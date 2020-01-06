Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/3/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/3/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February, and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV);

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and;

Conagra Brands (CAG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Community Financial (TCFC);

Rise Gold (OTCQB:RYESD);

Crimson Wine (OTCQB:CWGL);

Nutanix (NTNX);

Healthcare Trust (HTA);

CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD);

Chewy (CHWY);

Cardlytics (CDLX), and;

Analog Devices (ADI).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

TriNet (TNET);

Palo Alto Networks (PANW);

Intl Flavors (IFF);

Ebix (EBIX), and;

Town Sports Intl (CLUB).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $8,729,840 2 Walsh Patrick CEO,DIR,BO Town Sports Intl CLUB JB* $6,450,000 3 Ubs Ag BO Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust EFR B $4,771,846 4 Williams Randa Duncan DIR,BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $3,514,556 5 Omtvedt Craig P DIR Conagra Brands CAG B $1,359,489 6 Ubs Ag BO Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund EVV B $337,834 7 Stone Joseph V Jr DIR Community Financial TCFC B $149,975 8 Lepard Lawrence Ward DIR,BO Rise Gold RYESD B $146,566 9 Slater A Joseph Jr DIR Community Financial TCFC B $99,983 10 Cumming John D DIR Crimson Wine CWGL AB $64,734

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Capitalg BO Crowdstrike CRWD S $147,403,280 2 Singh Sumit CEO,DIR Chewy CHWY S $8,827,000 3 Peters Scott D CEO,DIR Healthcare Trust HTA S $5,717,400 4 Pandey Dheeraj CEO,CB,BO Nutanix NTNX AS $3,676,579 5 Kaye Charles R BO Crowdstrike CRWD S $3,348,883 6 Goldfield Burton M CEO,DIR Trinet TNET AS $3,103,958 7 Zuk Nir VP,CTO,DIR Palo Alto Net PANW AS $2,818,346 8 Stata Ray DIR Analog Devices ADI S $2,398,986 9 Raina Robin CB,CEO EBIX EBIX S $1,470,842 10 Evans David Thomas CFO Cardlytics CDLX AS $1,349,898

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

