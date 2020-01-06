Recent Sale: United Parcel Service

Last week, when I wrote the piece highlighting my FedEx (FDX) sale, I mentioned that no one should be surprised if I didn’t post a piece shortly thereafter having to do with a United Parcel Service (UPS) sale as well. When I wrote that piece, I was holding onto an overweight UPS position, having added to my stake during the company’s sell-off earlier in the year. On Monday, I decided to trim that position down significantly. I sold roughly 60% of my UPS shares at $117.42, locking in 12.7% profits. UPS’s weighting in my portfolio has decreased from 2.36% to roughly 0.9%. To me, this less-than-full weighting is more appropriate for a company facing threats that have the potential to manifest into secular headwinds.

July Purchase

When describing my rationale for adding to my position during the summer, I called upon the hallowed words of Buffett, Graham, and Rothschild, icons of the value investing world, to highlight what I believed to be an irrational discount being placed upon UPS shares. Here’s a link to that piece if you want to read it in its entirely, but to boil things down into one sentence, I’ll say (in not so quite erudite terms) that UPS was trading with roughly the same valuation in July as it was during the Great Recession, and to me, this was silly.

The first bullet point of that piece stated that, “Frankly put, UPS is one of the best values that I see in the DGI market today.” The valuation that the company’s shares were trading with represented high levels of fear penetrating the market, and I was happy to go against this seemingly irrational sentiment, buying shares at $94.73.

At the time, UPS shares yielded more than 4%. The company is on a 10-year dividend growth streak. The fact that UPS had to freeze its dividend during the Great Recession was a bit troublesome (generating reliably increasing income is the main priority of my portfolio, after all). However, I was happy to overlook that hiccup and focus on the long-term uptrend that the dividend is on due to the relative rarity of such a high yield trading at such cheap valuations in the market in 2019.

So, What Changed Since Then?

Well, first of all, UPS shares have rebounded roughly 25% since then. Things have improved markedly for the shares from a valuation standpoint. The TTM price-to-earnings associated with them has risen from less than 13x to more roughly 16.6x. This move has come during a period of time when forward-looking EPS estimates have fallen. In other words, the margin of safety associated with shares has diminished significantly.

But, as many of you know, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with holding onto high-quality DGI names that are trading at fair value. Furthermore, I don’t even think there is anything wrong with holding overvalued DGI names so long as the company’s dividend metrics continue to meet and/or exceed expectations. I pay a lot of attention to valuation when buying shares, but once I own them, I pay most attention to dividend growth, safety, and sustainability numbers. And with that in mind, UPS continues to look just fine.

The company has produced EPS of $7.36 during the trailing twelve months, representing a TTM payout ratio of 52%. Analysts are estimating that UPS’s 2020 EPS will be $8.08, meaning that the forward-looking payout ratio is 47.5%. This relatively low payout ratio, combined with the high-single digit EPS growth expectations for 2020 and 2021, lead me to believe that the mid- to high-single digit dividend growth trend that UPS has been in recent years is likely to continue. In other words, the yield looks safe, and these dividend growth prospects are impressive considering that fact that UPS’s dividend yield is currently above 3.2%.

Right about now, you’re probably thinking, “Well, then why in the heck did you sell your shares?”

First and foremost, I’d respond by saying that I didn’t sell all of them. I wanted to maintain a bit of exposure to UPS because of its valuation and dividend growth profiles. In today’s market, it’s hard to find values in the DGI space. It’s even hard to find names trading near what I’d consider fair value to be. The Z.I.R.P. (and even N.I.R.P.) policies of various central banks across the world has driven income-oriented investors into the U.S. equity space in search of reliable yield. The vast majority of the stocks that I follow are currently trading with multiples well above their long-term historical averages. As you can see in the F.A.S.T. Graph below, UPS continues to trade at a discount to that figure (in this graph, I showed the 10-year average because UPS’s 20-year average is exceedingly high, an over 22x TTM earnings, due to a period of time during the early 2000s when the stock maintained a near-30x multiple that has inflated the longer-term average).

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Simply put, I think 15x-16x is a fair price to pay for UPS shares. However, as noted in my FDX sale piece, I have recently become concerned with a potential shift in the secular growth tailwinds that the big logistics names were benefitting from. While I don’t have any problems with UPS’s fundamental outlook in the present, I am concerned about the future. I’ve already witnessed analysts lower their 2020 and 2021 EPS estimates for UPS. To me, this reflects the growing sentiment that the problems that the big logistics names are facing may be more secular in nature rather than limited to the trade war.

