EverQuote: Big Data, Huge Gains, And It Is By No Means Done

The shares are still very reasonably priced despite the fantastic gains in 2019.

These advantages are potentially repeatable in other segments, and the first signs are rather promising. They also open up cross-selling opportunities.

What's more, we think the most likely source of much of this growth draws on Big Data advantages, kicking in increasing returns and network effects.

EverQuote has experienced a dramatic acceleration in its growth trajectory in the past two quarters, and guidance for Q4 suggests this is continuing unabated.

EverQuote (EVER), an insurance platform that had its IPO in June 2018, has had a rocky ride, with the share price crashing from $18 to under $5 briefly at the end of that year, only to rock higher last year in a most emphatic fashion that made it one of the best-performing stocks of the past year:

While such spectacular gains usually do need some time to be digested, we think there are reasons for EverQuote to continue to do well, as the most plausible explanation for its spectacular rise is that the company has achieved critical mass at which network effects start to kick in.

The revenue growth has been solid, although certainly not uniformly so, as there have been a number of disappointing quarters in 2017 and 2018.

Data by YCharts

However, there is a distinct acceleration in growth in the last two quarters:

Data by YCharts

Growth

For starters, one should be aware of the fact that the growth explosion is quite recent. What the company guided at IPO is 20% y/y revenue growth as the norm, Q3 was 3x that, and the guidance for Q4 is even beyond that high benchmark.

Growth has also disappointed. Most notably in 2017 and the last three quarters of 2018, there were considerable disappointments in traffic generation as well, which is a leading indicator. From the November 2019 IR presentation:

The secular shift online is a curious one, as 70% of consumers look for insurance online but 80% of policies are still closed offline. But with EverQuote making the latter easier, there is a world to win yet in front of the company.

The company's business model really simplifies what is an opaque and difficult-to-navigate market for both consumers as well as insurers. From the November IR presentation:

And here is schematically how it works for the consumer:

Attracting more consumers is a critical - perhaps the single-most - critical issue for the company, and here is where it has underperformed at times in the recent past. Here is a little overview of the development of online quote requests:

Q2 18 Q3 Q4 Q1 19 Q2 Q3 Requests 3,018M 3,044M 3,284M 4,113M 4,519M 5,516M Growth +2.3% -5.7% +10.1% +19% +50% +81%

From a bumpy 2018, there has been a tremendous acceleration in 2019, which management ascribed to (from the Q3CC):

We had a focused effort during 2019 in applying new machine learning models to specific marketing channels and consumer experiences, resulting in significant margin improvements derived from gains in marketing efficiency, consumer conversion rate and increased carrier monetization... So on the ad tech front obviously emphasized, earlier in the call is machine learning, driving wins across the - not just the ad tech's stack but even things like product but so specifically to ad tech using more sophisticated data scientists to select creatives for updated bid strategies for automating bid strategies has been successful not just in sort of single marketing campaigns but across several different marketing campaigns and channels.

So data science is of particular importance for improving the effectiveness of their marketing generating quote requests, and this is something we are particularly keen on, for reasons that will become clear from the 2018 10-K (our emphasis):

Our marketplace benefits from significant network effects. As we attract more consumers to our platform, we collect more data to improve user experiences, which in turn improves conversion rates and consumer satisfaction. The combination of these factors increases consumer traffic while reducing acquisition costs, leading to more quote requests for our insurance provider customers. Increased quote requests, combined with quote and bind feedback, improve providers’ advertising and marketing efficiency in our marketplace, resulting in more providers and provider spend. More providers and provider spend enable us to attract more consumers, generating more data.

Could it be that, apart from better marketing efforts themselves, the acceleration in quote requests signals these network effects kicking in? Actually, the causation could just as well be the reverse, and these are not mutually exclusive.

What is important is that they potentially reinforce one another, but it all starts with EverQuote's own marketing efforts.

Basically, as the insurance companies themselves are hampered in their marketing efforts, EverQuote solves this problem for them as it gathers 20-50 relevant data points on the customer in the quote request process, enabling the insurance companies to target much more relevant consumers.

But for this process to be effective, EverQuote itself has to be able to market itself as a relevant channel, i.e., getting these quote requests in the first place.

