Amazon: Why Corporate America's Future 'King Of Revenue' Is A Must-Have In The Decade Ahead

In this context, I will also present my fair value calculation of the stock and potential risks looming on Amazon.

Therefore, I would like to discuss the core factors which I imagine could make Amazon one of the most promising investments in the decade ahead.

Considering its growth rates, I assume that Amazon will soon catch up with both of them.

After Alphabet, as I already mentioned in my most recent article, dethroned Apple as the new "King of Cash", Amazon recently surpassed Apple in terms of revenue.

1. Introduction

"Our growth has happened fast. Twenty years ago, I was driving boxes to the post office in my Chevy Blazer and dreaming of a forklift." - Jeff Bezos, CEO and Founder of Amazon, Letter to Shareholders 2015

While I originally intended to write an update about Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF) (OTCPK:WCAGY) in my upcoming article, I changed my mind on short notice.

On the one hand, I had the impression that there is a great interest on Seeking Alpha for articles about technology stocks, especially large caps.

On the other hand, in my most recent article entitled 'Alphabet - Why The New 'King Of Cash Is A Must-Have Heading Into The Next Decade,' I had written the following:

"By the way, there is another exciting development in connection with the FAANG stocks, which I would like to discuss in one of my upcoming articles - stay tuned."

Thus, in this article, I would like to reveal this secret and discuss the three most important growth drivers which I believe could make Amazon (AMZN) the top-selling company and at the same time will contribute in making Amazon one of the most promising investments in this decade, despite the fact that it is already the third most valuable US company behind Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) with a market capitalization of already almost $1 trillion.

In this context, I will present two different approaches of presenting the undervaluation of the stock as well as potential risks, threats and weaknesses looming on Amazon.

As a stock market investor, I believe it is always important to be open-minded and to be willing to revise your assumptions when the circumstances change. While I was for quite a long time skeptical of Amazon's valuation and other stocks seemed more attractive to me from a valuation point of view, such as Apple in 2018, Amazon's long-term growth strategies reflected in the recent figures combined with a more attractive valuation, led me to re-evaluate my thesis.

However, I would like to express that just like Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon is not my (from an emotional point of view) favorite (technology) stock either.

2. Amazon is on track to dethrone Walmart as the world's largest company by sales and to become one of world's most profitable companies

First, let us begin with an overview of Amazon's revenue breakdown and different segments for the sake of a better understanding the company's business activities and my further elaborations.

Amazon's operations are divided into three segments: a) North America: this segment primarily consists of amounts earned from retail sales of consumer products (including from third-party sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores; b) International: this segment primarily consists of amounts earned from retail sales of consumer products (including from third-party sellers) and subscriptions through internationally-focused online stores; c) Amazon Web Services: this segment consists of amounts earned from global sales of compute, storage, database and other service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies and academic institutions.

As the figures for the third quarter 2019 reveal, North America is the largest contributor to Amazon's revenues with a revenue share of 61% followed by International with a revenue contribution of 26% and in last place AWS with a revenue share of 13% (see following figure).

(Amazon's revenues by segments as of Q3 2019. Source: Quarterly report for Q3 2019)

Besides a geographical breakdown, Amazon additionally provides further details on its consolidated revenues by dividing them into six groups of similar products and services, which also have similar economic characteristics. These revenue groups are called Online Stores, Physical Stores, Third-Party Seller Services, Subscription Services, AWS and Other.

Online Stores represent revenues generated by online purchases of products and digital media content. Physical Stores represent revenues where customers physically select items in a store. Third-Party Seller Services represent revenues generated by commissions and any related fulfillment and shipping fees, and other third-party seller services (also known as Fulfillment by Amazon or Amazon FBA). Subscription Services represent revenues generated by annual and monthly fees associated with Amazon Prime memberships, as well as audiobook, digital video, e-book, digital music, and other non-AWS subscription services. Other represent principally revenues generated by sales of advertising services, as well as sales related to other service offerings.

The illustration below, created by Visual Capitalist, provides a helpful visualization of the revenue groups and their share of Amazon's total revenue (as of March 2019).

(Amazon sales by groups breakdown as of March 2019. Source: Visual Capitalist)

With regard to the most recent earnings report, Online Stores is the largest revenue contributor with a revenue share of 49.5% and revenues of $95.6 billion in the nine months ended September 30, 2019, followed by Third-Party Seller Services with a revenue share of 18.8% or $36.3 billion. AWS followed in third place with a revenue share of 12.9% and generated $25.1 billion in revenues. Physical stores had a revenue share of 7.4% and sales amounting to $17.2 billion whereas Subscription Services had a revenue share of 6.6% and sales amounting to $12.8 billion. In last place follows the sales group Other, principally consisting of ad revenues, with a revenue share of 4.8% and revenues of $9.3 billion.

