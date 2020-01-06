Was That The Blow-Off Top?

Ned Davis Research recently opined that bull markets often end with a euphoric rally called a “blow-off top.” We will never know for sure if we just had one until the stock market declines a full 20%, bringing an end to this decade-long bull run, but the recent run-up in the market indices relative to historical data does warrant caution, at a minimum, for those looking to manage risk.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) has rallied 13.3% from its August low over the past 96 trading days. This bears watching because the Dow has posted a median gain of 13.4% over a median of 61 trading days in blow-off tops dating back to 1901.

The data below only tracks the ongoing rally through November 27, 2019. I have updated the rally through the recent all-time high on the first trading day of the year.

A bear-market decline in the Dow would bring the index back to approximately 23,000, which isn’t far from where we started at the beginning of 2019. It is a possibility that such a decline could be a prelude to even greater gains, as we saw in the blow-off top in 2011. The big difference between 2011 and today is that valuations were cheap in 2011, while they are undoubtedly at an extreme today. We just had a year in which there was no earnings growth for the S&P 500 (SPY), yet the index trades at nearly 20 times earnings. These valuations are being rationalized by historically low interest rates and the proposition that there are no alternatives. That may be true, but it isn’t a viable long-term investment thesis.

Furthermore, investors have been repeatedly tricked into thinking that we were going to have a ground-breaking trade agreement with the Chinese, but it never came to pass. If we do have an agreement, it certainly looks to already be priced into the market. If we don’t, look out below.

What does appear to underpin the current rally, which started in earnest at the beginning of October, is the surge in monetary stimulus, which also started in early October. The Fed cut interest rates twice since August and unleashed its fourth quantitative easing program, once again expanding its balance sheet. From that point onward it was off to the races for risk assets, but it has not had any noticeable impact on economic fundamentals.

If you are a fan of Warren Buffett, then you are familiar with one of his most famous lines –

Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful.”

In that light, it concerns me that he is sitting on $128 billion in cash and can’t find any attractive investment opportunities. As a result, the Class-A shares of Berkshire (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) returned just 11% last year in what was his worst year in a decade. Should this not give investors pause?

Meanwhile, the consensus of investors is taking the exact opposite approach, “rushing back to risk,” with bullishness now reaching lofty levels. That would have been prudent a year ago, but not today. Regardless, the upward momentum of this market is obviously convincing more and more investors that there is more and more to come.

Here is what the CNN Fear & Greed Index looked like one year ago -

This should come as no surprise when you look at the chart of the Dow Jones below. We had a vicious sell-off in the market in the fourth quarter of 2018. That was clearly a time to be buying stocks, as fear was the predominant theme.

We are now at the opposite extreme.

In conclusion, no one knows if we just had a blow-off top or not. We will find out only after the stock market has suffered a bear-market decline. Yet the historical backdrop is concerning, because the recent rally seems to be more about optimism that isn’t grounded in positive fundamental developments. Instead, sentiment is driving returns.

With volatility still relatively low, insurance is cheap. That is why I am increasing my hedges to stock market exposure. I also think it is prudent to maintain exposure to alternative assets like gold (GLD) and silver (SLV), given the Fed’s decision to further monetize our debt. There are always stocks to buy, and there are many at reasonable valuations with the potential to realize earnings growth moving forward, but they are far fewer than a year ago. I want to see fear take the place of greed before becoming more aggressive.

