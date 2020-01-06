What Investors Should Demand Before Investing In Stratasys

An investor who looked cannabis stocks on the charts in the last year and Stratasys (SSYS) from 2014 to the present won't be able to tell the difference. Both 3D printing and cannabis stocks rose and fell for the same reasons. Hot money chased a once-hot sector, but when demand never reached its potential, investors lost money.

The point here is not to forecast what happens next with cannabis. Instead, years after the bubble in 3D printing imploded, SSYS stock is in a trading range. Should value investors consider holding a position in Stratasys?

Mixed Third Quarter

Weakness in Europe and Asia offset the benefits of increasing adoption for Stratasys products in the Americas. If investors look at the company's performance from a full-year perspective, the sharp Y/Y drop in revenue is slowing.

Source: https://app.tikr.com/

2020 could be an inflection point as the company broadens its addressable market. Its portfolio of products is getting bigger, too. The company plans to announce several new products this year.

In the third quarter, Stratasys posted increasing losses. Until its revenue grows Y/Y, investors cannot expect profits:

Source: Stratasys

The company's revenue from Consumables was its only bright spot. It grew by 5% (with exchange rates excluded). The balance sheet has a healthy level of cash but inventories are sharply higher:

Source: Stratasys

This year, improving macroeconomic conditions will help Stratasys post improving Services performance. The Services unit is nearly one-third of sales, so if revenue improves, the company just might report profits this year. On the conference call, management said:

The services on demand is actually more vulnerable to an overall weakness in the macroeconomic, and this is kind of the area where [the] first line to be impacted. So we see some slowness on that overall. - Source: SA Transcript

Despite control over operating expense levels and the view of potentially improving revenue, Stratasys did not give any guidance that would target profitability in 2020. The new CEO hiring on Dec. 17, 2019, may result in the company posting its outlook for the year. The company reports quarterly results on Feb. 12 before the market opens.

Risks

SimplyWall.St pointed out that 1) earnings are forecast to decline by an average of -23.8% per year for the next three years and that 2) the company is currently unprofitable and not forecast to become profitable over the next three years. The P/E is highly unfavorable:

Source: https://simplywall.st/

Fair Value For SSYS Stock

Only four analysts offer a price target on SSYS stock, with an average of $22 (per TipRanks). If investors compare its valuation to the S&P 500 (SPY), the stock looks expensive. Per Stock Rover, the stock has a value score of 57. Stratasys has an EV/EBITDA that is almost four times higher than the widely followed index:

Source: Stock Rover - Investment Research and Portfolio Management

Astute investors may take it a step further by building a five-year DCF Revenue Exit model. The company must grow revenue by 15% in FY 2022 and 2023 to justify the current stock price of $19.76.

(USD in millions) Input Projections Fiscal Years Ending 18-Dec 19-Dec 20-Dec 21-Dec 22-Dec 23-Dec Revenue 663 647 679 747 860 988 % Growth -0.80% -2.40% 5.00% 10.00% 15.00% 15.00% EBITDA 52 61 63 67 98 123 % of Revenue 7.90% 9.40% 9.30% 8.90% 11.40% 12.40%

Source: Finbox.com

Your Takeaway

Even though Stratasys trades at 35% below its highs reached in the last year, the stock is still a wait and see. The company will need to cut operating costs while delivering growth. It must also set a date with which it expects profitability. Until it does that, the stock is not suitable for the DIY (do-it-yourself) investor seeking a bargain.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Do you want more analyses like this? Join DIY investing today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.