(Revenue share by groups of similar products and services as of Q3 2019. Source: Quarterly report for Q3 2019)

In connection with revenues, it is important to note that after Alphabet, as I already mentioned in my most recent article, dethroned Apple as the new "King of Cash", Amazon recently surpassed Apple in terms of revenues on a trailing twelve months basis.

While Apple's revenue in fiscal year 2019 fell by about two percent year over year from $265.6 billion to $260.2 billion (Apple's fiscal year ends in September of each year), Amazon's trailing twelve months revenue rose to $265.5 as of September 30, 2019. Given Amazon's strong top-line growth rate, the gap between Apple and Amazon in terms of revenue is likely to widen in future (see following chart).

(Amazon's revenue development since 2017 in peer group comparison. Source: YCharts)

With regard to the results of the third quarter 2019, Amazon reported revenue of $69.98 billion on a consolidated basis, up 23.7% year over year, or 25% in constant currency for third quarter 2019. This was at the high-end of Amazon's guidance of 17% to 24% and easily surpassed analysts' consensus estimates, which were calling for revenue of $68.72 billion. It also accelerated from Amazon's 20% and 17% growth in the two preceding quarters in 2019.

As one of the main drivers for the revenue acceleration, the transition of Amazon Prime from two-day to one-day shipping can be seen, based on CEO Jeff Bezos' statements on the results of the third quarter 2019:

Customers love the transition of Prime from two days to one day — they’ve already ordered billions of items with free one-day delivery this year. It’s a big investment, and it’s the right long-term decision for customers. And although it’s counterintuitive, the fastest delivery speeds generate the least carbon emissions because these products ship from fulfillment centers very close to the customer — it simply becomes impractical to use air or long ground routes.

The positive impact of one-day shipping is also reflected in the figures for the Online Stores and Third-Party Sellers, which mainly benefit from the transition to one-day shipping. Online Stores and Third-Party Sellers sales have grown by $4 billion and $1.25 billion, respectively, quarter on quarter. In Q2 2019, however, they only grew by $1.5 billion and $0.8 billion quarter on quarter, respectively. While Amazon's North America and International segments both experienced sequential acceleration growth compared to Q2 and Q1 thanks to one-day shipping, sales in Physical Stores stagnated at just above $4 billion (see following figures).

(Amazon's quarter on quarter revenues for Q1, Q2 and Q3 of 2019. Source: Quarterly report for Q3 2019)

Nevertheless, there is one more interesting potential event in connection with Amazon's revenue growth. According to Fortune, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is the largest publicly traded company by sales, with annual sales of $514 billion as of March 2019. Assuming Amazon can maintain its annual growth rate of at least 20%, as has been the case since its inception, Amazon would dethrone Walmart as the world's largest publicly traded company by revenue during fiscal 2024, which is approximately five years from now (calculated on a TTM revenue basis of $265.47 billion for Amazon as of September 30, 2019 and $521.09 billion for Walmart as of October 31, 2019; assuming a compound annual revenue growth rate of 20% for Amazon and 2.5% for Walmart; see figure below).

(World's largest publicly traded companies by revenue as of March 2019. Source: Fortune, figure taken from Global Finance).

In this context, it is also worth mentioning that Amazon's average growth rate for the last five years was 25.6% and for the last ten years even higher at 28.4%, according to Morningstar. Consequently, a projection based on an annual growth rate of just 20% seems reasonable.

(Amazon's average revenue growth over time as of December 2019. Source: Morningstar).

Turning to profits, the following figure gives an overview of the world's twenty most profitable companies as of October 2019. As can be seen, Amazon is not included in the list. However, given its growth rates and potential, Amazon could be one of the companies at the top of the list by the end of the decade.

(The World’s 20 most profitable companies as of October 2019. Source: Fortune, figure taken from Visual Capitalist).

With regard to 2019, Amazon generated net income amounting to $11.35 billion in the trailing twelve months ended September 30, up 27.5% year over year. However, net income decreased to $2.13 billion in the third quarter, or $4.23 per diluted share, down 26% year over year compared with net income of $2.88 billion, or $5.75 per diluted share, in third quarter 2018 and missing per share estimates by $0.32 (see following figure)

(Amazon's net income figures in 2019. Source: Quarterly report for Q3 2019)

Operating income, on the other hand, decreased to $3.2 billion in the third quarter, down 13.5% year over year compared with operating income of $3.7 billion in third quarter 2018, but slightly surpassed Amazon's guidance of $2.1 billion to $3.1 billion.

