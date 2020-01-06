United-Guardian: A Lot Of Work To Be Done Before I'd Invest In It

This makes its dividend look particularly stretched, and the share price looks range bound with the lack of any clear catalyst ahead of us.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

While I can't say I'm familiar with the details of all dividend paying stocks, I at least recognize most names of such stocks when I encounter them in the news, or when I see them pop up in my screener. This wasn't the case when I saw United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) pop up in one of my stock screeners recently. Needless to say, I had never heard of the small microcap stock.

When I saw that the stock's price of $19.67 implies a yield of 5.59%, I was intrigued. My M.A.D Assessment gives UG a Dividend Strength score of 54 and a Stock Strength score of 76. I thought it would be worth a second look. Alas, I believe that dividend investors should avoid United-Guardian. Its key products have no competitive edge in markets like China where lower cost alternatives are crushing the company's sales in its leading segment. One could maybe live with this if the dividend was well covered, but it is rather stretched.

United-Guardian manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products (mainly through their Lubrajel line), pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products and specialty industrial products. The company has been running since the 1940s.

In this article, I'll run you through UG's dividend profile before considering its potential for capital appreciation over coming quarters.

Dividend Strength

For me to consider a stock a strong dividend stock, it needs to meet two criteria:

The dividend needs to be safe. This is non-negotiable. The dividend needs good potential. This means that the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential needs to be attractive with regards towards your personal income goals. You can learn more about this in an article I wrote called "Dividend Investing For Individuals Like You & Me".

Dividend Safety

United-Guardian has an earnings payout ratio of 128%. This makes UG's payout ratio better than 13% of dividend stocks.

UG pays 108% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 6% of dividend stocks.

UG pays 111% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 21% of dividend stocks.

30/09/2015 30/09/2016 30/09/2017 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 Dividends per share $0.8200 $0.8500 $0.8200 $1.5000 $1.1000 Net Income per share $1.21 $0.49 $0.78 $1.04 $0.86 Payout Ratio 68% 174% 106% 145% 128% Cash From Operations per share $1.23 $0.60 $0.83 $1.02 $1.01 Payout Ratio 67% 140% 98% 146% 108% Free Cash Flow per share $1.22 $0.56 $0.82 $1.00 $0.99 Payout Ratio 67% 150% 99% 149% 110%

The first thing that strikes me when I look at UG's dividend history is that the dividend requires more cash than is provided from operations. This is a bad sign, as it suggests that the company is weakening its balance sheet when paying a dividend, and that the dividend should be treated, at least partially, as a return of capital rather than a return on capital.

The second red flag comes from the fact that the dividend has been very volatile over the years. Management, while paying a dividend consistently since 2012, hasn't established a clear dividend program. The dividend has gone up and down, which makes it hard to know what to expect.

These factors alone make the dividend unsafe. This is compounded when you look at the difficulty the company is facing in marketing its products.

In a world where we have gotten used to vertical integration and companies marketing their own products, UG relies on six marketing partners to sell its products to third parties. ASI's marketing is the largest. It handles about 40% of UG's sales, half of which go to China. Its personal care products, which are mainly composed of its Lubrajel line, have been struggling in the country. As one can read in the latest 10-Q:

The primary reason for the decrease in sales for the nine-month period was lower sales to ASI resulting from the reduction in demand in China.

This is particularly damning when you consider that sales slumped 28%. But China isn't the only problem, sales of the products have declined in Europe, as well as in other regions in Asia, like South Korea.

This suggests it isn't just due to trade war frictions, but that there is a fundamental shift in market dynamics. Investors will want to consider the following. From the 10-Q.

However, in regard to protection of the Company's proprietary formulations and manufacturing technology the Company currently relies primarily on trade secret protection rather than patent protection due to the current disclosure requirements needed to obtain patents, the limited practical protection they afford, and the difficulty and expense of enforcing them.

So its products have limited protection, and doing so wouldn't be practical as it would require disclosing the list of ingredients, which could then be copied in geographies where enforcement of patents would be costly and inefficient, most notably, China.

But whether or not its products truly are protected by trade secrets, lower cost competition has emerged and is stealing market share. Management notes the occurrence of "continuing competition from lower-priced Asian competitors".

