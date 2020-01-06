The Fastest Growing Large-Cap Stocks In 2020

The stock market and equity investors love growth. The ability of a company to grow revenues with strong momentum is typically a sign of a hot product or service in high demand that is capturing market share. Among the fastest growing companies, consideration for measures like profitability or free cash flow typically come second with an understanding or hope that a higher revenue base now can eventually lead to a higher earnings potential down the line.

Today we're looking at the fastest growing large-cap stocks based on published consensus revenue estimates for the year ahead. As most companies have yet to report financial results for the quarter and fiscal year that ended December 31st, the revenue data below is based on current estimates for 2019 and 2020. In some cases where the fiscal year period is different, the "2019" revenue forecast is considering the current unreported period.

(Source: data by YCharts/ table author)

One of the benefits of focusing on stocks with a market cap above $10 billion as "large-cap" is that the companies are typically well established and often time the leaders in their segment. In some ways, a company already doing $1 billion in sales and growing 20%-30% is more impressive than a micro-cap where any sales growth may appear out-sized in percentage terms. We'll save a discussion on small caps for a future article.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) with a market cap of $12.9 billion has the highest forecast revenue growth at 103% for the year ahead. The company focuses on RNA interference therapies that work by targeting specific genes for a variety of conditions. Alnylam already has drugs on the market along with a larger pipeline portfolio driving bullish momentum. The stock is up 78% over the past year. A number of biotech firms make the list including Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) with revenue growth in 2020 estimated at 40%, 36%, and 28% each respectively.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) has forecast revenue growth of 73% in 2020. In this case, the growth is coming from the impact of its acquisition of Celgene Corp in 2019 in a massive $74 billion deal. While organic top-line growth is more interesting, this deal is nevertheless transformative as it creates one of the largest biopharma companies in the market with BMY expecting significant synergies going forward.

Class of 2019 IPOs are among the group with the highest expected revenue growth in 2020. Software application has been one of the hottest segments in the market in recent years. Just considering the large caps, CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM), and Slack Technologies (NASDAQ:WORK) all have revenue growth forecasts for 2020 near or above 40%.

Other 2019 IPOs that make on the list include Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS), Uber Technologies (UBER), and Lyft (LYFT) each with forecast revenue growth around 30% for 2020. Data shows that these IPOs have been particularly volatile this year with CRWD, WORK, PINS, and LYFT each down nearly 50% from their respective 52-week high which is effectively their all-time highs. Despite strong growth, the earnings outlook and valuation concerns begin to weigh on sentiment at some point.

Other notable names include Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) which is the best-performing stock from the list, up 356% in the past year. For 2020, ROKU's revenue growth is expected to be 41% to reach $1.5 billion. Boeing (NYSE:BA) makes the list although not under the best of circumstances. Given the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max and current production halt, 2019 revenues are set to decline by 20% to $80.2 billion from the record 2018 level. The current consensus is that the aircraft should receive approvals and restart normal production this year that could result in revenues rebounding to $116 billion in 2020. The forecast revenue growth of 45% indeed would be among the fastest for any large cap stock, but for context, would only be about 15% higher from the 2018 level. It remains a complex and fluid situation, so it's likely the current estimates could change significantly.

Forward-Looking Commentary

An important consideration here is that as a group at current valuations, these are generally highly speculative stocks with some exceptions. The median average Price to Sales multiple on the 2020 revenue estimate is 9x. 16 of the 50 are not expected to post positive EPS in 2020 and thus do not have a forward P/E multiple. Among the stocks that do have a positive forward P/E, the median average multiple is 35x. Even with the very impressive revenue growth figures, the average stock on the list is down 15% from their respective 52-week high, and 16 are in an effective "bear market" down over 20% from recent highs. We think some of these are worth a closer look.

It will be interesting to come back to this list later on in the year and see how the revenue growth estimates were revised higher or lower. As the upcoming earnings season gets underway, most companies will issue full-year guidance. The potential that management revenue targets are above or below the current market estimates could lead to significant moves in the stock price. Particularly as it relates to the most speculative stocks with no earnings, negative free cash flow, and trading at high multiples of revenue, weaker-than-expected guidance of just a few percentage points from the current estimate could be a catalyst for an extended move lower in the stock price.

The current environment for equities and risk assets in general is bullish given more positive global growth expectations since the trade tensions have eased between the U.S. and China. At least in the U.S., a strong labor market and resilient consumer spending indicators should be supportive to the companies exposed to discretionary private spending trends. Beyond the risk of a deterioration in the cyclical outlook, we highlight the 2020 U.S. presidential election that could lead to some market volatility in the second half of the year based on uncertainties for the direction of public policy. The interest rate outlook and yield curve are also important monitoring points.

Takeaway

We hope the list serves as a good starting point for further research. Companies that can maintain top-line growth momentum and are able to convert those trends into higher earnings are typically rewarded in the market. In some cases, valuation is a concern as shares are bid up aggressively with a growth premium leading to a higher risk should estimates be missed. The upcoming earnings season will be important for companies to set year ahead guidance and expectations.