(Amazon's operating income as of September 30, 2019. Source: Quarterly report for Q3 2019)

Two main reasons can be highlighted for contracting margins and income. The first reason is, while the transition to one-day shipping propelled Amazon's top-line growth, it increased cost of sales due to increased shipping costs and consequently decreased the bottom-line. Shipping costs, which include sortation and delivery centers and transportation costs, increased from $6.6 billion in Q3 2018 to $9.6 billion Q3 2019, up 46% year over year.

CFO Brian Olsavsky stated on the conference call with analysts that Amazon hired close to 100,000 people in Q3 for fulfillment and transportation roles in order to service one-day shipping. According to media reports, Amazon plans to hire a total of 200,000 people for the Q4 holiday shopping season, double the number of workers it hired a year ago.

While the costs of shipping are expected to continue to increase as customers use these offers at an increased rate, the company seeks to mitigate costs of shipping over time in part through achieving higher sales volumes, optimizing the fulfillment network, negotiating better terms with suppliers and achieving better operating efficiencies. Management believes that offering low prices to customers is fundamental to future success, and one way to offer lower prices is seen through shipping offers. Thus, a lot of those expenses should be transitory, according to CFO Olsavsky's statements in the earnings call with analysts.

The second main reason for deteriorating margins were increased sales and marketing costs as well as infrastructure spending related to the AWS segment.

The following figure illustrates the operating expenses and their respective year-over-year percentage growth, with particular attention to the increases in costs of marketing, technology and content as well as general and administrative due to one-day shipping and investments in AWS:

(Amazon's operating expenses in third quarter 2018 and 2019. Source: Quarterly report for Q3 2019)

According to MarketScreener, the analysts' consensus estimates predict a net income amounting of $20 billion in fiscal year 2021. This would imply that Amazon's profits would nearly double at the end of the next three fiscal years (see following figure). This in turn would put Amazon in 17th place in the above table of the world's most profitable companies (provided that the predictions become true).

(Forecast of Amazon's net income growth as of January 2020. Source: MarketScreener)

What could be the key growth drivers for Amazon to overtake the title of the world's largest company by sales and, possibly, one of the most profitable companies in the world by the end of the next decade?

3. Amazon's key growth drivers with double-digit growth rates in future-oriented business areas that are still in their infancy

While there are various articles justifying an investment in Amazon based on its growth potential, I would like to focus on the key growth drivers from my point of view. I have clustered these key growth drivers under the following three headlines: a) Amazon Web Services, b) Virtual assistant connected with smart home appliances, and c) Leveraging the e-commerce platform.

What they all have in common is that Amazon is one of the global market leaders in these areas with competitive advantages to its rivals and they already generate revenues and profits in the billions for the company. At the same time, they offer immense growth potential, are growing with double-digit growth rates and are still in their infancy.

a) Amazon Web Services

The significance of AWS as one of the key growth drivers becomes clearer by looking at the figures. While AWS is the smallest segment in terms of revenue, it is marking the strongest revenue growth rate within the three segments. With regards to the results of the third quarter 2019, AWS is up 35% year over year. In comparison, sales in the North America and International segments increased by 24% and 18% year over year (see following figure). (Amazon's revenue growth by segments as of Q3 2019. Source: Quarterly report for Q3 2019)

Furthermore, the quarterly filings reveal that the future commitments for AWS which have not been recognized in the financial figures as of September 30, 2019 amount to $27.4. If the future commitments amounting to $27.4 billion is added to the $25,072 billion in revenue generated by AWS in 2019, then AWS surpasses the International segment with total revenue of $52.47. Given the growth rates in both segments, it is seems to be only a matter of time until AWS generates more revenue.

The following figure illustrates the sequential growth of AWS since Q4 2014. The company has been publishing its revenues in the AWS segment since fiscal 2015, with figures dating back to fiscal 2013. While the AWS revenue in the financial year 2013 was $3.1 billion, it increased to $25.6 billion in fiscal 2018. Accordingly, AWS revenue has grown more than sixfold over the five years, representing a compound annual growth rate of 52.5%

(TTM revenue of AWS from Q4 2014 to Q3 2019. Source: Statista)

Nevertheless, it should be mentioned that AWS' sequential year-over-year sales growth rate decelerated from 37% and 42% of the two preceding quarters in 2019, although the company's cloud computing service continued to grow rapidly at a rate of 35% year over year.

However, the assessment of this revenue slowdown should take into account that AWS, for example, is much bigger than both Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud combined. According to Canalys, Amazon alone had a market share of 32.6% of the global cloud computing market, while Microsoft and Google together had a market share of 23.8% (see figure below).

