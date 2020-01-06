Broadcom: This 4%-Yielding Tech Giant Is A Solid Buy Right Now

Even with the recent uptick in share price, they are undervalued and a buy right now. Included is my fair value estimate and "common sense" (hopefully) reasoning.

All That, And A Bag Of Semi Chips

Semiconductor chip maker, Broadcom (AVGO), has been on an absolute tear over the last decade. 10 years ago, the stock was trading at a mere $18. A far cry from today's price of ~$320/share. In fact, Barron's recently named AVGO the 5th best-performing stock of the 2010s, with a total return of 1,956%! Although the stock was up 29% in 2019, it's lagged behind the 56% gain in the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index. What gives?

Recently, there's been a lot of noise and volatility lingering around AVGO and many peers. Tech has always been a heavily competitive, envelope-pushing industry. However, much of the current sentiment is based heavily on President Trump's fickle tweets regarding the ongoing trade war with China. With much of that drama hopefully in the deep past of 2019, all I want to know is this:

Is there enough fuel in Broadcom's tank to keep it climbing and delivering market-beating overall returns to prudent dividend growth investors committed to partnering for the long haul? More succinctly, is AVGO a buy right now? I'll spare the skimmers by divulging the short answer, YES.

For this analysis, let's don noise-cancelling headphones, disregard Twitter, and examine what's important - financial fundamentals.

As always, I first like to get a grasp of the overall business model and examine company history. Without further ado...

Who They Are, What They Do

Broadcom Inc. is a $125 billion (quickly approaching $130B) global technology powerhouse at the forefront of semiconductor innovation and infrastructure software solutions. Their impressive portfolio includes products for data center, networking, software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial markets. They recently moved their headquarters from Singapore back to San Jose, CA and have over 18,000 employees. Their main distribution center is still in Singapore and over 96% of their products ship to clients' fabrication facilities in Asia. A few of their major clients include Apple (AAPL), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Motorola (MSI), Dell (DELL), IBM (IBM), and Cisco (CSCO), but their customer list is virtually endless.

According to their website, they have "... roots based in the technical heritage of AT&T/Bell Labs, Lucent, and Hewlett Packard."

Historical Highlights

1961 - Founded as the semiconductor division of Hewlett Packard.

1960s - Introduced first commercially available LED dot matrix displays.

1970s - Introduced the first fiber optic transmitters and receivers for data communications.

1990s - Created first cable modem which allowed cable TV operators to provide internet. Also introduced the optical mouse sensor which was more precise and eliminated need for mousepads.

1999 - Separated from Hewlett Packard as part of Agilent Technologies.

2003 - Shipped two-millionth optical mouse sensor.

2005 - KKR and Silver Lake Partners acquired the chip division of Agilent for $2.6B and formed Avago Technologies.

2006 - Hock Tan became CEO.

2009 - Avago goes public on Nasdaq with ticker AVGO.

2014 - Became the 9th largest semiconductor company

2016 - Avago purchased Broadcom Corporation for $37B and renamed the merged company to Broadcom Inc. as we know it today (but kept AVGO as the ticker).

2017 - Acquired Brocade for $5.5B. They also proposed to purchase Qualcomm (QCOM) for $130B. The takeover was eventually blocked by executive order from President Trump, citing national security concerns.

2018 - Acquired CA Technologies for $18.9B.

2019 - Purchased the Symantec name, brand and enterprise security business (known as NortonLifeLock) for $10.7B.

If you'd like a more comprehensive history, the company timeline is fantastic.

Track Record Of Astronomical Dividend Growth

Broadcom has been raising their dividend for 8 consecutive years. Analysts were expecting a 10% dividend increase heading into 2020. But AVGO surprised pretty much everybody with the massive 22.6% hike announced on December 12th. Should this have really been that big of a shock? In 2015, the dividend payment was a mere $1.55 annually. Fast forward to now. After the newest hike, the current dividend stands at $13.00 annually heading into 2020. Yes, you read that correctly. That's a mind-blowing growth of 739% over 5 years!

