the country level. Below is the summary of these 10- year return spreads of each factor versus each respective country's IMI benchmark.

(Source: MSCI)

While many of us already knew, painfully, about the underperformance of value and small-cap value over the past decade, I was surprised to see how consistent and significant value's underperformance has been across countries. Similarly, I was surprised to see how consistent the outperformance of momentum has been across the countries for which MSCI had a momentum index.

Explaining the Momentum Factor

To ensure a factor like momentum or value is a systematic bias we can expect to repeat in future returns rather than an unrepeatable statistical anomaly of the past, it helps to have an economic explanation of the factor and its premium.

Value has historically been thought of as a measure of an investment being "out of favor". Value stocks are cheaper than they should be, the explanation goes, because too many investors have overlooked these higher-yielding assets in favor of more glamorous names with promises of higher growth. Humans have a tendency to be overly optimistic about growth and overly pessimistic about value, which has driven the historical outperformance of value over growth. Value can underperform when value's low multiples are "cheap for a reason", as described in one of my favorite summary quotes: "a value trap is a stock that looks cheap on its way to zero" (original source unknown). One thread of discussion in recent years is about how severely technological change might be turning many "value stocks" into "value traps".

Small size, the other original Fama-French factor, can also mean higher returns if fewer investors can compete to bid up prices (and bid down yields) of small-cap assets than with larger assets. As described in Jeremy Siegel's book Stocks for the Long Run, the small-cap premium in the US was most significant in the early 1980s, when institutional investors were first allowed to invest in small-cap stocks, and less significant outside this period. The 2010s have seen significant inflows into ETFs with a disproportionate focus on large caps, which might explain some reversal of the early 1980s small-cap premium.

Quality should not produce a return premium in efficient markets, so seeing one implies the market is not pricing financial quality properly. Quality has long been one of the easiest factors for me to accept (since who doesn't want to own quality companies), but it is important and difficult to ensure you are paying the right price for quality.

Low volatility is another anomaly that seems to defy common sense and financial theory. One should expect investors need to be paid a return premium to take risk, so investors should earn a lower return with high-volatility stocks, not a higher return. One explanation for a low-volatility premium is that these stocks tend to be relatively "boring", and like value, do not promise the same upside as more glamorous stocks with higher volatility. A second driver of a low-volatility premium is that a 50% loss needs a 100% gain to break even, so one way low-volatility stocks can maintain higher returns is by avoiding larger losses.

In line with these other factors, a momentum premium would only make sense if a momentum investor is somehow doing the opposite of what most of the rest of the market is doing. That is, if "too much" of the rest of the market is buying low and selling high, but not as high as justified by fundamentals, there is money left on the table for someone willing to buy high and sell higher. On one hand, a momentum premium implies a market that is too impatient and quick to take profits when they have just started, and too indiscriminate when buying low. Traditionally, momentum might be thought of as a growth indicator, but it can also be thought of as a quality indicator: a measure of stocks that fall less in down markets and rise more in up markets, on a risk-adjusted basis. Conversely, momentum can also be thought of as a risk management factor that screens out names that have lagged in up markets or fallen more than most in down markets.

Conclusion

Chasing the outperformance of the momentum factor is one likely conclusion of this article that may not make as much sense as the momentum factor itself. As with value, size, quality and volatility, the momentum factor should be evaluated on a market-by-market basis to estimate where and whether it might produce higher returns in the future. Another thing that may still put long-time, value-oriented investors off of pure momentum is MTUM currently trades at a very expensive looking P/E ratio of 33, compared with 23 for the S&P 500. Meanwhile, hopefully this article convinces readers who have not yet taken a serious look at momentum to consider factoring it, perhaps not in pure form but as part of a multi-factor strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EEM, IEFA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We also trade in and out of short SPY positions as a portfolio hedge.