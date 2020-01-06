National Health Investors: A Growing, Recession-Resistant Play On Senior Housing

NHI has been dented by the massive growth in supply of senior-related housing over the past few years, but not nearly as bad as some of its peers.

It has far exceeded the market in total returns over the past full market cycle.

Investment Thesis

National Health Investors (NHI) is a senior housing and healthcare real estate investment trust that owns 236 properties across 34 states. What sets the REIT apart from its closest peers is the stability of its growth. Since 2013, growth in funds from operations ("FFO") has far outpaced that of rivals, LTC Properties (LTC) and Ventas (VTR):

Data by YCharts

What's more, its steady growth, even through the Great Recession, has helped it absolutely crush the market in total return over a full market cycle (January 2008 to today).

Data by YCharts

Because of the huge wave of aging Baby Boomers entering their 70s and 80s, NHI's steadily growing portfolio of triple net leased senior-focused real estate should continue to provide market-beating total returns as well as solid income growth for decades to come.

Business Overview

NHI is geographically diversified, with most of its properties clustered in the more populous eastern half of the nation.

Source: Q3 2019 Presentation

The REIT's investment structure is a bit simpler than that of its closest peer, LTC, as NHI's assets are 91% in leases and 9% loans, compared to LTC's 85% leases/15% loans.

In terms of building age, NHI's properties are a bit on the older side compared to those of its peers. Average building age is 23.5 years, compared to LTC's 17.5 years. Cap rates (i.e. initial yields) on acquisitions in 2019 have ranged from 6.5% to 8%, roughly in line with those of LTC, although the latter has had a few above 9% which could imply slightly higher risk on those.

NHI also increased its investment in loans in 2019, which could be for the sake of diversification or risk management. Debt investments, after all, put one higher up in the capital stack and more likely to get repaid in the off chance that the project goes belly up.

Source: Q3 2019 Presentation

NHI's assets are fairly diversified across different types of operators and facilities, too. Most of the portfolio is in private-pay senior housing, either in the form of independent living, assisted living, or entrance fee communities. This last form of housing is a higher-end community that requires a substantial upfront fee (in addition to other service fees) in order to reserve a spot and guarantee continuing care for life.

Source: Q3 2019 Presentation

Assets are split roughly evenly between need-driven (one can no longer physically live on their own and requires aid with everyday activities), discretionary (chosen for the sake of convenience, community, or enjoyment), and medical (such as memory care facilities for Alzheimer's and severe dementia patients).

NHI also enjoys one of the highest percentages of triple net leases as opposed to SHOP (senior housing operating) among its properties. About 97% of rental revenue is derived from triple net leased properties. That shelters the REIT from operational weakness or maintenance-related expenses like building repairs, taxes, and insurance. The only senior housing REIT with a similar percentage of triple net leases is CareTrust REIT (CTRE), in which all but three of its 210 owned properties are structured under triple net lease contracts (see slide 9 of CTRE's Q3 presentation).

This is no small, inconsequential point. Triple net leases have played a significant role in NHI's low volatility and stable growth over the years. Rather than participating in the downside of struggling operators, as shareholders of Ventas recently have, NHI's revenues (and thus cash flows) remain much more steady and predictable.

Of course, that doesn't mean investors should ignore the underlying fundamentals of NHI's operators. It's important to keep an eye on their performance, because tenants can still default or be forced to renegotiate lease terms. With that in mind, it's troubling to find that NHI's senior housing operators have seen some erosion in their earnings in the past year.

Source: Q3 2019 Presentation

Specifically, Bickford and Senior Living Communities, NHI's two largest operator-tenants by revenue at 18% and 17%, respectively, saw their EBITDARM (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent, and management fees) coverage fall YoY to dangerously low levels. Bickford's coverage dropped from 1.16x in Q2 '18 to 1.07x in Q2 '19, and Senior Living's dropped from 1.27x to 1.1x.

I believe this reflects the same narrative that has been playing out in the senior housing sector for years now: oversupply. Everyone knows about the silver tsunami of aging Boomers, and developers have been building new senior-focused properties like crazy in anticipation of it. This has had the dual negative effect of (1) lowering occupancy in the existing stock of properties and (2) lowering the costs of senior housing for customers.

It's simple supply and demand. If supply is too high, the cost goes down in order to reignite more demand. But if costs go down, then operator earnings go down. And if operator earnings go down... you guessed it. Rents either have to go down or remain flat. Or operators go bankrupt, as more than a few have.