The company's history in 2017 and 2018 shows that it wasn't always able to grow this metric. While the softness in 2017 in particular was mostly due to softness in the overall car market, the number of quote requests also depend on the effectiveness of EverQuote's own marketing efforts. From the November IR presentation:

The company uses Big Data analytics to improve this process, and this also helps insurers on their platform target the right customers through smart campaigns. The company has also opened up additional channels through which to generate quote requests:

Telephone calls to their call centers

EverDrive app

Partner network

The most interesting is the app. From the 10-K:

our social safe-driving mobile app, which monitors driving behavior and provides useful information, coaching and encouragement to help users become safer drivers. Our driver score feature gives users a simple rating system and allows them to compete with friends, family and their local community. In September 2018, we announced that drivers who use our EverDrive app and enroll with participating carriers can anonymously share their driving data and qualify for discounts on their auto insurance.

Unlike quote requests arriving via the company's third-party network, the telephone doesn't provide as rich a data set as the online quote request. Marketing is certainly getting more efficient - witness the improving VMM (variable marketing margin):

Basically, EverQuote is getting more bang for the marketing buck. From the Q3CC:

More importantly, because cost per quote request declined more than revenue per quote request variable marketing margin as a percentage of revenue expanded this quarter. Throughout the quarter carrier demand remained strong as reflected in a year-over-year increase in the average price per referral. This is a good indication of the performance and value that our insurance providers experienced from our consumer referrals.



With regard to Variable Marketing Margin or VMM defined as revenue less advertising expense, we had a solid quarter with VMM of $20.9 million, an increase of 67% year-over-year, which exceeded our guidance provided last quarter. As a percentage of revenue, VMM was 31% an expansion of one point from 30% in Q3 of last year.

Management is confident VMM can reach 40% long term, by which it means "a number of years." As VMM was 29.2% in Q3, this would constitute a notable improvement still lying ahead of us.

On the other hand, management guided at the IPO that this improvement will be pretty glacial, increasing 30bp a year, although the track record is considerably faster than that.

Another growth avenue is the company entering new verticals, which it has done, adding verticals like:

Home and renters

Life

Health

Commercial insurance (partnering with Bold Penguin)

These efforts are starting to pay off, producing 166% y/y growth, albeit from a very small basis. Interestingly enough, it also opens up cross-selling opportunities to existing clients, which are also rapidly growing (from the November IR presentation):

But the new segments are still pretty small compared to auto insurance, which is responsible for 85% of the company's revenues. From the 10-Q:

So, what is responsible for the growth acceleration? There are basically three candidates:

Improvements in marketing

Network effects

New verticals and cross-selling

The fact is, these are by no means mutually exclusive. In fact, they could very well be mutually reinforcing. So, we think all three played a role, although the new segments played only a minor one, as the growth here (68%) was only marginally faster than the growth in auto insurance (60%).

Guidance

Apparently, the strong Q3 even surprised management itself, as it raised FY 2019 guidance by a considerable margin:

Revenue: $242-$244 million (was $215-219 million)

Variable marketing margin: $70.5-71.5 million (was $62.5-64.5 million)

Adjusted EBITDA: $6.1-7.1 million (was $1-2.5 million).

It's all the more remarkable as Q4 is usually seasonally the soft quarter, but the guidance implies roughly 70% revenue growth for Q4.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Cash

Data by YCharts

Not surprisingly, the revenue explosion has also led to a dramatic rise in cash flow that has turned positive for the year, which should allay most, if not all, residual fears that the company might need more financing.

EverQuote still has $41.95 million of cash on its books (and no debt). The IPO was actually fairly small.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Despite the first GAAP profitable quarter, analysts still expect a GAAP EPS loss of $0.35, rising to a loss of $0.15 per share next year.

Valuation is still pretty modest, although that is crucially dependent on whether the company can maintain high growth.

Conclusion

It's impossible to know for sure, but it certainly looks like that the dramatic acceleration in growth is mostly driven by data science, producing increasing returns and network effects.

There has certainly been a marked increase in the effectiveness and efficiency of its marketing, leading to an explosion of quote requests. This explosion isn't likely to pass unnoticed, not for investors, who have bid the shares up, and certainly not for insurers, who can consider EverQuote as an ever-more valuable partner generating valuable leads and an efficient and quick way to close these.

What's more, this virtuous cycle is repeatable over other segments, and in fact, it gets easier, as other segments open up cross-selling opportunities, opening up more network effects.

The obvious worry for investors is that we'll get a repeat of what happened in 2017 and 2018, when the company suffered from a number of soft quarters. We would argue that this becomes less likely the bigger the company becomes, and hence, the more manifest the network effects are. What's more, by adding new verticals, other verticals can increasingly compensate in case the auto market goes through another soft spell.

That is, we think EverQuote's growth is still in the early innings and the valuation of the shares is rather mild. We think this still offers a tremendous opportunity for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EVER over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.