(Cloud computing market shares as of October 2019. Source: Canalys)

A second point illustrating the significance of AWS is the fact that AWS contributes the largest share of operating income. AWS contributed $2.26 billion, representing 72% of operating income, in the last quarter (see figure below).

(Amazon's operating income and loss divided into segments. Source: Quarterly report for Q3 2019)

In this context, it is worth mentioning that profit growth in AWS slowed down to a growth rate of 8% against a 35% rise in segment revenue due to increased sales and marketing costs as well as infrastructure spending related to the AWS segment.

Going forward with AWS, management intends to price competitively and continue to pass along pricing reductions to customers both in the form of absolute price reductions and also in the form of new products that will in effect cannibalize the old ones.

Furthermore, the company plans to invest a lot more this year in sales force and marketing personnel, mainly to handle a wider group of customers, an increasingly wide group of products and further geographic expansion. CFO Olsavsky told during the earnings call that the company is renegotiating or negotiating incremental price decreases for customers who then commit to Amazon long term.

Looking to the future of cloud computing reveals that the worldwide public cloud services market is expected to grow 17% in 2020 to total $266.4 billion, according to Gartner. Based on Gartner's study, software as a service (SaaS) will remain the largest market segment, which is expected to grow to $116 billion in 2020 due to the scalability of subscription-based software. The second-largest market segment is infrastructure as a service (IaaS), which will reach $50 billion in 2020. IaaS is forecast to increase 24% year over year, which represents the highest growth rate across all market segments. This growth is attributed to the demands of modern applications and workloads, which require infrastructure that traditional data centers cannot meet.

The figure below illustrates the expected growth rates of cloud computing up to the year 2022, according to Gartner.

(Worldwide Public Cloud Service Revenue Forecast in billions of US-Dollars as of November 2019. Source: Gartner)

As the market leader in cloud computing and considering the (future) investments in this segment, Amazon should benefit disproportionately from the growth in global cloud computing.

Concerning market leadership, AWS was named as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) for the ninth consecutive year, earning the highest placement for 'Ability to Execute' and 'Completeness of Vision' (see following figure).

(Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) as of July 2019. Source: Gartner, figure taken from Amazon)

Gartner's growth forecast concerning the cloud computing sector once more illustrates why Amazon management is focused on investing in AWS by sacrificing short-term profits.

b) Virtual assistant connected with smart home appliances

Smart speaker and smart home are two further markets that are growing at double-digit rates and where Amazon is at the forefront of development.

Concerning smart speaker, my vision of the future is having a virtual assistant like Jarvis from Iron Man. The only company that currently comes closest to this idea is Amazon with its Echo devices and smart assistant called Alexa.

According to Amazon's Q3 2019 press release, more than 85,000 smart home products from over 9,500 brands can now be controlled with Alexa and there are hundreds of devices with Alexa built-in, including new products from brands like Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO), and Facebook. The Alexa Skills Store now offers more than 100,000 skills for Alexa.

Furthermore, Alexa can now also be used in cars. General Motors (NYSE:GM) announced plans to integrate Alexa into millions of vehicles across its four brands Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, according to Amazon's Q3 2019 earnings release.

In terms of smart speaker, Canalys reports that the global smart speaker market grew 55.4% year over year in Q2 2019, reaching 26.1 million units shipped during the quarter. Amazon maintained its position as market leader, with Baidu (BIDU) surging into second place and surpassing Google. Amazon’s Echo continues to be the most popular smart speaker in the world with a 61.1% annual growth rate from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019. There were also news that Amazon's new generation Echo devices were sold out in parts of Europe during the holiday shopping season in Q4 (see following figure).

(Worldwide smart speaker shipments and annual growth as of Q2 2019. Source: Canalys)

The smart home market, on the other hand, is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2020-2024) of 15.0%, resulting in a market volume of $158.9 billion by 2024, according to Statista. Household penetration is 9.3% in 2020 and is expected to hit 19.3% by 2024. The average revenue per installed smart home currently amounts to $77.07. A global comparison reveals that most revenue is generated in the United States ($27.65 billion in 2020).

The following illustration by Statista shows the smart home market forecast until 2024. Smart appliances, security as well as control and connectivity have the biggest market share, according to Statista.

(Global smart home market as of September 2019. Source: Statista)

Again, Amazon is on the forefront of development with its gadgets and devices. According to third-quarter results, Amazon Fire TV had more than 37 million active users worldwide and continued to be the best selling streaming media player in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, and India. Amazon also announced new TV products with Alexa built-in.

