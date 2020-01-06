Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/3/20

Includes: CAG, EFR, EPD, EVV
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/3/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February, and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV);
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and;
  • Conagra Brands (CAG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • TriNet (TNET);
  • Palo Alto Networks (PANW);
  • Intl Flavors (IFF);
  • Ebix (EBIX), and;
  • Town Sports Intl (CLUB).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$8,729,840

2

Walsh Patrick

CEO,DIR,BO

Town Sports Intl

CLUB

JB*

$6,450,000

3

Ubs Ag

BO

Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust

EFR

B

$4,771,846

4

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR,BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$3,514,556

5

Omtvedt Craig P

DIR

Conagra Brands

CAG

B

$1,359,489

6

Ubs Ag

BO

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund

EVV

B

$337,834

7

Stone Joseph V Jr

DIR

Community Financial

TCFC

B

$149,975

8

Lepard Lawrence Ward

DIR,BO

Rise Gold

RYESD

B

$146,566

9

Slater A Joseph Jr

DIR

Community Financial

TCFC

B

$99,983

10

Cumming John D

DIR

Crimson Wine

CWGL

AB

$64,734

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Capitalg

BO

Crowdstrike

CRWD

S

$147,403,280

2

Singh Sumit

CEO,DIR

Chewy

CHWY

S

$8,827,000

3

Peters Scott D

CEO,DIR

Healthcare Trust

HTA

S

$5,717,400

4

Pandey Dheeraj

CEO,CB,BO

Nutanix

NTNX

AS

$3,676,579

5

Kaye Charles R

BO

Crowdstrike

CRWD

S

$3,348,883

6

Goldfield Burton M

CEO,DIR

Trinet

TNET

AS

$3,103,958

7

Zuk Nir

VP,CTO,DIR

Palo Alto Net

PANW

AS

$2,818,346

8

Stata Ray

DIR

Analog Devices

ADI

S

$2,398,986

9

Raina Robin

CB,CEO

EBIX

EBIX

S

$1,470,842

10

Evans David Thomas

CFO

Cardlytics

CDLX

AS

$1,349,898

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.