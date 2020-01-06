Seritage Sets Up A Great Paired Trade Opportunity

Distressed liquidation reduces fair value further and we see this as one of the best REITs to dump in 2020.

When we last covered Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) we were firmly bearish about the prospects of the REIT. Specifically, we thought that debt holders would be the only winners here.

We expect more stringent measures to go into place for SRG soon, and even with new leases coming on, interest coverage looks rather precarious. The stock has defied gravity and logic, but at the minimum, we expect some more value to be transferred to the debt holders from the equity holders. We rate this one a strong sell.

So far, the stock has gone in the right direction and has underperformed the broad market (SPY) and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

As we step into the new year, we examine the financials and give you our take as to why this is possibly the worst real estate holding for your portfolio.

The Bull Investment Thesis

From the bull perspective, SRG holds vast areas of incredibly important land and development potential. This potential will over time be catalyzed and create a large net operating income suffice to justify the current valuation. While hope does spring eternal, SRG is definitely a case where bulls have been so wrong on the fundamentals that had Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) investment not backstopped this, it would have likely gone to zero.

The Bear Thesis

To give you our case, we first look at where the company stands today.

Source: Q3-2019 supplemental

If that net debt to EBITDA of 17.9X and interest coverage of 0.8X did not get you wide awake, then possibly nothing else will. SRG's dreams of building a portfolio independent of Sears and Kmart rent has certainly not gone according to plan. We can see this most notably in the deterioration from just 9 months back.

But the key point here is the longer-term move. SRG went public in 2015 and four years of building and redevelopment have gone towards pushing the net debt to EBITDA up more than 3X.

Source: Q4-2015 supplemental

Now there is a bullish spin on this that we get from the company presentations complete with a picture out of a fairy tale. SRG has signed plenty of leases and bumped up average rents.

Source: Q3-2019 presentation

But 4 years out and after spending $1.7 billion, one has to wonder where the company will at least stop showing deteriorating financials.

Time has run out

The first thing we want to stress here is that the ratios shown in the earlier part of this article were for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. SRG's deterioration has been so bad that in the last reported quarter, NOI covers just 66% of interest expenses.

Source: Q3-2019 supplemental

Cash burn is epic as NOI cannot even pay interest, let alone the massive capital expenditures required. Cash from operating activities was a negative $38.35 million so far this year.

Source: Q3-2019 10-Q

Source: Q3-2019 10-Q

How this plays out

Cash burn is now in the range of $110-$125 million a quarter. We are now 2-3 quarters before the cash runs out. Yes, the company has assets it can sell and we are sure it will be doing so. But BRK.B is already in charge of the situation.

The Term Loan Facility contains customary events of default, including (subject to certain materiality thresholds and grace periods) payment default, material inaccuracy of representations or warranties, and bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings. If there is an event of default, the lenders may declare all or any portion of the outstanding indebtedness to be immediately due and payable, exercise any rights they might have under any of the Term Loan Facility documents, and require the Company to pay a default interest rate on overdue amounts equal to 2.0% in excess of the then applicable interest rate. As of September 30, 2019, the Company was not in compliance with certain of the financial metrics described above. As a result, the Company must receive the consent of Berkshire Hathaway to dispose of assets via sale or joint venture and, as of September 30, 2019, Berkshire Hathaway had provided such consent for all such transactions submitted for approval to date. Additionally, Berkshire Hathaway has the right to request mortgages against the Company’s assets pursuant to the springing mortgage and collateral requirement and, during the three months ended September 30, 2019, Berkshire Hathaway requested mortgages on a majority of the Company’s portfolio. There are no changes to the terms and conditions of the Term Loan Facility, or the Company’s ability to operate thereunder, as a result of providing mortgages against any of the Company’s assets pursuant to the springing mortgage and collateral requirement.

Source: Q3-2019 10-Q

In our view this has a high probability of entering into a liquidation mode where there will be a fire sale of assets that drain potential upside from equity holders.

The Big Play And Conclusion

While we think the common equity has less upside than what most bulls believe, even if absolutely everything goes right and Warren Buffett leaves them a fortune in his will, the clear play is preferred stock (SRG.PA).

Source: Seeking Alpha

With a 6.76% yield on current price and trading above par, this is one where the downside is significant if the dividend is cut. At present, the dividend consumes just $4.9 million a year but that is $4.9 million that SRG cannot afford with EBITDA just covering 66% of interest payments. Now REIT rules require 90% taxable income to be paid, but there is no way that SRG has anything remotely resembling taxable income in 2020 on an NOI basis. It might have taxable income if it sells enough properties at a profit, but whether it accomplishes that, is debatable. At the current price, the cost of the short is 6.76% for a year, but a dividend cut would likely send these shares down 30-40%. We like the shorting opportunity.

One could hedge the SRG.PA distribution cost by going long another preferred share. Global Net Lease, Inc. 7.25% CUM PFD A (GNL.PA) currently yields about the same (6.86%) and is a safe HDO pick. Global Net Lease (GNL) produced Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) (which is after interest expense and preferred dividends) of over $40 million recently. With preferred dividends of only $2.7 million/quarter, that is a very large cushion. This is in stark contrast to SRG.PA which is not even covering interest payments currently. Shockingly, both yield about the same and a paired trade of Long GNL.PA and short SRG.PA makes a lot of sense to us.