In future, I expect Amazon to invent and sell various smart home appliances, such as coffee machines that automatically order coffee, or refrigerators that order food according to eating habits, or even vacuum robots - and at the same time, all of this can be voice controlled by Alexa.

In the context of smart home, it is worth mentioning that Amazon has a cooperation with the homebuilder Lennar (LEN) (LEN.B) where all smart home products are supported by Amazon and can be voice controlled by Alexa.

In connection with hardware and smart devices, Jeff Bezos once said the following in his letter to shareholders in the annual report 2012:

"Our business approach is to sell premium hardware at roughly breakeven prices. We want to make money when people use our devices – not when people buy our devices. We think this aligns us better with customers."

That is exactly the point, where we get to the third key growth driver and Amazon's platform effect kicks in.

c) Leveraging the (e-commerce) platform

Having a smart speaker only makes sense for a consumer if it can support him as much as possible in daily life. The greater the benefit, the more likely the consumer is to buy a smart speaker.

On the one hand, Amazon offers with its virtual assistant Alexa and its (e-commerce) platform the perfect connectivity. Consumers have the possibility of ordering everyday necessities like food, controlling their home appliances or even their car, listening to music and streaming movies and series. Additionally, with Amazon Dash Replenishment, Amazon also offers consumers the opportunity to take out a subscription for their regular orders by having a discount. This in turn increases customer satisfaction and loyalty. The broader the range of products and services offered and the more products and services consumers purchase, the more willing they are to sign up for a Prime subscription due to the pricing advantage.

On the other hand, Amazon benefits from the subscription payments and purchases made by consumers through increasing revenues and regular cash flows. These cash flows in turn can be invested in the expansion of the platform and its services which in turn attracts additional consumers and increases Amazon's competitive advantage against rivals.

In this context, one-day shipping is an example of the willingness of customers to make purchases via Amazon and to subscribe for Amazon Prime. As already mentioned, one-day shipping was one of Amazon's growth drivers in Q3 and most likely in Q4. According to news published on December 26, 2019, more than five million new customers started Prime trials or memberships in a single week.

I think that going to the supermarket is a waste of time, because you usually buy the same things and you could just as well order them online. I also hate standing at the checkout. However, ordering groceries and everyday items online is only appealing if they are attractively priced and delivered promptly. In this context, I see great growth potential for Amazon as one of the market leaders.

Turning to the global e-commerce market, revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2020-2024) of 7.6%, according to a study by Statista. Global user penetration is 56.1% in 2020 and is expected to hit 65.5% by 2024. Despite its popularity, Amazon had a market share of only 10% of the worldwide e-commerce market in 2018 (see following figure).

(E-commerce market share of leading e-retailers worldwide in 2018, based on GMV. Source: Statista)

Consequently, there is still a lot of room for Amazon to grow, especially since Amazon's International segment is not even half as large as the North America segment, as already mentioned, and 90% of the retail market remains offline in brick and mortar stores, according to Jeff Bezos.

In order to increase its retail market share, Amazon expands its Amazon Go physical stores. Amazon Go now has thirteen stores open in Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco, and New York, according to the press release on the results of Q3 2019. The advantage for customers is that these Amazon Go stores have no checkout lines and customers can simply pay with their Amazon account. In addition, Amazon can use the shopping behavior and habits of the customers to make them tailor-made online and offline offerings. This in turn can increase Amazon's sales and even lead to more prime subscriptions. The more sales and prime subscribers Amazon has, the more the company can leverage its revenue and income.

Furthermore, the more consumers use Amazon's platform, the more advertisers are willing to place ads. In this context, it is worth mentioning that the other revenue, which is principally advertising, grew 45% in Q3, up from 37% last quarter. According to CFO Olsavsky's statement during the phone call with analysts, advertising itself grew at a rate higher than that 45%. He added that management will continue to focus on advancing advertising experiences and that ads are increasingly popular with vendor sellers and third-party advertisers (see following figure).

(Amazon's other revenues as of Q3, 2019. Source: Quarterly results of third quarter 2019)

According to a current report by eMarketer published by CNBC in October 2019, the U.S. search ad market is expected to grow nearly 18% in 2019 to reach $55.17 billion. Amazon’s share is estimated to grow to 15.9% by 2021, with Google’s estimated to drop to 70.5% of the market. Amazon last year surpassed Microsoft to become the second-biggest ad platform for search in the US with a market share of 12.9%, according to eMarketer (see following figure).

(US companies ranked by search ad revenue share 2019. Source: CNBC).

4. Fair value calculation based on DCF indicates upside potential of 65%

After having examined its key growth drivers, let us now have a look on Amazon's valuation and potential fair value.