In the piece I published back in July, I said this:

“I think the logistics industry is an attractive one with long-term tailwinds behind it in the form of the growth of eCommerce. Prior to the trade war, I would have said that continued urbanization and globalization were two major tailwinds as well. Globalization has come into question a bit recently with the rise of nationalism and pushback against free trade, yet long term, I suspect that trend will continue as well. However, delivering goods is not exactly a hyper growth space and UPS isn’t going to be a major disruptor. Because of this, I don’t expect to see double-digit growth annually, but then again, I don’t have to when the stock yields ~4%. Continued mid-single-digit EPS growth combined with a 4% yield will result in fantastic long-term total returns.”

While I still believe that secular nature of the urbanization is intact, I’m becoming more and more wary of the secular nature of the globalization trend. We’ve seen a big shift in political thinking in the U.S. and in various countries across the world during the last 4 years or so. To me, the adopted rhetoric of the populous movements that have gained strength in recent years puts companies that rely on overseas markets for growth at risk. UPS is one of these companies. and I think the shifting political environments are contributing to analysts’ lowered estimations.

Furthermore, I continue to be amazed by the quick rise of Amazon’s (AMZN) shipping segment, and I’m beginning to think that this maneuver by Bezos and Co. has the real potential to drastically change the logistical landscape moving forward.

The rise of Amazon’s B2C shipping segment has created further cause for concern for me when it comes to owning names in this space. Admittedly, this is a fairly new fear. In the UPS piece that I wrote back in July, I had this to say about Amazon’s shipping plans:

“I would be remiss to skip over the fears that surround UPS related to the idea that Amazon is getting into the logistics space. I’ve touched on this issue for the company in previous articles, but once again, I’ll say that I don’t think this is a huge deal for UPS, or rival FedEx for that matter. These two companies operate a near duopoly in the global logistics market and the addition of a strong third or fourth player isn’t going to drastically harm business. Why? Because the growth of demand for global shipping is growing at a strong rate and this should help to smooth out any market share lost to a competitor like Amazon. And, with regard to the eCommerce volumes that serve as part of my bullish thesis for UPS, I highly doubt that Amazon’s shipping efforts are going to cut into UPS’s non-Amazon related volumes. I don’t think that Amazon’s retail competitors are going to be willing to add to AMZN’s coffers by paying them for shipping services. Assuming that Amazon isn’t going to end up the one retail name to rule them all, I think UPS should be fine in the B2B and the B2C shipping markets.”

However, my tune has changed a bit after seeing a few more quarterly reports and reading through management commentary from executives in the shipping and retail markets.

In the piece I wrote last week regarding my sale of FedEx, I delved a bit deeper into these concerns saying:

“While I still believe that the established logistics companies have what it takes to compete well against individual retailers looking to cut out the middlemen and deliver their own goods due to the size and scope of their operations and the efficiencies that should come along with such volumes, if Amazon’s move to distribute its own eCommerce volumes proves to be successful, I don’t see why other mega retailers such as Wal-Mart (WMT) wouldn’t follow in its footsteps.



This is a potentially existential threat to the logistics space as we know it. Although I’ve been a noted bull on this space, I have to admit that recent trends have turned me cautious.”

Only time will tell if the likes of Amazon and other large retailers will put significant dents into FDX/UPS’s B2C segments, but frankly put, I don’t see the need to stick around to find out with overweight positions. The market is a big place with a lot of high-quality DGI names, and I felt comfortable performing a bit of portfolio re-balancing at the end of the year, away from the logistics space overall.

Conclusion

As I noted throughout the comment section of the FedEx sale piece, sometimes when an investment thesis changes, it’s best to simply move on to greener pastures. In FedEx’s case, I had to lick my wounds a bit, having locked in losses on those shares. I don’t think the situation is nearly as dire when it comes to UPS. UPS is the larger company and its volumes provide a defensive posture. It hasn’t seen the margin erosion that FDX has. And analysts continue to be much more bullish on future prospects. This is all great (and why I continue to own shares). However, while generating reliably increasing income is my primary goal when it comes to investing, capital preservation is a close secondary goal. With that in mind, I decided to “get out while the gettin’ is good” and take profits while I still had them (in case the malaise that we’ve seen in FDX throughout 2019 eventually affects UPS as well).

In other words, if I lost confidence in the FDX side of my logistics basket, I didn’t think it made a lot of sense to maintain overweight exposure to UPS. By selling when I did, I guaranteed the success of my UPS investment and enabled myself the opportunity to move on, re-allocating the profits elsewhere. When I sold, UPS’s yield had fallen to 3.23%. When looking for a safe place to park this cash while generating a similar yield, I landed on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT). In the past, I’ve talked about my desire to increase my real estate exposure. Recently, I did that with Brookfield Property REIT (BPR). I decided to follow in those footsteps, with FRT also beaten down in recent months. I bought at $127.90, in what I believe to be a defensive move, locking in a 3.28% yield. I’ll discuss my bullish rationale with regard to FRT in an upcoming article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPS, AMZN, FRT, BPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.