Source: Broadcom Company Presentation

Equally as impressive as the dividend growth rate is the fact that they've managed to keep the payout ratio hovering around 50%. How can they sustain this? Two reasons mainly. Management's commitment to rewarding shareholders and these three critical words: Free cash flow. Don't take it from me. Here it is from the horse's mouth:

We achieved record profitability in fiscal 2019, including free cash flow of over $9 billion, despite a challenging market backdrop for our semiconductor solutions segment. Looking ahead to next year, we expect our adjusted EBITDA to expand by more than $1 billion, while we focus our capital returns on cash dividends, with excess cash going towards debt pay down." - CFO Tom Krause

Source: Broadcom Company Presentation

Money Where My Mouth Is

It's easy to be a backseat driver. But when your hard-earned money is at stake, it's a bit more "real." So here is full disclosure on my current position of AVGO. Granted, my cost basis is significantly lower than the current price. But, as I explain below, I believe there's still room to run. Broadcom currently accounts for approximately 2.13% of my Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio and I have no problem increasing it to my limit of 5% as my pocketbook will allow. Here are my holding details as of 1/5/20:

# Shares Current Price Cost Basis Current Value Yield on Cost Ann. Income 22.14 $314.19 $263.91 $6,956.17 4.93% $287.82

Valuation Assessment = 10% Undervalued

Blue Chip DRiP - AVGO Cheatsheet 1/5/20 Current Price $314.19 Estimated Fair Price $353 My Target "Buy" Price $318 10% < Fair Price 52-Week Low $230.76 52-Week High $331.20 % Below 52-Week High 5.14% Prefer > 10% P/E Ratio FWD 13.57 Prefer < 15 5-yr Avg P/E Ratio FWD 13.07 Prefer > Current Payout Ratio 48.14% Prefer < 60% Div. Yield 4.13% Prefer > 3% 5-yr Avg Div. Yield 1.93% Prefer < Current Yield Div. Growth Streak 8 Years Prefer > 10 Years 3-yr. Div. Growth Rate 64.41% Prefer > 5% 5-yr. Div. Growth Rate 55.55% Prefer > 5% LT Debt/Equity Ratio 1.58 Prefer < 1.5 Mkt. Cap (Prefer >2B) $126B Prefer > $2B

Using my cheatsheet as reference, there are a few items that stand out to me. We've already discussed the magical dividend growth rate, growth streak, and low payout ratio. The current yield of 4.13% is also very solid and way above the 5-year average of 1.93%. I feel the intrinsic share value is around $353. Purchasing at ~ $318 is about 10% undervalued and offers a nice margin of safety. The major negative standout is the 1.58 long-term debt/equity ratio which is higher than I normally prefer. This recently increased due to the $10.7B acquisition of Symantec, and I'll discuss in more detail in the risks section.

Hock Tan Fan Club

Photo Credit: TheStreet

AVGO management is highly touted. Especially their calculated and cunning CEO, Hock Tan, who has been at the helm since 2006. He ascended from a modest upbringing in Malaysia and earned a scholarship from MIT, which brought him to the U.S. He quickly earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in engineering in the same year. Tan then added an MBA from Harvard. The self-described "frugal guy" has a reputation for stringing together highly advantageous acquisitions, trimming the fat, and allocating capital for maximized efficiency and profitability. He is driven by numbers, not popularity.

When Avago first purchased Broadcom, Tan wasted no time in cutting 1,900 jobs globally. The "tough guy" approach has helped him aggressively grow AVGO into the large moat tech giant that it is today. His vigorous attempt to acquire Qualcomm for $130B demonstrated his tenacity, even though it never came to fruition. The successful acquisitions of Symantec and CA Technologies are the most recent opportunities for synergy and extending the growth runway for the infrastructure software division. Management has made it clear that this will be a major focus heading into the next decade.