Since Amazon is still a growth company, despite its annual sales of almost $300 billion, and since the company is investing heavily in its growth, as I mentioned earlier, it makes little sense to look at fair value in terms of earnings per share or net income. Consequently, I will primarily focus on free cash flow when calculating the potential fair value.

First, it is worth mentioning in this context that the market values Amazon also on the basis of its cash flows, although the share price, considering the historical performance of the stock, is obviously rather connected to the operating cash flow (see following illustration).

(Comparison of Amazon's stock performance vs. operating and free cash flow growth from 2010 to 2019. Source: YCharts)

Second, it is worth mentioning in this context that the share price has risen more steeply, especially after disclosure of the figures for the AWS segment in 2015. As already mentioned, AWS contributes 72%, or more than two thirds, to Amazon's operating income as of the third quarter 2019. Thus, it can be expected that AWS contributes a large part of the operating and free cash flow, even if the free cash flow related to the AWS segment is not disclosed by the company. Nevertheless, this would be an interesting figure for determining the value of the company.

Third, in its annual reports the company states the following, which also substantiates the above mentioned assumption and approach:

"Our financial focus is on long-term, sustainable growth in free cash flows. Free cash flows are driven primarily by increasing operating income and efficiently managing working capital and cash capital expenditures, including our decision to purchase or lease property and equipment."

Consequently, it is useful to take a look at the free cash flows for further consideration. With regard to the past development of FCF, it can be observed that although FCF has risen significantly since 2015, especially with growth in the AWS segment, it is also volatile due to the growth investments. The FCF has increased from $7.3 billion in 2015 to $17.3 billion in 2018. This corresponds to a compound annual growth rate of approximately 33% (see following figure).

(Amazon's free cash flow development as of December 2019. Source: Morningstar)

With regard to the future development of FCF, the analysts' consensus estimates predict an FCF growth of 42% in 2019, 33% in 2020 and 30% in 2021, according to MarketScreener. Considering the trailing twelve months FCF amounting to $23.5 billion as provided by Amazon's third quarter 2019 results (or $20.5 billion excluding proceeds from property and equipment sales and incentives as provided by Morningstar), the prediction of the FCF for fiscal year 2019 seems to be appropriate. As a result, the compound annual growth rate of the FCF for the coming three fiscal years would also correspond to approximately 33% (see following figure).

(Amazon's FCF over the last three years and analyst estimates. Source: MarketScreener)

I have prepared two valuation approaches. In the first valuation model based on the discounted cash flow method, the free cash flows for the next ten years are discounted at 6% and the result of the tenth year is multiplied by 16.26. The present value of the sum of the FCF of the first ten years (here: $464,70 billion) and the value of the FCF of the tenth year (here: $1.071,79 billion) are then added together and further added with the net cash position (here: cash on hand amounting to $43,401 billion minus debt amounting to $22,472 billion). On this basis, the enterprise value is determined. After dividing the enterprise value by the number of shares, the fair value per share is determined.

In order to choose a conservative approach, I have chosen a growth rate of 30% per year including a growth decline rate of 10% in terms of free cash flow, since free cash flows have been volatile in the past and the management has announced price concessions, personnel expansion and investments, particularly for the AWS segment. The expansion of logistics in e-commerce and offline stores should also consume capital. These investments could negatively impact free cash flow in the foreseeable future, according to my assumption.

Furthermore, I have chosen a multiple of 16.26 for the last FCF, which corresponds to the Price/Cash Flow multiple I had used for the calculation of my Alphabet fair value. On the one hand, I prefer using a conservative approach. On the other hand, I see no reason to value Amazon with a higher Price/Cash Flow multiple compared to Alphabet. Additionally, this multiple is almost half as high as Amazon's 5-year average of 29.92 and slightly above the index multiple provided by Morningstar (see red marks in the following figure).

(Amazon's valuation as of January 5, 2020. Source: Morningstar)

Based on the discounted cash flow valuation, the fair value is $3,090,13, which corresponds to an undervaluation of the stock of 65% (see figure below).

(Fair value calculation. Source: Author's calculation)

The discount rate of 6% appears low at first glance. Given the fact that Amazon has a dominant market presence, a net cash position of $21 billion (excluding long-term debt), steady growing free cash flow and the extremely low Fed Funds rate of 1.50-1.75%, I consider a discount rate of 6% to be appropriate. At the same time, the discount rate of 6% corresponds to the rate I used for my calculation of the Alphabet fair value.

Although I had mentioned that I am not a fan (anymore) of comparing the performance and valuations of different stocks, there is a simpler approach to present the undervaluation of Amazon in the present case that I do not want to withhold from the reader.

