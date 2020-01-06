Soft Commodities Fourth-Quarter 2019 Review

Soft commodities can be the most volatile sector of the commodities market as prices routinely double, triple, or halve in value during their pricing cycles. The path of least resistance for the prices of luxury commodities is a function of the weather and crop diseases in the critical growing areas around the world. However, the demand side of the fundamental equation reflects an ever-increasing addressable market for these products as the population of the world is growing by 15-20 million people each quarter. Since 2000, the number of people inhabiting our planet has increased by approximately 27%, which amounts to over 1.617 billion people. More people with more money consume more coffee, cocoa, sugar, cotton, and orange juice each day, which underpins the prices of these commodities.

The composite of five soft commodities - sugar, coffee, cocoa, cotton, and frozen concentrated orange juice - rose 11.57% in Q4. In 2019, the soft commodities sector moved 3.47% to the upside.

Like all agricultural commodities, demographics continue to provide an ever-increasing base of support for these food products. With wealth rising in the world’s most populous county, China, competition for food continues to increase, which puts a strain on supplies. As we head into 2020, it will be the weather and crop issues that determine the path of least resistance of prices as demand will continue to favor higher lows. However, the impact of demand can be slow and steady while supply gluts or deficits tend to shock markets and cause the most significant price moves on both the up and the downside.

While there are ETF/ETN products for four of the five soft commodities, the Invesco DB Agriculture ETF (DBA) includes just under an 18% exposure to three of the most active in the sector as it holds positions in sugar, coffee, and cocoa futures contracts. The soft commodity sector rose in Q4 and 2019. The prospects for 2020 depend on the weather, the overall state of supplies, and currency markets.

Sugar Review

Nearby sugar futures that trade on the ICE settled on December 31, 2019, at 13.42 cents per pound as it moved 12.58% higher in Q4 and was 11.55% higher in 2019.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, price momentum was in overbought territory at the end of Q4.

Weather conditions in primary growing regions around the world have created more than enough sugar to satisfy global demand, which sent the price to the lowest level in more than a decade in 2018. The weak Brazilian currency and increased Indian subsidies also helped sugar move lower in 2018 and 2019. Subsidies and tariffs tend to distort commodities prices as they interfere with supply and demand fundamentals. Economic theory teaches that commodities flow from those producers with the lowest output costs to consumers around the world. Those producers whose cost of output is above the price buyers are willing to pay do not survive. When prices fall to a level where production declines, inventories begin to fall in response to growing demand. Demand typically increases at lower prices, which leads to a decline in inventories when output slows. The price action in Q3 and rebound in Q4 2018 were signs that sugar reached the bottom of its pricing cycle, which led to its recovery. Sugar was in a similar position at the end of Q3 2019, and the price posted a double-digit percentage gain in Q4. Time will tell if the sweet commodity can stage a significant rebound in the new decade.

Meanwhile, production subsidies or tariffs interfere with the fundamentals of efficient markets. Therefore, supply and demand analysis becomes challenging in markets where governments support businesses that are losing money or where they restrict the flow of goods around the world. The Indian subsidies had created an environment where a government-sponsored glut of sugar was flooding the world market and weighing on the price, which is an unsustainable situation over the long term. When government-subsidized products flood international markets, they damage economic conditions in other nations where governments do not provide aid to producers. The current trade issues between the U.S. and trading partners around the world are an attempt to address this situation and create a level playing field where the most efficient producers can sell to the consumers willing to pay the most. The most significant issue when it comes to trade is the dumping or selling subsidized products in markets that make domestic output or manufactured products uncompetitive. India continues to practice protectionist policies. However, President Trump’s relations with Prime Minister Modi could have some influence over Indian policies.

As we move forward into 2020, technical support for sugar stands at 10.68 cents and 9.83 cents per pound with resistance at 13.67 and 14.24 cents per pound.

Coffee Review

Coffee posted a 28.23% gain. Coffee futures were 27.34% higher in 2019, with all of the gains coming over the final three months. Nearby ICE coffee futures closed on December 31, 2019, at $1.2970 per pound. The price range 2019 was from $0.8635 on the lows to $1.4245 on the highs.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that coffee futures had been in a bear market since November 2016. In Q4 2018, coffee violated the pattern of lower highs and lower lows as the price rose to $1.2550 and above a level of technical resistance at the early June 2018 high at $1.2495 before turning lower once again. In Q4 2019, the price rose significantly above the October 2018 high. Meanwhile, price momentum on the weekly chart was in overbought territory at the end of Q4.

Cocoa Review

Cocoa moved 4.01% higher in Q4 and was 5.13% higher in 2019. As of the close of business on December 31, 2019, nearby ICE cocoa futures were trading at $2540 per ton. Cocoa futures traded in a range of $1901-2783 per ton in 2019. The low of $1901 was a one-day event during the roll from March to May futures. Otherwise, cocoa traded above the $2100 per ton level in 2019. The high came in Q4 in mid-November.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of ICE cocoa futures illustrates the significant price recovery that took the soft commodity to highs of $2914 per ton in late April and early May 2018. Since then, the price of cocoa had been in a range from $2000 to $2400 per ton, aside from the one-day violation on the downside. Meanwhile, cocoa took off on the upside after the spike to the lows and reached a peak at $2606 per ton in early July when the price fell back below the $2100 level. Cocoa then recovered and made a higher high at $273 in November. The Ivory Coast and Ghana have been working with the world’s leading chocolate manufacturers on a $400 per ton surcharge on cocoa beans from the West African nations. The theory behind the surcharge is to improve sustainability, guaranty farmers a premium for their beans, and reduce child labor in the cocoa business.

