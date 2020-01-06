Buy Ford For The Sustainable 6.5% Dividend Yield

Whenever oil prices rise, automobile stocks sell off in anticipation of lower sales. And although the cyclical nature of vehicle sales will move Ford (F) stock, one thing is assured: the dividend is safe.

Questions arose over the dividend safety of Ford stock in this Dec. 31, 2019, article. The author wrote that Ford had $134.3 billion in debt. But user jolly c responded in the comment:

This is false. See p24 of the latest 10Q from Ford: Total Automotive debt is $13.5B, fair value of $13.3B Total Ford Credit debt is $140B, fair value of $138.8B. If you're going to count the Ford Credit debt, you also need to count the Finance receivables, which are > (greater than) $109B.

Users may refer to app.tikr.com for the latest posted long-term debt:

On the cash flow statement, Ford paid out a generous $2.7 billion in dividends:

And even though net cash fell in CY 2018, Ford accelerated its debt repurchase between 2014 and 2018:

Even though the financial statement suggests the dividend is safe, user manpower commented that the stock's dividend safety is "not a revelation. No dividend is guaranteed." Anyone who invested in energy stocks in the last decade will appreciate that statement. Ford has the obligation to continue paying down its debt, refinancing at better interest rates, and continuing to grow sales

Revenue Drivers

I continue to maintain that Mustang Mach-E is a game-changer for the company's product development cycle (in this article). The EV's rapid design development changes the approach Ford uses to get new products out to market. Ford posted that reservations for the high-end version of the Mustang Mach-E are full. This sounds like a victory for Ford over Tesla (TSLA), but this is not the case. Ford failed to post any reservation counts. Plus, the $500 deposit is refundable. Even though this is more than the $100 deposit for the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford will leave its fans and the media guessing. Investors will not know until after late 2021 how many Mustang Mach-Es it sold.

In the ICE (internal combustion engine) space, Ford has the F-150, Bronco, Edge, and Escape to reinvigorate sales.

Ford sales in China will probably continue to lag. With the weak performance again this year and risks of trade tensions rising, Ford should consider cutting its losses in the region and exiting the market.

Risks

A spike in oil prices, following the breakdown of the U.S.-Iran relations, is a setback for Ford investors. Higher energy prices typically encourage consumers to buy a vehicle instead of a gas-guzzling truck or SUV. But Ford's F-150 does not consume that much more gas (at 25 MPG) than the Ford Fusion. Ford's 2020 base model Escape offers an incredible 42 MPG, thanks to the small, 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine. The front-wheel-drive model still outputs 180 horsepower.

Chances are good that if oil prices remain high this year, sales of the Ford Escape will be unaffected. More likely, Toyota's (TM) RAV4, Mazda CX-5, and Honda's (NYSE:HMC) CR-V will compete and put pressure on Escape sales this year.

Valuation

Conservative investors may use a Revenue Multiples model that compares Ford stock to General Motors (GM), among others.

At 1.1 times multiple, Ford is trading within a fair value range. And while Tesla (TSLA) enjoys 52-week highs and higher multiples, sentiment could shift. Investors seeking steady dividends may lock in some profits from TSLA stock. Holding Ford stock will yield 6.5% in dividends.

Your Takeaway

Ford shares appear to have resistance at $9.50.

Rising oil prices could send the stock back to the $8.50-9.00 range. If that happens, value investors may want to average down on the stock again.