As can be seen in the chart below, Amazon has the smallest price-to-sales ratio compared with Apple, Alphabet, Netflix (NFLX) or even slow and modest growers like Procter & Gamble (PG), Coca-Cola (KO) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Considering Amazon's top-line and free cash flow growth in combination with its market leadership in e-commerce and cloud computing, the current valuation compared with the aforementioned companies seems to be irrational or could be explained by the fact that Amazon does not buy back shares or pay dividends. If, for example, the share should catch up with Procter & Gamble in terms of valuation, this would correspond to an upside potential of approximately 54%.

(Forward P/S ratio comparison of different stocks. Source: YCharts)

Furthermore, Amazon's current P/S ratio is lower than its three, five and seven year mean. Should the share catch up with its three year mean corresponding to a P/S ratio of 3.6, this would correspond to an upside potential of around 28% (see following figure).

(Amazon's P/S ratio development over time. Source: YCharts)

Additionally, considering the growth rate of amazon's sales of at least 20% per year, the company's revenue will exceed $500 billion in fiscal year 2024, as mentioned in chapter two when comparing with Walmart. Multiplying Amazon's current forward P/S ratio of 2.8 by a potential revenue volume of $500 billion results in a market capitalization of approximately $1.5 trillion. Based on the current market capitalization of $929.6 billion, this represents an upside potential at least 60%.

With regard to last year's stock performance, Amazon has delivered the 'worst' performance with a gain of 'just' 23.03 percent in 2019 compared to its mega-cap technology peers (see following chart).

(Amazon's year-to-date stock performance in peer group comparison as of 31 December 2019. Source: YCharts)

A possible explanation for this development can be seen in the following chart. According to the following chart, Amazon is the only company among its peers that has not implemented a share buyback program and thus did not buy back any of its own shares over the past year(s).

(Comparison of stock buybacks of mega-cap technology peers over the past three years. Source: YCharts)

On the contrary, Apple and Microsoft, the two companies with the highest share buybacks, have largely outperformed their peers last year, with the exception of Facebook which performed slightly better than Microsoft after a previous collapse mainly caused by the 'Cambridge Analytica' scandal and its consequences.

Meanwhile, Apple which has spent more than $66 billion on share buybacks corresponding to a higher amount than Microsoft, Facebook and Alphabet have spent combined on share buybacks ($40 billion), delivered an impressive outperformance with a stock price gain of around 85 percent in 2019.

It is worth mentioning that Amazon also underperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices last year. While the two indices Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 rose by 37.24% and 28.26%, respectively, Amazon shares rose 'only' by 23.03%. Nevertheless, an annual return of 23.03% is in any case a decent performance in my humble opinion.

(Amazon's stock performance vs. SPY and QQQ in 2019. Source: YCharts)

A review over the last three and five years reveals a completely different picture. Over the last three years, Amazon has outperformed its peers and the two major indices with a return of around 146%, but surpassed by Apple and Microsoft on the finish line in 2019 thanks to their impressive run last year.

(Amazon's stock price development in comparison with peer group, SPY and QQQ over the last three years. Source: YCharts)

Over the last five years Amazon has outperformed its peers and the two indices S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 by far with a return of almost 500%. Accordingly, the longer the time window under consideration, the better the performance of the Amazon stock.

(Amazon's stock price development in comparison with peer group, SPY and QQQ over the last five years. Source: YCharts)

There is one more chart I do not want to withhold from the reader in this context. Looking at the percent off high, it is noticeable that Amazon is the only stock in the peer group and index comparison that is currently listed around 9% below its all-time high. It is also worth mentioning in this context that the stock jumped by around five percent on December 26, 2019, following a company statement of new a record holiday shopping season and the gain of more than five million new prime trials or memberships in just one week. Otherwise, the gap to the all-time high would probably have been somewhat greater (see following chart).

(Amazon's percent off high compared to peer group, SPY and QQQ. Source: YCharts)

5. Potential weaknesses, threats and opportunities to be considered

As attractive as Amazon's valuation seems to be, there are also some potential weaknesses and risks facing the company, the impact of which cannot currently be quantified in figures.

First, noteworthy are antitrust probes, digital tax plans and investigations in the context of data collection and data security by public authorities all around the globe. While the exact outcome or extent of these investigations cannot be precisely quantified, Amazon already raised third-party seller fees by three percent for thousands of small and medium-sized businesses in France because of a new digital tax passed by the French government. Furthermore, Italy joined France in applying a digital tax on tech giants that will take effect from January 1, 2020. According to news reports a deal is trying to be found at the OECD level for the future policy.