2019 Earnings Report And 2020 Expectations

FY 2019 earnings show that AVGO revenue of $22.6B was up 8% over 2018 and a new record. Net revenue of $5.8B for Q4 was up 6% over Q4 2018. Gross margins for the year were a record 71%. Free cash flow of $9.3B grew over 12% YoY.

However, the semiconductor segment was down -8% with $17.4B in revenue. Tan attributes much of this as short-term fallout from the trade war and the Huawei ban specifically. He still expects the semiconductor segment to grow at 6-8% over the next few years, as they streamline attention towards key products.

The acquisitions of Brocade and CA Technologies helped boost infrastructure software revenue to $5.2B and core accounts grew double digits. Tan also expects the recent Symantec acquisition to bring in $1.8B next year, contributing to roughly $7B revenue from infrastructure software segment.

As for rewarding investors, AVGO returned $10.6B to shareholders, $4.2B in cash dividends and $6.4B for the repurchase and elimination of 24.5M shares of stock.

FY 2020 total revenue guidance, including Symantec is $25B, up 11% from FY 2019. Of the total revenue, $18B is expected to come from semiconductors. Wifi 6 and a ramp-up of 5G phones are seen as potential catalysts for growth.

Risks And Considerations

There are no guarantees or walk-off grand slams when it comes to investing. Although Broadcom is poised for a bright future, I do see a few red flags worth noting.

Sales to their 5 largest clients accounts for 48% of their business. Of this, 21% is Samsung, and 13% is Apple. With so much of their revenue married to a few companies, any change in the purchasing patterns of the "big boys" can have significant impact to the bottom line.

Source: Broadcom Investor Presentation

77% of their revenue comes from Semiconductor products, with approximately 30% of that coming from smartphone manufacturers. This could also be seen as worrisome. However, within the broad semiconductor market lies many subcategories i.e. networking, broadband, wireless, industrial, etc., which provides diversity and a wide moat. Management has made it crystal clear that they intend to focus on the strong/core semi products and potentially rid themselves of "non-core" assets. The Wall Street Journal recently announced the AVGO is looking to sell its RF chip unit with the help of Credit Suisse. This could potentially gain $10B for Broadcom, which might be used for R&D, to pay down debt, etc. Management has also explicitly stated that infrastructure software will continue to become a bigger part of the pie, further buffering the semiconductor side of things.

Increasing debt has also become a concern as of late. After the Symantec acquisition, total debt now stands at $32.8B. I find it comforting that management is addressing the debt with a deleveraging plan that should keep their credit rating safe.

As we previewed when we announced the Symantec deal in Q4, we initiated the transition from stock buybacks to debt repayment. In the quarter, we invested $587 million for the repurchase and elimination of $2.1 million AVGO shares, however, we also paid down $4.8 billion of debt with proceeds from our preferred stock offering and excess cash flow." - CFO Tom Krause

They have already begun paying down debt, and have plenty of cash to do so. But it's still something to keep an eye on. If they don't get their leverage ratio down, their credit could be downgraded to junk and their current borrowing rate of 4.1% could increase drastically.

As I mentioned earlier, the trade war with China still poses risks. Huawei was a large client that spent hundreds of millions with Broadcom before they were banned by President Trump. In addition, many AVGO products are used in China or are shipped to China for assembly. Although it appears a partial accord has been made, further volatility due to U.S./China relations must always be a consideration.

Conclusion

There is a lot to like about this semiconductor giant. I feel Broadcom is a buy. I wouldn't bet the farm, as diversity is always paramount. There will be more short-term volatility as trade talks resume and we get closer to political uncertainty of the presidential election. There might be chances to pick up shares cheaper on dips. Then again there might not be. That's why it's not worth trying to guess. Casting market timing aside and instead favoring time in the market, AVGO is a solid value right now for a long-term investing horizon. Their impeccable free cash flow funds a generous 4% dividend yield that management is committed to growing at a high rate.

What are your thoughts on Broadcom? How do you think they compare to their peers? I look forward to your comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is definitely not stock advice. These are purely my opinions. I'm not a professional. Do your own research. Best of luck in your investing journey!