The company had good growth in its pharmaceutical (+17% YoY) and medical (+25% YoY) segments, which resulted in total sales being flat for the first three quarters.

The company definitely has some interesting growth markets, but the struggles in its largest market highlight weaknesses in the business model. The high payout ratios thus make the stock's dividend unsafe.

Dividend Potential

United-Guardian has a dividend yield of 5.59% which is better than 87% of dividend stocks.

The dividend grew 10% during the last 12 months which is a lot more dividend growth than I'd need from a 5% yielding stock. Unfortunately, there is no way of predicting dividend growth in the future, since management hasn't shown dedication to growing the dividend at a steady rate since initiating it in 2012. Opting for a semi-annual payment scheme is unusual in the US where investors often expect a quarterly dividend.

The choppiness in the dividend has gone hand in hand with choppiness in the underlying business. Revenues and net income have failed to mark a clear trend during the last business cycle.

It is therefore very hard to expect any dividend growth from UG because of the volatility in the company's revenues and unpredictability of the next semester's dividend.

Dividend Summary

UG has a dividend strength score of 54 / 100. This isn't great. Not only the dividend requires more than 100% of earnings or cash flows, but also management hasn't shown a clear dedication to paying a consistent dividend. When you combine this to the operational bumpiness which the company has experienced over the last decade, and the lack of competitive edge, the verdict is that UG shouldn't be owned by dividend investors.

Stock Strength

But what of the stock's price appreciation potential? If dividend investors realize they shouldn't own this, maybe they'll want to maximize the timing of selling their position. I'll look at four factors: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality to determine UG's potential over upcoming quarters.

Value

UG has a P/E of 22.87x

P/S of 7.08x

P/CFO of 19.36x

Dividend yield of 5.59%

Buyback yield of 0.00%

Shareholder yield of 5.59%.

According to these values, UG is more undervalued than 58% of stocks, which suggests it isn't valued too differently from the median US stock.

Charting UG's price relative to its historical PE range suggests that the stock is trading just slightly above its average five-year multiple. This suggests that UG is likely fairly priced. The company isn't trading at a significant premium and isn't trading at significant discounts based on any metric.

Based on valuation alone, UG should behave similar to the broad market.

Value Score: 58 / 100

Momentum

United-Guardian trades at $19.67 and is up 4.41% these last 3 months, 3.47% these last 6 months and 13.83% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 52% of stocks, which shows that UG has had no momentum for the past year, being range bound between $18 and $21. Until this trend is bucked, UG could remain stuck for a while. Until UG manages to successfully maintain its price over $20 for more than a couple of weeks, I wouldn't expect anything but more sideways movement.

Momentum score: 52 / 100

Financial Strength

UG has a gearing ratio of 0.1, which is better than 95% of stocks. The company's liabilities have increased by 39% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cash flow can cover 264.6% of liabilities. This makes UG more financially sound than 90% of U.S. listed stocks. The company is extremely well capitalized, with virtually no liabilities, which makes it extremely easy for the company to cover them with cash flows. This provides a bit of steadiness to the company in turbulent times and is the one bright point in this entire analysis.

Financial Strength Score: 90/100

Earnings Quality

UG has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of 5.4%, which is better than 9% of companies. It depreciates 157.0% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 64% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $0.9 in revenue, which is better than 73% of stocks. This makes UG's earnings quality better than 52% of stocks. The positive accruals suggest the company incurs revenue before perceiving cash, which is negative and could drive lower earnings in upcoming periods. However, its depreciation levels and asset turnover are entirely satisfactory.

Earnings Quality Score: 52 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 76 / 100 which tells the following story: Nothing to set it apart in terms of valuation and momentum, slightly superior fundamentals which will give the company an opportunity to bounce back if they can resolve and reignite demand in frail markets.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 54 and a stock strength of 76, United-Guardian is a stock which dividend investors should avoid. An interesting microcap to follow though. If management can turn around the situation with its personal care products, if management can commit to a consistent dividend, if the company can generate enough cash to entirely cover the dividend and if the market starts to pick up on it, then and only then would I consider initiating a position in UG. If you own UG, you'd probably be better off selling and revisiting the thesis every few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.