Second, it seems like that there are tensions between the current administration and Amazon executives. Reports of widening investigations into Amazon's competitive practices, most recently in relation with AWS, continue to emerge. With regard to AWS, Amazon lately claimed that the Department of Defense failed to fairly judge its bid in connection with the $10 billion JEDI cloud contract, so the tender went to Microsoft.

Third, competition in the cloud computing business will further heat up. On the one hand, Amazon CFO already announced during the third quarter 2019 results that management plans pricing reductions both in the form of absolute price reductions and also in the form of new products that will in effect cannibalize the old ones. Furthermore, as already mentioned, the company plans to increase sales force and marketing personnel as well as geographic expansion. Taking into account that AWS currently contributes to more than two third of operating income, these measures could put pressure on future profitability. On the other hand, there are reports that Google's cloud unit is under pressure from top management to pass Amazon or Microsoft, which share the first and second place in cloud computing, or risk losing funding.

Fourth, the (e-)commerce business is usually a sector with low margins which is also noticeable when comparing Amazon's margins with Facebook or Alphabet, for example. While tech giants like Alphabet and Facebook have net margins exceeding 20%, Amazon has a net margin of around 4%. Low margins can also be a consequence of a highly competitive sector, as in the case of e-commerce. Nevertheless, it has to be mentioned that Amazon has the biggest e-commerce market share in the US with about 50%, according to a study by Statista (see following figure).

However, as already presented in chapter two in connection with its various revenue groups, Amazon has a diversified business and can use the popularity and diversity of its platform to offset lower margins by increasing cross-selling, subscriptions, economies of scale, commission fees, among others.

(Most popular online stores in the United States in 2018, by e-commerce net sales, in million U.S. Dollar; Source: Statista)

6. Conclusion

"Marketplace, Prime, and Amazon Web Services are three big ideas. We’re lucky to have them, and we’re determined to improve and nurture them – make them even better for customers. You can also count on us to work hard to find a fourth. We’ve already got a number of candidates in work, and as we promised some twenty years ago, we’ll continue to make bold bets. With the opportunities unfolding in front of us to serve customers better through invention, we assure you we won’t stop trying." - Jeff Bezos, CEO and Founder of Amazon, Letter to Shareholders Annual Report 2014

In this article I aimed to work out why Amazon is a must-have stock for investors at the beginning of the new decade.

On the one hand, I highlighted Amazon's dominant market position in future-oriented markets that are still in their infancy (for example, cloud computing, smart home appliances and the e-commerce platform) and have immense growth potential. Furthermore, I presented the double-digit revenue growth that has been sustained for more than two decades and could make Amazon the world's largest company by revenues in the foreseeable future. Third, I elaborated the steadily increasing free cash flows and profits, which in turn increase the value of the company, can be invested in expanding the business, and make Amazon one of the world's most profitable companies in the years ahead.

On the other hand, there are risks and threats, such as antitrust probes and increasing competitive pressure in various segments, which investors should keep an eye on. In addition, Amazon does not buy back shares and does not pay dividends, which in turn can reduce shareholder value and demand for the share. Besides, the share-based compensation of employees and executives leads to an additional dilution of the share.

Nevertheless, the fair value calculation based on the discounted cash flow method results in an undervaluation of the stock of 65%.

A simpler approach to market value based on the P/S ratio compared with the valuation of other companies, its own P/S ratio mean for the recent years and the current P/S ratio multiplied with future revenues show an upside potential of at least 28% up to 60%.

Currently, the stock appears to be underperforming due to increasing investments in the business, potential fears of a growth slowdown and widening antitrust probes.

However, this may offer a very good opportunity to accumulate the stock. After all, the company has very solid fundamentals and a very talented management with an impressive track record. CEO Jeff Bezos knows what he wants and how to get it, as his aforementioned quote from the year 2014 proves.

As a reminder, Amazon had dipped 7.5% after-hours after publishing its results for the third quarter and guidance for the fourth quarter 2019 which apparently disappointed street expectations at first glance. Should the share dip again after the release of the fourth quarter report on January 30, 2020, this could provide a good buying opportunity for investors.

Finally, while I see currently no reason to overweight a particular stock for any particular reason (which, in my opinion, would ultimately fall under "timing the market," and stock price developments are difficult to predict, as we all know), I consider the Amazon stock to be one of the must-have stocks ("time in the market") for investors for the reasons outlined above.

P.S.: I intend to publish more about my favorite tech stocks in future. If you are interested in finding out my (from an emotional point of view) favorite technology stocks, just follow me on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT, FB, AAPL, KO, JNJ, NFLX, WRCDF, WCAGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.