Cocoa is historically sensitive to moves in the British pound as London is the hub of the physical cocoa market, and physical deals use the pound as a pricing mechanism. However, the problems surrounding Brexit appears to have changed that relationship. Cocoa fell to lows in Q3 when Prime Minister Theresa May resigned, and Boris Johnson took over. On December 12, the general election handed the Prime Minister a significant victory, which should pave the way for Brexit by the end of January 2020. The pound rose to a high at just over $1.35 against the dollar in the aftermath of the election, and to the highest level since 2016 against the euro at 1.20. The stronger pound had little impact on the price of cocoa as the soft commodity had been correcting lower since mid-November. Nearby ICE futures were trading at $2540 per ton level as we move into 2020.

Cotton Review

In Q4, cotton moved 15.56% higher and was 4.36% lower in 2019. Cotton fell to a low at 56.19 in late August, which was the lowest price since 2016 and only 0.53 cents above the March 2016 low.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, in Q3, cotton futures fell to a new low. The price staged a comeback in Q4. On the active month futures contract, cotton traded in a range from 56.19 cents to 79.57 cents in 2019, and the price near the middle of the trading range at the end of Q4. Nearby ICE cotton futures settled on December 31, 2019, at 69.05 cents per pound. In Q4, the announcement of a “phase one” trade deal lifted the price of the fiber futures.

Frozen Concentrated Orange Juice Review

Trading FCOJ futures is a frantic business; I would not recommend it to anyone because of the lack of liquidity. The orange juice futures market edged marginally in Q4. In the final quarter of the year, FCOJ fell by 2.56%. The soft commodity was 22.33% lower in 2019, making it the worst-performing soft commodity for the quarter and year. Orange juice traded in a range of $0.9030 to a high of $1.3395 per pound in 2019 and did not move outside of the range in Q4. FCOJ settled on December 31, 2019, at 97.20 cents per pound. FCOJ fell to its lowest price since 2009 in Q2.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, FCOJ futures have made lower highs and lower lows since June 2018. Brazil is the world’s leading orange producing nation. The lower level of the Brazilian currency, the real, weighed on the price of FCOJ in 2018 and 2019.

OJ is a thin and illiquid market that is dangerous as it is susceptible to price gaps when the price is moving. However, at around the $1 per pound level, FCOJ futures are at a level from where they bounced higher and often recovered over the past decade.

The bottom line and a quick look at lumber

Four of the five soft commodity prices moved higher in Q4. Coffee was the star performer, but it rallied without the help of the Brazilian currency. Sugar also made strides on the upside during the final quarter of the year. Cotton is a commodity that is in the crosshairs of the trade war. But the “phase one” deal could propel the fiber higher in 2020. Cocoa ended Q4 with a price correction from the recent highs, but the surcharge on West African exports could create a higher low in 2020. FCOJ at below the $1 per pound level is near the bottom end of its pricing cycle.

The lumber market posted a double-digit percentage gain in Q4, as the price moved back above the $400 level. In mid-May 2018, lumber futures traded to a new all-time high when the price reached $659.00 per 1,000 board feet, surpassing the February peak at $536.20 and the 1993 previous record high at $493.50.

Source: CQG

The long-term quarterly chart shows that lumber had been moving higher since September 2015 when the price found a bottom at $214.40 per 1,000 board feet. Lumber had been making higher lows since 2009 when the price traded to $137.90. The wood market gained 28.72% in 2016 and did even better in 2017, rising by 36%. After reaching a record high at $659 per 1,000 board feet in May 2018, the lumber market plunged and finished 2018 with a 25.78% year-on-year loss.

In Q4, lumber was 10.41% higher and 21.89% higher in 2019. The price of nearby lumber futures closed on December 31, 2019, at $405.30 per 1,000 board feet. In 2019, lumber traded in a range from $286.10 to $453.90 per 1,000 board feet and closed at the end of December above the middle of its trading band for the year. Lumber futures did not move outside of its 2019 range in Q4.

Soft commodities prices are some of the most volatile in all of the sectors of the raw materials asset class. These commodities tend to move to the top and bottom ends of their pricing cycles often, and the weather conditions around the world, along with crop diseases and acts of nature, can wipe out annual crops in the blink of an eye at times.

The Invesco DB Agriculture product includes an almost 18% exposure to the three most active soft commodities as it holds positions in sugar, coffee, and cocoa futures contracts. The fund summary for DBA states:

The investment seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return™ (the “index”) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund’s Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income, over the expenses of the fund. The index, which is comprised of one or more underlying commodities (“index commodities”), is intended to reflect the agricultural sector. The fund pursues its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of exchange-traded futures.”

The most recent top holdings of DBA include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The soft commodities sector posted an 11.57% gain in Q4.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of DBA illustrates, it moved from $15.86 at the end of Q3 to $16.56 at the end of Q2, an increase of $0.70 or 4.41%. Declines in some of the agricultural commodities limited the upside performance of DBA in Q4. Moreover, the cost of rolling futures contracts in contango markets is a cost that the ETF product passes on to holders.

The one constant in all of these agricultural commodities is that the growing world population continues to underpin prices. As demand rises each year, the world depends on growing supplies. In years where production is abundant, prices do not feel the impact of the rising demand. However, when shortages develop, price action can become explosive. Soft commodities can be one of the most volatile sectors of the commodities market, and the price variance often occurs when market participants least expect price moves. 2020 has the potential to be a volatile time for this sector of the commodities market where prices routinely double, triple, and halve in value because of weather, crop disease, currency moves, and other exogenous factors.

Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.