There is some light at the end of the tunnel, though. Supply-demand fundamentals are in the process of coming back into alignment. New supply of senior housing units continues to slow as absorption (demand) picks up. Here's a visualization of this courtesy of Ventas:

Source: Ventas Q3 2019 Presentation

What is incredible is that, even in the midst of this huge burst of supply growth coming on the market in the last few years, NHI has still managed to grow its revenues (21.1% in the last three years), EBITDA, and FFO per share:

Source: Q3 2019 Presentation, Modified By Author

More importantly, NHI remained healthy even through the Great Recession, when interest rates spiked, credit markets seized up, unemployment shot up, and the REIT space was a bloodbath. Though roughly a third of EBITDA was lopped off, it bounced back quickly. And operating cash flow per share steadily rose with hardly a care in the world.

Data by YCharts

This makes NHI more recession-resistant than probably 95%+ of publicly traded companies.

Moreover, NHI has somehow managed to become dramatically more efficient than its peers in terms of its management cost structure. Revenue per employee is more than twice that of LTC.

Source: 2019 Annual Presentation

And in the first three quarters of 2019, G&A (general & administrative) expenses fell to 4.1% of total revenue.

Debt also remains quite low, as it has been for years. I am glad to see management insistent on a conservative leverage ratio and capital structure.

Source: Q3 2019 Presentation

Secured debt has fallen from 11.6% of the total in Q3 2018 to 9.7% in Q3 2019. However, interest coverage and fixed charge coverage have both fallen slightly in the last year. Interest coverage was at 5.8x in Q3 2018 and is down to 5.3x in the most recent quarter. For fixed charge coverage, the number fell from 6.0x to 5.2x.

The Dividend

If you look all the way back at NHI's long-term dividend growth, you'll notice the huge cut in the early 2000s that coincided with the major changes in Medicare and Medicaid policy at the time. Luckily, the REIT is mostly insulated from such political changes today with the majority of its revenue derived from private payers. Since 2001, NHI has grown its dividend payout steadily, including during the Great Recession.

Source: Q3 2019 Presentation

In the past ten years, dividend growth has averaged over 9%, though the growth rate has steadily declined in recent years due to the oversupply issues mentioned above.

Source: Q3 2019 Presentation

In case you're wondering, the "peers" that make up the peer average here are LTC, Ventas, Healthpeak Properties (PEAK), Welltower (WELL), and Sabra Health Care (SBRA).

NHI is paying out 79.5% of adjusted FFO to shareholders as dividends, meaning that the company retains around 20% of cash flows for new investments, developments, or debt reduction.

What about the projected 10-year yield-on-cost (YoC)? As a dividend growth investor with a long time horizon until I will need to tap into my investment income stream, it matters less to me what a stock pays today than what it will pay many years from now. The 10-year YoC projection is my attempt to quantify, to the best of my ability, the amount of income that will be thrown off from an investment 10 years from now.

In other words, the projected 10-year YoC is the effective yield one would enjoy on an investment ten years from now if one purchased shares today.

I suggest considering two potential dividend growth scenarios: a conservative scenario and an optimistic scenario. In the conservative scenario, demand growth continues to be slower than hoped and NHI's dividend growth averages 5%. In the optimistic scenario, developers continue to cool new construction, demand growth continues apace, and NHI's dividend growth returns to a relatively high 8%.

Given NHI's starting yield of 5.2%, the conservative scenario would result in a 10-year YoC of 8.47%, and the optimistic scenario would result in a 10-year YoC of 11.23%. In either of these scenarios, NHI would make a phenomenal income investment, in my opinion.

Conclusion

A continuing worry about the senior housing space is that new technologies are going to make it easier and easier for seniors to "age in place" in their own homes rather than move into senior communities. Many seniors have expressed in surveys their desire to do just this.

But senior community operators know this and have already adjusted their business models to adapt. Obviously, demand for need-based facilities is not going to significantly diminish anytime soon, as caring for someone with Alzheimer's, for instance, proves increasingly difficult for family members to do well as the disease progresses. Discretionary communities focus on attracting new members through restaurants, entertainment, events, classes, clubs, exercise facilities, pools, and excursions. In my estimation, independent living facilities will increasingly come to look like cruise ships on land.

Image: The Watermark At Napa Valley

And then, of course, there is assisted living. It is this, I believe, that most seniors wish to avoid, as is captured by survey data. But the hard truth is that avoiding it often leads to incidences, such as a hard fall, that make it all the more necessary eventually. With lifespans increasing well into the 80s, many of the huge number of Boomers entering their golden years will more than likely either willingly choose or unfortunately need these facilities. That means the bull thesis for NHI remains intact, in my opinion.

A bigger risk for NHI, due to its reliance on triple net leases, is a potential interest rate spike. Triple net leases are often treated like bond alternatives, and that makes NHI more interest-rate sensitive than many of its peers. The company has, however, mitigated this risk with mostly fixed-rate debt and a low leverage ratio.

If interest rates on the long end of the curve continue to rise this year, that may pressure NHI's stock price. But since, in my view, interest rates are likely to remain lower for longer - and would certainly go lower in the next recession - any short-term uptick in rates would be a buying opportunity for NHI.

